Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 12, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: St. James’ Park

Date: 13th April 2024

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

The Premier League resumes this weekend with Newcastle and Tottenham playing the first game of the 33rd Round of the season.

Newcastle kept their chances of breaking into the top six alive last weekend when they beat Fulham 1-0. That win extended their unbeaten run in the league to three games (W2, D1) and kept them in eighth position, three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Eddie Howe’s men will feel proud of their effort as, despite their documented injury issues, they are still within a shot of Europe and have a better goal difference (16) than their European rivals West Ham (-4) and Manchester United (-1).

A return to St James’ Park should boost the Magpies who have remained unbeaten across their last five home games despite keeping just one clean sheet and conceding ten goals (W2, D3). The hosts had to come from behind to rescue five of the nine points earned during that run, although curiously conceding first is often fatal for them having picked up just two points all season when doing so at any venue (D2, L10).

Meanwhile, Tottenham returned to the top four for the first time in a long time with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Like Newcastle, the win stretched Tottenham’s unbeaten run in the league to three games (W2, D1) and pushed them level on points with Aston Villa with a game in hand.

They now make the gruelling trip to the North East looking to continue their upward trajectory. But despite scoring at least twice in four of their last six away games, they have been victorious in only one of their trips to this stadium (W1, D3, L2). That, combined with Newcastle’s topsy-turvy home form should heighten expectations of this one being a goal-fuelled affair, a statement backed up by the fact that seven of the last eight H2Hs on this ground saw goals at both ends and over 2.5 goals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 13, 2024
Newcastle United 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford 15:00 Sheffield United
Burnley 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Manchester City 15:00 Luton Town
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
AFC Bournemouth 17:30 Manchester United
April 14, 2024
Liverpool 14:00 Crystal Palace
West Ham United 14:00 Fulham
Arsenal 16:30 Aston Villa
April 15, 2024
Chelsea 20:00 Everton
April 20, 2024
Luton Town 15:00 Brentford
Sheffield United 15:00 Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Arsenal
April 21, 2024
Everton 13:30 Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 15:00 West Ham United
Fulham 16:30 Liverpool
April 23, 2024
Arsenal 20:00 Chelsea

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 31 22 5 4 75 24 +51 71
2 Liverpool 31 21 8 2 72 30 +42 71
3 Manchester City 31 21 7 3 71 31 +40 70
4 Tottenham Hotspur 31 18 6 7 65 45 +20 60
5 Aston Villa 32 18 6 8 66 49 +17 60
6 Manchester United 31 15 4 12 45 46 -1 49
7 West Ham United 32 13 9 10 52 56 -4 48
8 Newcastle United 31 14 5 12 65 52 +13 47
9 Chelsea 30 12 8 10 55 52 +3 44
10 Brighton & Hov… 31 11 10 10 51 49 +2 43
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 12 6 13 44 49 -5 42
12 AFC Bournemouth 31 11 8 12 45 55 -10 41
13 Fulham 32 11 6 15 47 51 -4 39
14 Crystal Palace 31 7 9 15 36 54 -18 30
15 Brentford 32 7 8 17 45 58 -13 29
16 Everton 31 9 8 14 32 42 -10 27
17 Nottingham Forest 32 7 8 17 40 56 -16 25
18 Luton Town 32 6 7 19 45 65 -20 25
19 Burnley 32 4 7 21 32 67 -35 19
20 Sheffield United 31 3 7 21 30 82 -52 16

