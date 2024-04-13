Adbet365Ad

Chelsea vs Everton Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 13, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Chelsea vs Everton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 15th April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Everton’s quest for Premier League survival continues on Monday when they travel to London to play Chelsea.

The Blues come into this contest boasting their longest-unbeaten Premier League run of the campaign (W3, D4) with credible results against Manchester City (1-1) and Manchester United (4-3 win) the highlight of that run.

Yet consistency remains an ongoing issue for Mauricio Pochettino’s men who have failed to beat the current bottom two sides, Burnley (2-2) and Sheffield United (2-2). The most recent draw against Sheffield added to their record of scoring and conceding at least twice in each of their last seven competitive matches.

No top-flight side has ever done so in eight consecutive games before and that’ll be a record Chelsea won’t want to achieve. They do at least start the round just five points from the top-six with a game in hand on United in sixth so there should still be plenty of motivation to get among the wins here while a proud record of no home league defeat against Everton since 1994 should inspire plenty of confidence (W15, D13).

Meanwhile, Everton travel south on the back of another points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations meaning they’re now eight points worse off than what they should be based on their results this season.

Sean Dyche’s men now face the prospect of potentially finishing the round in the bottom three if results go against them and if they can’t improve on their rotten Stamford Bridge record here. However, the Toffees will be motivated to win here and secure a league double over Chelsea for the first time since 1978/79 after finally ending a 13-game winless league run with a 1-0 win over Burnley in their last outing.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 14, 2024
Liverpool 14:00 Crystal Palace
West Ham United 14:00 Fulham
Arsenal 16:30 Aston Villa
April 15, 2024
Chelsea 20:00 Everton
April 20, 2024
Luton Town 15:00 Brentford
Sheffield United 15:00 Burnley
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30 Arsenal
April 21, 2024
Everton 13:30 Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 15:00 West Ham United
Fulham 16:30 Liverpool
April 23, 2024
Arsenal 20:00 Chelsea
April 24, 2024
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 AFC Bournemouth
Manchester United 20:00 Sheffield United
Everton 20:00 Liverpool
Crystal Palace 20:00 Newcastle United
April 25, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester City

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 32 22 7 3 76 32 +44 73
2 Arsenal 31 22 5 4 75 24 +51 71
3 Liverpool 31 21 8 2 72 30 +42 71
4 Aston Villa 32 18 6 8 66 49 +17 60
5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 18 6 8 65 49 +16 60
6 Newcastle United 32 15 5 12 69 52 +17 50
7 Manchester United 32 15 5 12 47 48 -1 50
8 West Ham United 32 13 9 10 52 56 -4 48
9 Chelsea 30 12 8 10 55 52 +3 44
10 Brighton & Hov… 32 11 11 10 52 50 +2 44
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 12 7 13 46 51 -5 43
12 AFC Bournemouth 32 11 9 12 47 57 -10 42
13 Fulham 32 11 6 15 47 51 -4 39
14 Brentford 33 8 8 17 47 58 -11 32
15 Crystal Palace 31 7 9 15 36 54 -18 30
16 Everton 31 9 8 14 32 42 -10 27
17 Nottingham Forest 33 7 9 17 42 58 -16 26
18 Luton Town 33 6 7 20 46 70 -24 25
19 Burnley 33 4 8 21 33 68 -35 20
20 Sheffield United 32 3 7 22 30 84 -54 16

Check Also

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Preview

After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Arsenal return to the Premier League on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.