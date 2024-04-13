Chelsea vs Everton Preview

Chelsea vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 15th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Everton’s quest for Premier League survival continues on Monday when they travel to London to play Chelsea. The Blues come into this contest boasting their longest-unbeaten Premier League run of the campaign (W3, D4) with credible results against Manchester City (1-1) and Manchester United (4-3 win) the highlight of that run. Yet consistency remains an ongoing issue for Mauricio Pochettino’s men who have failed to beat the current bottom two sides, Burnley (2-2) and Sheffield United (2-2). The most recent draw against Sheffield added to their record of scoring and conceding at least twice in each of their last seven competitive matches. No top-flight side has ever done so in eight consecutive games before and that’ll be a record Chelsea won’t want to achieve. They do at least start the round just five points from the top-six with a game in hand on United in sixth so there should still be plenty of motivation to get among the wins here while a proud record of no home league defeat against Everton since 1994 should inspire plenty of confidence (W15, D13). Meanwhile, Everton travel south on the back of another points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations meaning they’re now eight points worse off than what they should be based on their results this season. Sean Dyche’s men now face the prospect of potentially finishing the round in the bottom three if results go against them and if they can’t improve on their rotten Stamford Bridge record here. However, the Toffees will be motivated to win here and secure a league double over Chelsea for the first time since 1978/79 after finally ending a 13-game winless league run with a 1-0 win over Burnley in their last outing. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 14, 2024 Liverpool
14:00
Crystal Palace
West Ham United
14:00
Fulham
Arsenal
16:30
Aston Villa
April 15, 2024 Chelsea
20:00
Everton
April 20, 2024 Luton Town
15:00
Brentford
Sheffield United
15:00
Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:30
Arsenal
April 21, 2024 Everton
13:30
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
15:00
West Ham United
Fulham
16:30
Liverpool
April 23, 2024 Arsenal
20:00
Chelsea
April 24, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:45
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United
20:00
Sheffield United
Everton
20:00
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
20:00
Newcastle United
April 25, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Manchester City
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
32
22
7
3
76
32
+44
73
2
Arsenal
31
22
5
4
75
24
+51
71
3
Liverpool
31
21
8
2
72
30
+42
71
4
Aston Villa
32
18
6
8
66
49
+17
60
5
Tottenham Hotspur
32
18
6
8
65
49
+16
60
6
Newcastle United
32
15
5
12
69
52
+17
50
7
Manchester United
32
15
5
12
47
48
-1
50
8
West Ham United
32
13
9
10
52
56
-4
48
9
Chelsea
30
12
8
10
55
52
+3
44
10
Brighton & Hov…
32
11
11
10
52
50
+2
44
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
32
12
7
13
46
51
-5
43
12
AFC Bournemouth
32
11
9
12
47
57
-10
42
13
Fulham
32
11
6
15
47
51
-4
39
14
Brentford
33
8
8
17
47
58
-11
32
15
Crystal Palace
31
7
9
15
36
54
-18
30
16
Everton
31
9
8
14
32
42
-10
27
17
Nottingham Forest
33
7
9
17
42
58
-16
26
18
Luton Town
33
6
7
20
46
70
-24
25
19
Burnley
33
4
8
21
33
68
-35
20
20
Sheffield United
32
3
7
22
30
84
-54
16
