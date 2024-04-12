Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 13th April 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT The Premier League resumes this weekend with Newcastle and Tottenham playing the first game of the 33rd Round of the season. Newcastle kept their chances of breaking into the top six alive last weekend when they beat Fulham 1-0. That win extended their unbeaten run in the league to three games (W2, D1) and kept them in eighth position, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United. Eddie Howe’s men will feel proud of their effort as, despite their documented injury issues, they are still within a shot of Europe and have a better goal difference (16) than their European rivals West Ham (-4) and Manchester United (-1). A return to St James’ Park should boost the Magpies who have remained unbeaten across their last five home games despite keeping just one clean sheet and conceding ten goals (W2, D3). The hosts had to come from behind to rescue five of the nine points earned during that run, although curiously conceding first is often fatal for them having picked up just two points all season when doing so at any venue (D2, L10). Meanwhile, Tottenham returned to the top four for the first time in a long time with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Like Newcastle, the win stretched Tottenham’s unbeaten run in the league to three games (W2, D1) and pushed them level on points with Aston Villa with a game in hand. They now make the gruelling trip to the North East looking to continue their upward trajectory. But despite scoring at least twice in four of their last six away games, they have been victorious in only one of their trips to this stadium (W1, D3, L2). That, combined with Newcastle’s topsy-turvy home form should heighten expectations of this one being a goal-fuelled affair, a statement backed up by the fact that seven of the last eight H2Hs on this ground saw goals at both ends and over 2.5 goals. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 13, 2024 Newcastle United
12:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford
15:00
Sheffield United
Burnley
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City
15:00
Luton Town
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth
17:30
Manchester United
April 14, 2024 Liverpool
14:00
Crystal Palace
West Ham United
14:00
Fulham
Arsenal
16:30
Aston Villa
April 15, 2024 Chelsea
20:00
Everton
April 20, 2024 Luton Town
15:00
Brentford
Sheffield United
15:00
Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:30
Arsenal
April 21, 2024 Everton
13:30
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
15:00
West Ham United
Fulham
16:30
Liverpool
April 23, 2024 Arsenal
20:00
Chelsea
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
31
22
5
4
75
24
+51
71
2
Liverpool
31
21
8
2
72
30
+42
71
3
Manchester City
31
21
7
3
71
31
+40
70
4
Tottenham Hotspur
31
18
6
7
65
45
+20
60
5
Aston Villa
32
18
6
8
66
49
+17
60
6
Manchester United
31
15
4
12
45
46
-1
49
7
West Ham United
32
13
9
10
52
56
-4
48
8
Newcastle United
31
14
5
12
65
52
+13
47
9
Chelsea
30
12
8
10
55
52
+3
44
10
Brighton & Hov…
31
11
10
10
51
49
+2
43
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
31
12
6
13
44
49
-5
42
12
AFC Bournemouth
31
11
8
12
45
55
-10
41
13
Fulham
32
11
6
15
47
51
-4
39
14
Crystal Palace
31
7
9
15
36
54
-18
30
15
Brentford
32
7
8
17
45
58
-13
29
16
Everton
31
9
8
14
32
42
-10
27
17
Nottingham Forest
32
7
8
17
40
56
-16
25
18
Luton Town
32
6
7
19
45
65
-20
25
19
Burnley
32
4
7
21
32
67
-35
19
20
Sheffield United
31
3
7
21
30
82
-52
16
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: St. James’ Park
Date: 13th April 2024
Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT
The Premier League resumes this weekend with Newcastle and Tottenham playing the first game of the 33rd Round of the season.
Newcastle kept their chances of breaking into the top six alive last weekend when they beat Fulham 1-0. That win extended their unbeaten run in the league to three games (W2, D1) and kept them in eighth position, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.
Eddie Howe’s men will feel proud of their effort as, despite their documented injury issues, they are still within a shot of Europe and have a better goal difference (16) than their European rivals West Ham (-4) and Manchester United (-1).
A return to St James’ Park should boost the Magpies who have remained unbeaten across their last five home games despite keeping just one clean sheet and conceding ten goals (W2, D3). The hosts had to come from behind to rescue five of the nine points earned during that run, although curiously conceding first is often fatal for them having picked up just two points all season when doing so at any venue (D2, L10).
Meanwhile, Tottenham returned to the top four for the first time in a long time with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Like Newcastle, the win stretched Tottenham’s unbeaten run in the league to three games (W2, D1) and pushed them level on points with Aston Villa with a game in hand.
They now make the gruelling trip to the North East looking to continue their upward trajectory. But despite scoring at least twice in four of their last six away games, they have been victorious in only one of their trips to this stadium (W1, D3, L2). That, combined with Newcastle’s topsy-turvy home form should heighten expectations of this one being a goal-fuelled affair, a statement backed up by the fact that seven of the last eight H2Hs on this ground saw goals at both ends and over 2.5 goals.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table