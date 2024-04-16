Athletic Club vs Granada Preview

Athletic Club vs Granada Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: San Mamés Date: 19th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga resumes this Friday as Granada travel to the Estadio San Mamés to play newly-crowned Copa del Rey champions Athletic Bilbao. Two weeks ago, the hosts won their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years when they beat Mallorca on penalties to secure the Spanish domestic cup trophy for the 24th time in their history. However, things have not been as rosy for Ernesto Valverde’s side in La Liga. They are winless in their last two league games (D1, L1) and failed to beat Villarreal in their last outing despite playing with a man advantage for over 45 minutes. However, despite their recent wobble, they still have a chance to finish inside the top four. They come into this tie sitting four points behind Atletico Madrid in fourth position and winning this tie will put them one point behind Diego Simeone’s side who play later. The major reason they remain in contention for a top-four finish is their home form with Bilbao losing just once at home at the Estadio San Mamés (W11, D4). Even more impressive is that they are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in all competitions. They are also good at home against Mallorca beating their visitors four times in their last six head-to-head meetings at home (D2). So, they will fancy their chances of getting maximum points here to keep their quest for the Champions League next season alive. Meanwhile, Granada will look to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga for the first time this season when they face Bilbao on Friday. The hosts won their third league game of the season and ended a run of eleven games without a win (D3, L11) when they beat Alaves 2-0 at the weekend. But despite the win, José Ramón Sandoval Huertas’s side remains rooted inside the relegation zone, with a nine-point gap behind Celta Vigo in 17th position. Their terrible away record which has seen them lose 13 out of their 15 away games (D2), is the major reason they look set for the drop. Also, their defence is shambolic with bottom-placed Almeria (62) the only team to concede more than Granada (60) this season. However, after keeping their first clean sheet since January at the weekend, there could be some measure of confidence going into this tie. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
April 19, 2024 Athletic Bilbao
20:00
Granada
April 20, 2024 Celta Vigo
13:00
Las Palmas
Rayo Vallecano
15:15
Osasuna
Valencia
17:30
Real Betis
Girona
20:00
Cadiz
April 21, 2024 Getafe
13:00
Real Sociedad
Almeria
15:15
Villarreal
Alaves
17:30
Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid
20:00
Barcelona
April 22, 2024 Sevilla
20:00
Mallorca
April 26, 2024 Almeria
20:00
Getafe
April 27, 2024 Barcelona
13:00
Valencia
Alaves
15:15
Celta Vigo
Atlético de Madrid
17:30
Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad
20:00
Real Madrid
April 28, 2024 Cadiz
13:00
Mallorca
Granada
15:15
Osasuna
Villarreal
17:30
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
20:00
Sevilla
April 29, 2024 Las Palmas
20:00
Girona
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
31
24
6
1
67
20
+47
78
2
Barcelona
31
21
7
3
62
34
+28
70
3
Girona
31
20
5
6
63
39
+24
65
4
Atlético de Madrid
31
19
4
8
59
36
+23
61
5
Athletic Bilbao
31
16
9
6
51
29
+22
57
6
Real Sociedad
31
13
11
7
45
33
+12
50
7
Valencia
31
13
8
10
34
32
+2
47
8
Real Betis
31
11
12
8
38
37
+1
45
9
Villarreal
31
10
9
12
49
54
-5
39
10
Getafe
31
9
12
10
37
43
-6
39
11
Osasuna
31
11
6
14
36
44
-8
39
12
Las Palmas
31
10
7
14
29
35
-6
37
13
Sevilla
31
8
10
13
39
44
-5
34
14
Alaves
31
8
8
15
26
38
-12
32
15
Mallorca
31
6
13
12
25
36
-11
31
16
Rayo Vallecano
31
6
13
12
25
38
-13
31
17
Celta Vigo
31
6
10
15
33
46
-13
28
18
Cadiz
31
4
13
14
21
41
-20
25
19
Granada
31
3
8
20
32
60
-28
17
20
Almeria
31
1
11
19
30
62
-32
14
Athletic Club vs Granada
Competition – Spanish Primera Liga
Stadium: San Mamés
Date: 19th April 2024
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
La Liga resumes this Friday as Granada travel to the Estadio San Mamés to play newly-crowned Copa del Rey champions Athletic Bilbao.
Two weeks ago, the hosts won their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years when they beat Mallorca on penalties to secure the Spanish domestic cup trophy for the 24th time in their history. However, things have not been as rosy for Ernesto Valverde’s side in La Liga. They are winless in their last two league games (D1, L1) and failed to beat Villarreal in their last outing despite playing with a man advantage for over 45 minutes.
However, despite their recent wobble, they still have a chance to finish inside the top four. They come into this tie sitting four points behind Atletico Madrid in fourth position and winning this tie will put them one point behind Diego Simeone’s side who play later.
The major reason they remain in contention for a top-four finish is their home form with Bilbao losing just once at home at the Estadio San Mamés (W11, D4). Even more impressive is that they are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in all competitions. They are also good at home against Mallorca beating their visitors four times in their last six head-to-head meetings at home (D2).
So, they will fancy their chances of getting maximum points here to keep their quest for the Champions League next season alive.
Meanwhile, Granada will look to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga for the first time this season when they face Bilbao on Friday. The hosts won their third league game of the season and ended a run of eleven games without a win (D3, L11) when they beat Alaves 2-0 at the weekend.
But despite the win, José Ramón Sandoval Huertas’s side remains rooted inside the relegation zone, with a nine-point gap behind Celta Vigo in 17th position.
Their terrible away record which has seen them lose 13 out of their 15 away games (D2), is the major reason they look set for the drop. Also, their defence is shambolic with bottom-placed Almeria (62) the only team to concede more than Granada (60) this season.
However, after keeping their first clean sheet since January at the weekend, there could be some measure of confidence going into this tie.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:
Spanish Primera Liga Table