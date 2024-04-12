Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 13th April 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

The Premier League resumes this weekend with Newcastle and Tottenham playing the first game of the 33rd Round of the season.

Newcastle kept their chances of breaking into the top six alive last weekend when they beat Fulham 1-0. That win extended their unbeaten run in the league to three games (W2, D1) and kept them in eighth position, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Eddie Howe’s men will feel proud of their effort as, despite their documented injury issues, they are still within a shot of Europe and have a better goal difference (16) than their European rivals West Ham (-4) and Manchester United (-1).

A return to St James’ Park should boost the Magpies who have remained unbeaten across their last five home games despite keeping just one clean sheet and conceding ten goals (W2, D3). The hosts had to come from behind to rescue five of the nine points earned during that run, although curiously conceding first is often fatal for them having picked up just two points all season when doing so at any venue (D2, L10).

Meanwhile, Tottenham returned to the top four for the first time in a long time with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Like Newcastle, the win stretched Tottenham’s unbeaten run in the league to three games (W2, D1) and pushed them level on points with Aston Villa with a game in hand.

They now make the gruelling trip to the North East looking to continue their upward trajectory. But despite scoring at least twice in four of their last six away games, they have been victorious in only one of their trips to this stadium (W1, D3, L2). That, combined with Newcastle’s topsy-turvy home form should heighten expectations of this one being a goal-fuelled affair, a statement backed up by the fact that seven of the last eight H2Hs on this ground saw goals at both ends and over 2.5 goals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Newcastle United 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 15:00 Sheffield United Burnley 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Manchester City 15:00 Luton Town Nottingham Forest 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Manchester United Liverpool 14:00 Crystal Palace West Ham United 14:00 Fulham Arsenal 16:30 Aston Villa Chelsea 20:00 Everton Luton Town 15:00 Brentford Sheffield United 15:00 Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Arsenal Everton 13:30 Nottingham Forest Aston Villa 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace 15:00 West Ham United Fulham 16:30 Liverpool Arsenal 20:00 Chelsea

