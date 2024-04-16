Adbet365Ad

Athletic Club vs Granada Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 16, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Athletic Club vs Granada

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: San Mamés

Date: 19th April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga resumes this Friday as Granada travel to the Estadio San Mamés to play newly-crowned Copa del Rey champions Athletic Bilbao.

Two weeks ago, the hosts won their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years when they beat Mallorca on penalties to secure the Spanish domestic cup trophy for the 24th time in their history. However, things have not been as rosy for Ernesto Valverde’s side in La Liga. They are winless in their last two league games (D1, L1) and failed to beat Villarreal in their last outing despite playing with a man advantage for over 45 minutes.

However, despite their recent wobble, they still have a chance to finish inside the top four. They come into this tie sitting four points behind Atletico Madrid in fourth position and winning this tie will put them one point behind Diego Simeone’s side who play later.

The major reason they remain in contention for a top-four finish is their home form with Bilbao losing just once at home at the Estadio San Mamés (W11, D4). Even more impressive is that they are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in all competitions. They are also good at home against Mallorca beating their visitors four times in their last six head-to-head meetings at home (D2).

So, they will fancy their chances of getting maximum points here to keep their quest for the Champions League next season alive.

Meanwhile, Granada will look to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga for the first time this season when they face Bilbao on Friday. The hosts won their third league game of the season and ended a run of eleven games without a win (D3, L11) when they beat Alaves 2-0 at the weekend.

But despite the win, José Ramón Sandoval Huertas’s side remains rooted inside the relegation zone, with a nine-point gap behind Celta Vigo in 17th position.

Their terrible away record which has seen them lose 13 out of their 15 away games (D2), is the major reason they look set for the drop. Also, their defence is shambolic with bottom-placed Almeria (62) the only team to concede more than Granada (60) this season.

However, after keeping their first clean sheet since January at the weekend, there could be some measure of confidence going into this tie.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

April 19, 2024
Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Granada
April 20, 2024
Celta Vigo 13:00 Las Palmas
Rayo Vallecano 15:15 Osasuna
Valencia 17:30 Real Betis
Girona 20:00 Cadiz
April 21, 2024
Getafe 13:00 Real Sociedad
Almeria 15:15 Villarreal
Alaves 17:30 Atlético de Madrid
Real Madrid 20:00 Barcelona
April 22, 2024
Sevilla 20:00 Mallorca
April 26, 2024
Almeria 20:00 Getafe
April 27, 2024
Barcelona 13:00 Valencia
Alaves 15:15 Celta Vigo
Atlético de Madrid 17:30 Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad 20:00 Real Madrid
April 28, 2024
Cadiz 13:00 Mallorca
Granada 15:15 Osasuna
Villarreal 17:30 Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis 20:00 Sevilla
April 29, 2024
Las Palmas 20:00 Girona

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 31 24 6 1 67 20 +47 78
2 Barcelona 31 21 7 3 62 34 +28 70
3 Girona 31 20 5 6 63 39 +24 65
4 Atlético de Madrid 31 19 4 8 59 36 +23 61
5 Athletic Bilbao 31 16 9 6 51 29 +22 57
6 Real Sociedad 31 13 11 7 45 33 +12 50
7 Valencia 31 13 8 10 34 32 +2 47
8 Real Betis 31 11 12 8 38 37 +1 45
9 Villarreal 31 10 9 12 49 54 -5 39
10 Getafe 31 9 12 10 37 43 -6 39
11 Osasuna 31 11 6 14 36 44 -8 39
12 Las Palmas 31 10 7 14 29 35 -6 37
13 Sevilla 31 8 10 13 39 44 -5 34
14 Alaves 31 8 8 15 26 38 -12 32
15 Mallorca 31 6 13 12 25 36 -11 31
16 Rayo Vallecano 31 6 13 12 25 38 -13 31
17 Celta Vigo 31 6 10 15 33 46 -13 28
18 Cadiz 31 4 13 14 21 41 -20 25
19 Granada 31 3 8 20 32 60 -28 17
20 Almeria 31 1 11 19 30 62 -32 14

