AC Milan vs Internazionale Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 21, 2024 Featured Articles

AC Milan vs Internazionale

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Date: 22nd April 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Inter Milan will look to seal this season’s Serie A title when they face fierce city rivals AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium this Monday.

Never has the Milan Derby held such significance in Serie A history as the Scudetto winner has never been decided at the end of a game between Milan and Inter. However, that could happen here and AC Milan could suffer arguably the biggest embarrassment their fiercest rival could bestow upon them if they fail to win this game with Inter needing just one win to claim the Serie A crown. As such, the Rosseneri will be desperate to avoid being the team Inter beats to secure their second league title in four seasons.

However, five successive H2H defeats against their city rivals would suggest that’ll be a tall order. Still, some optimistic AC Milan fans argue that their side can take maximum points as a win here would keep their title aspirations alive. But realistically, it would only delay the inevitable with AC Milan in second place behind by 14 points.

So, having been dumped out of the Europa League by Roma on Thursday, finishing as best of the rest is all AC Milan realistically have left to play for this season. Amidst a run of just one defeat in 17 league games (W12, D4), they’re not showing any signs of relenting in their quest to finish strongly.

Meanwhile, not only will Inter Milan be desperate to win the title in this game but they will also be desperate to record a league double over their fierce rivals this season having beaten them 5-1 in the reverse fixture last September. Although replicating such a hefty scoreline seems a long shot, they will fancy their chances of winning here with the Nerazzurri unbeaten in a whopping 26 top-flight games (W21, D5).

That said, they still have some way to go if they’re to match AC Milan’s Serie A record of 58 games unbeaten set between 1991 and 1993. There is one record Inter can claim here, though, and that’s becoming the joint-earliest team to win the Scudetto – potentially repeating Napoli’s feat of last season when they won it with five games to spare.

One of just four teams in Europe’s traditional top-five leagues to come into this weekend without an away league defeat this term, Inter’s chances of wrapping up the title ‘on the road’ seem plentiful even if this is essentially a ‘home’ game for them.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Inter Milan 33 27 5 1 79 18 +61 86
2 AC Milan 33 21 6 6 64 39 +25 69
3 Juventus 33 18 10 5 47 26 +21 64
4 Bologna 33 17 11 5 48 26 +22 62
5 Roma 32 16 7 9 57 38 +19 55
6 Atalanta 32 16 6 10 59 37 +22 54
7 Lazio 33 16 4 13 42 35 +7 52
8 SSC Napoli 33 13 10 10 50 41 +9 49
9 Fiorentina 32 13 8 11 45 36 +9 47
10 Torino 33 11 13 9 31 29 +2 46
11 Monza 33 11 10 12 35 43 -8 43
12 Genoa 33 9 12 12 35 40 -5 39
13 Lecce 33 8 11 14 30 48 -18 35
14 Cagliari 33 7 11 15 36 56 -20 32
15 Verona 33 7 10 16 31 44 -13 31
16 Empoli 33 8 7 18 26 48 -22 31
17 Udinese 32 4 16 12 30 48 -18 28
18 Frosinone 33 6 10 17 40 63 -23 28
19 Sassuolo 33 6 8 19 39 65 -26 26
20 Salernitana 33 2 9 22 26 70 -44 15

