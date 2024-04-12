Adbet365Ad

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 12, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Benito Villamarín

Date: 12th April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga resumes this Friday with Celta Vigo travelling to the Estadio Benito Villamarín to face Real Betis.

The hosts come into this tie in desperate need of a win that will end their rotten run of form and keep them in a position to help their quest for European football next season. Betis are currently on a four-game losing run in La Liga leaving them in eighth position, seven points behind the top six.

But Athletic Bilbao’s Copa del Rey trophy win means they have the chance to qualify for the Conference League next season if they finish in seventh so there’s still hope for Europe with eight games to go. Bridging the two-point gap between them and seventh-placed Villarreal should be the focus of head coach Manuel Pellegrini who is reportedly leaving at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will be desperate to pick up another crucial win in their quest for La Liga survival when they play Betis.

At the start of the season, the visitors had high hopes of returning to European football through veteran Rafael Benítez and certainly didn’t plan to be scrapping for La Liga survival under his successor by April. But things are looking good for Celta and they’re the latest club to experience the ‘new manager bounce’ phenomenon under Claudio Giráldez. The new manager has collected an important four points from fellow relegation contenders Sevilla (W 2-1 away) and Vallecano (D 0-0 home) over the last two rounds.

Giráldez has already earned high praise from some of his players, including striker Jørgen Strand Larsen, who spoke about the squad’s belief in his attacking tactics. And given that the team was already scoring well on the road, accumulating 12 goals across their last seven La Liga away games (W2, D2, L3), fans can expect an exciting attacking display when they meet struggling Betis on Friday.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

April 12, 2024
Real Betis 20:00 Celta Vigo
April 13, 2024
Atlético de Madrid 13:00 Girona
Rayo Vallecano 15:15 Getafe
Mallorca 17:30 Real Madrid
Cadiz 20:00 Barcelona
April 14, 2024
Las Palmas 13:00 Sevilla
Granada 15:15 Alaves
Athletic Bilbao 17:30 Villarreal
Real Sociedad 20:00 Almeria
April 15, 2024
Osasuna 20:00 Valencia
April 19, 2024
Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Granada
April 20, 2024
Celta Vigo 13:00 Las Palmas
Rayo Vallecano 15:15 Osasuna
Valencia 17:30 Real Betis
Girona 20:00 Cadiz
April 21, 2024
Getafe 13:00 Real Sociedad
Almeria 15:15 Villarreal
Alaves 17:30 Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid 20:00 Barcelona
April 22, 2024
Sevilla 20:00 Mallorca

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 30 23 6 1 66 20 +46 75
2 Barcelona 30 20 7 3 61 34 +27 67
3 Girona 30 20 5 5 62 36 +26 65
4 Atlético de Madrid 30 18 4 8 56 35 +21 58
5 Athletic Bilbao 30 16 8 6 50 28 +22 56
6 Real Sociedad 30 13 10 7 43 31 +12 49
7 Valencia 30 12 8 10 33 32 +1 44
8 Real Betis 30 10 12 8 36 36 +0 42
9 Osasuna 30 11 6 13 36 43 -7 39
10 Villarreal 30 10 8 12 48 53 -5 38
11 Getafe 30 9 11 10 37 43 -6 38
12 Las Palmas 30 10 7 13 29 33 -4 37
13 Alaves 30 8 8 14 26 36 -10 32
14 Sevilla 30 7 10 13 37 44 -7 31
15 Mallorca 30 6 13 11 25 35 -10 31
16 Rayo Vallecano 30 6 12 12 25 38 -13 30
17 Celta Vigo 30 6 10 14 32 44 -12 28
18 Cadiz 30 4 13 13 21 40 -19 25
19 Granada 30 2 8 20 30 60 -30 14
20 Almeria 30 1 10 19 28 60 -32 13

