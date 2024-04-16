Athletic Club vs Granada Preview

Athletic Club vs Granada Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: San Mamés Date: 19th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga resumes this Friday as Granada travel to the Estadio San Mamés to play newly-crowned Copa del Rey champions Athletic Bilbao.

Two weeks ago, the hosts won their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years when they beat Mallorca on penalties to secure the Spanish domestic cup trophy for the 24th time in their history. However, things have not been as rosy for Ernesto Valverde’s side in La Liga. They are winless in their last two league games (D1, L1) and failed to beat Villarreal in their last outing despite playing with a man advantage for over 45 minutes.

However, despite their recent wobble, they still have a chance to finish inside the top four. They come into this tie sitting four points behind Atletico Madrid in fourth position and winning this tie will put them one point behind Diego Simeone’s side who play later.

The major reason they remain in contention for a top-four finish is their home form with Bilbao losing just once at home at the Estadio San Mamés (W11, D4). Even more impressive is that they are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in all competitions. They are also good at home against Mallorca beating their visitors four times in their last six head-to-head meetings at home (D2).

So, they will fancy their chances of getting maximum points here to keep their quest for the Champions League next season alive.

Meanwhile, Granada will look to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga for the first time this season when they face Bilbao on Friday. The hosts won their third league game of the season and ended a run of eleven games without a win (D3, L11) when they beat Alaves 2-0 at the weekend.

But despite the win, José Ramón Sandoval Huertas’s side remains rooted inside the relegation zone, with a nine-point gap behind Celta Vigo in 17th position.

Their terrible away record which has seen them lose 13 out of their 15 away games (D2), is the major reason they look set for the drop. Also, their defence is shambolic with bottom-placed Almeria (62) the only team to concede more than Granada (60) this season.

However, after keeping their first clean sheet since January at the weekend, there could be some measure of confidence going into this tie.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

