Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 23rd April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The fight for the Premier League title resumes at the Emirates Stadium this Tuesday when table-topping Arsenal face Chelsea for the 64th time in PL history.

Traditionally, both sides are among English football’s most elite teams and often were in the title conversation. But this season, while Arsenal are going toe-to-toe with Manchester City and Liverpool for the league title, Chelsea are still struggling to break into the top seven.

After losing their unbeaten run two weeks ago when they were beaten 2-0 at home by Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta’s side regained their mojo at the weekend beating Wolves 2-0 away from home and ensuring they ended the last round on top of the table. They’ll be all too aware that with just five games remaining and all three title challengers in midweek action, they can’t afford any slip-ups that give their rivals even an inch of wriggle room.

Although their title destiny is no longer in their hands given that City have a game in hand, Arsenal will be desperate to keep their chances of finally winning the PL title high. Winning against Chelsea may not be too much to ask for the Gunners who have just one defeat from their last eight Premier League H2Hs (W5, D2) so fans will be expecting them to hold up their end of the bargain here.

Boosting morale even further is the fact that Arsenal have lost just one Tuesday-held Premier League home game dating back to 2005 (W11, D7)—a run that includes a 3-1 H2H win here last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be desperate to bounce back here after suffering their first defeat since February at the hands of Manchester City. The Blues were gunning to qualify for a second domestic cup final when they faced Pep Guardiola’s side at the weekend but poor finishing and bad luck resulted in them being dumped out of the FA Cup. Therefore, the league is now their only route into Europe next season.

Having started the season poorly, the London side can end it well with their late-season Premier League form offering them a shot at securing European football for next season. Mauricio Pochettino’s side sit just three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United having played a game fewer.

The visitors are actually unbeaten in eight league games (W4, D4) – their longest such run since March 2021–and so should be confident here. However, given they’re yet to beat a side currently in the top four this season (D4, L2), extending that run is far from guaranteed.

The fact that this game falls on a Tuesday would further back up that sentiment with Chelsea losing four of their last five Premier League away games on this day of the week (D1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Arsenal 20:00 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace 20:00 Newcastle United Everton 20:00 Liverpool Manchester United 20:00 Sheffield United Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester City West Ham United 12:30 Liverpool Fulham 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester United 15:00 Burnley Newcastle United 15:00 Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Luton Town Everton 17:30 Brentford Aston Villa 20:00 Chelsea AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Arsenal Nottingham Forest 16:30 Manchester City Chelsea 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Luton Town 20:00 Everton

