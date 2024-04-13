Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 14th April 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Arsenal return to the Premier League on Sunday when they host Aston Villa. The Gunners must win this game to keep their place at the top of the table. On Tuesday, Mikel Arteta’s men were held to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League. Though disappointing, the result isn’t fatal as they can still progress to the next round if they win the second round at the Allianz Arena next week. Meanwhile, they begin the weekend at the summit of the Premier League, yet with rivals Liverpool and Manchester City playing before them, the Gunners could be under serious pressure by the time they take to the field in North London. However, hopes should be high that they can end the round top of the pile once again, especially as they hold an almost unblemished eleven-game unbeaten run in the league (W10, D1) while no side in the division boasts a better defensive record (GA: 24). That backline is far from impenetrable at the Emirates though with just five of their league-high 14 clean sheets coming on home soil and after losing the reverse fixture 1-0 in December, they could potentially be doubled by Villa for just the third time in the Premier League era. Villa boss Unai Emery returns to his old stomping ground buoyed by beating Lille 2-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday on a landmark night that saw him bring up 1000 games in management. However, form has been harder to come by domestically with the visitors winning only one of their last five league outings (D2, L2). Their last league outing was a 3-3 draw with Brentford leaving them in fifth position on goal difference. The Villans have the leakiest defence in the top-six and that could get worse as Villa have lost six of their last seven visits to the Emirates (W1). Yet, only the current top three have accumulated more points on their travels heading into the weekend so perhaps an upset could be on the cards. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 14, 2024 Liverpool
14:00
Crystal Palace
West Ham United
14:00
Fulham
Arsenal
16:30
Aston Villa
April 15, 2024 Chelsea
20:00
Everton
April 20, 2024 Luton Town
15:00
Brentford
Sheffield United
15:00
Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:30
Arsenal
April 21, 2024 Everton
13:30
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
15:00
West Ham United
Fulham
16:30
Liverpool
April 23, 2024 Arsenal
20:00
Chelsea
April 24, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:45
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United
20:00
Sheffield United
Everton
20:00
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
20:00
Newcastle United
April 25, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Manchester City
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
32
22
7
3
76
32
+44
73
2
Arsenal
31
22
5
4
75
24
+51
71
3
Liverpool
31
21
8
2
72
30
+42
71
4
Aston Villa
32
18
6
8
66
49
+17
60
5
Tottenham Hotspur
32
18
6
8
65
49
+16
60
6
Newcastle United
32
15
5
12
69
52
+17
50
7
Manchester United
32
15
5
12
47
48
-1
50
8
West Ham United
32
13
9
10
52
56
-4
48
9
Chelsea
30
12
8
10
55
52
+3
44
10
Brighton & Hov…
32
11
11
10
52
50
+2
44
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
12
7
13
46
51
-5
43
12
AFC Bournemouth
32
11
9
12
47
57
-10
42
13
Fulham
32
11
6
15
47
51
-4
39
14
Brentford
33
8
8
17
47
58
-11
32
15
Crystal Palace
31
7
9
15
36
54
-18
30
16
Everton
31
9
8
14
32
42
-10
27
17
Nottingham Forest
33
7
9
17
42
58
-16
26
18
Luton Town
33
6
7
20
46
70
-24
25
19
Burnley
33
4
8
21
33
68
-35
20
20
Sheffield United
32
3
7
22
30
84
-54
16
Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: 14th April 2024
Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT
After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Arsenal return to the Premier League on Sunday when they host Aston Villa. The Gunners must win this game to keep their place at the top of the table.
On Tuesday, Mikel Arteta’s men were held to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League. Though disappointing, the result isn’t fatal as they can still progress to the next round if they win the second round at the Allianz Arena next week.
Meanwhile, they begin the weekend at the summit of the Premier League, yet with rivals Liverpool and Manchester City playing before them, the Gunners could be under serious pressure by the time they take to the field in North London.
However, hopes should be high that they can end the round top of the pile once again, especially as they hold an almost unblemished eleven-game unbeaten run in the league (W10, D1) while no side in the division boasts a better defensive record (GA: 24). That backline is far from impenetrable at the Emirates though with just five of their league-high 14 clean sheets coming on home soil and after losing the reverse fixture 1-0 in December, they could potentially be doubled by Villa for just the third time in the Premier League era.
Villa boss Unai Emery returns to his old stomping ground buoyed by beating Lille 2-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday on a landmark night that saw him bring up 1000 games in management. However, form has been harder to come by domestically with the visitors winning only one of their last five league outings (D2, L2). Their last league outing was a 3-3 draw with Brentford leaving them in fifth position on goal difference.
The Villans have the leakiest defence in the top-six and that could get worse as Villa have lost six of their last seven visits to the Emirates (W1). Yet, only the current top three have accumulated more points on their travels heading into the weekend so perhaps an upset could be on the cards.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table