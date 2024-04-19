Coventry City vs Manchester United Preview

Coventry City vs Manchester United Competition – FA Cup Stadium – Wembley Stadium Date: 21st April 2024 Kick-off time – 15:30 GMT

Manchester United will look to make it back-to-back FA Cup finals when they face Coventry at the hallowed Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

The Red Devils went all the way to the final of the oldest cup in England last year before losing to Manchester City. This year, they can repeat that feat by defeating a Coventry side who are playing in the FA Cup semi-final for just the second time in their history.

The Sky Blues booked their place in this round with a dramatic last-gasp victory over Wolves in the quarter-final. That win will undoubtedly live long in the memory of their supporters, but it wouldn’t compare to a victory at Wembley. That said, opponents don’t come much more illustrious than Manchester United and this game will mean so much to manager Mark Robins who scored an extra-time winner for the Red Devils at this stage in 1990.

Just three years earlier, Coventry beat Leeds at this stage, lifting the trophy and winning their only major honour to date. The Sky Blues knocked United out in the fourth round in that season while they also won the most recent meeting between the sides 2-0 in the League Cup in 2007 – they’ll look to lean on both results as they bid to become the first non-Premier League side to reach the FA Cup final since Cardiff in 2008.

Meanwhile, Man United battled Liverpool in the previous round winning 4-3 at Old Trafford after extra time to ensure that they remain within shot of winning a trophy in Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge.

They’ll certainly be hoping for a more straightforward afternoon than the game against Liverpool or last year’s penalty shootout victory against Brighton at this stage of the tournament.

Ten Hag’s men don’t seem to know how to win straightforwardly as they have failed to win any of their four matches (D3, L1) since their 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the quarter-finals.