Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu Date: 9th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The 2023/24 Champions League resumes this Tuesday as Manchester City face Real Madrid in the first leg of their semifinal tie.

Both sides are facing each other in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for the third successive season with each progressing one apiece in the last two seasons. However, Madrid have a positive home record from those ties (W1, D1) so they will hope they have what it takes to at least get off to a positive start in their search for a 15th European Cup/UCL crown.

The omens are good for Los Blancos ahead of this fixture as they have won their last eleven UCL quarter-final ties and have incredibly knocked English opposition out at this stage in the last three editions. An impressive 16 wins from their last 21 European home games (D3, L2) would suggest they’ll be confident to get off to a good start in making that four this time around. They are also fresher as they did not play at the weekend so they should be raring to go here.

Conversely, Manchester City has played two games since Madrid last kicked a ball in a competitive game. The Cityzens beat Aston Villa (4-1) and Crystal Palace (4-2) in those two games to keep their quest for the Premier League title alive.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also defending the UCL for the first time ever and will be confident of going all the way after winning all their UCL games this season. However, with a negative record away to Spanish opposition (W4, D3, L8), their crown perhaps comes under its biggest threat.

A 22-match unbeaten European run suggests that toppling City is a huge task for anyone. But ironically, the last team to beat them in European action was Real Madrid in the 2021/22 semifinals, largely thanks to a collapse in the away leg. The Santiago Bernabéu remains a stadium City have struggled in, winning on just one of their five visits (D1, L3).

There may also be an extra layer of spice here for Guardiola who has won six of his last eight (D1, L1) personal duels with Real boss Carlo Ancelotti.