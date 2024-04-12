Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Preview

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Benito Villamarín Date: 12th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga resumes this Friday with Celta Vigo travelling to the Estadio Benito Villamarín to face Real Betis. The hosts come into this tie in desperate need of a win that will end their rotten run of form and keep them in a position to help their quest for European football next season. Betis are currently on a four-game losing run in La Liga leaving them in eighth position, seven points behind the top six. But Athletic Bilbao’s Copa del Rey trophy win means they have the chance to qualify for the Conference League next season if they finish in seventh so there’s still hope for Europe with eight games to go. Bridging the two-point gap between them and seventh-placed Villarreal should be the focus of head coach Manuel Pellegrini who is reportedly leaving at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will be desperate to pick up another crucial win in their quest for La Liga survival when they play Betis. At the start of the season, the visitors had high hopes of returning to European football through veteran Rafael Benítez and certainly didn’t plan to be scrapping for La Liga survival under his successor by April. But things are looking good for Celta and they’re the latest club to experience the ‘new manager bounce’ phenomenon under Claudio Giráldez. The new manager has collected an important four points from fellow relegation contenders Sevilla (W 2-1 away) and Vallecano (D 0-0 home) over the last two rounds. Giráldez has already earned high praise from some of his players, including striker Jørgen Strand Larsen, who spoke about the squad’s belief in his attacking tactics. And given that the team was already scoring well on the road, accumulating 12 goals across their last seven La Liga away games (W2, D2, L3), fans can expect an exciting attacking display when they meet struggling Betis on Friday. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
April 12, 2024 Real Betis
20:00
Celta Vigo
April 13, 2024 Atlético de Madrid
13:00
Girona
Rayo Vallecano
15:15
Getafe
Mallorca
17:30
Real Madrid
Cadiz
20:00
Barcelona
April 14, 2024 Las Palmas
13:00
Sevilla
Granada
15:15
Alaves
Athletic Bilbao
17:30
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
20:00
Almeria
April 15, 2024 Osasuna
20:00
Valencia
April 19, 2024 Athletic Bilbao
20:00
Granada
April 20, 2024 Celta Vigo
13:00
Las Palmas
Rayo Vallecano
15:15
Osasuna
Valencia
17:30
Real Betis
Girona
20:00
Cadiz
April 21, 2024 Getafe
13:00
Real Sociedad
Almeria
15:15
Villarreal
Alaves
17:30
Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid
20:00
Barcelona
April 22, 2024 Sevilla
20:00
Mallorca
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
30
23
6
1
66
20
+46
75
2
Barcelona
30
20
7
3
61
34
+27
67
3
Girona
30
20
5
5
62
36
+26
65
4
Atlético de Madrid
30
18
4
8
56
35
+21
58
5
Athletic Bilbao
30
16
8
6
50
28
+22
56
6
Real Sociedad
30
13
10
7
43
31
+12
49
7
Valencia
30
12
8
10
33
32
+1
44
8
Real Betis
30
10
12
8
36
36
+0
42
9
Osasuna
30
11
6
13
36
43
-7
39
10
Villarreal
30
10
8
12
48
53
-5
38
11
Getafe
30
9
11
10
37
43
-6
38
12
Las Palmas
30
10
7
13
29
33
-4
37
13
Alaves
30
8
8
14
26
36
-10
32
14
Sevilla
30
7
10
13
37
44
-7
31
15
Mallorca
30
6
13
11
25
35
-10
31
16
Rayo Vallecano
30
6
12
12
25
38
-13
30
17
Celta Vigo
30
6
10
14
32
44
-12
28
18
Cadiz
30
4
13
13
21
40
-19
25
19
Granada
30
2
8
20
30
60
-30
14
20
Almeria
30
1
10
19
28
60
-32
13
