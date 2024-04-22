Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Arsenal vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 23rd April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The fight for the Premier League title resumes at the Emirates Stadium this Tuesday when table-topping Arsenal face Chelsea for the 64th time in PL history. Traditionally, both sides are among English football’s most elite teams and often were in the title conversation. But this season, while Arsenal are going toe-to-toe with Manchester City and Liverpool for the league title, Chelsea are still struggling to break into the top seven. After losing their unbeaten run two weeks ago when they were beaten 2-0 at home by Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta’s side regained their mojo at the weekend beating Wolves 2-0 away from home and ensuring they ended the last round on top of the table. They’ll be all too aware that with just five games remaining and all three title challengers in midweek action, they can’t afford any slip-ups that give their rivals even an inch of wriggle room. Although their title destiny is no longer in their hands given that City have a game in hand, Arsenal will be desperate to keep their chances of finally winning the PL title high. Winning against Chelsea may not be too much to ask for the Gunners who have just one defeat from their last eight Premier League H2Hs (W5, D2) so fans will be expecting them to hold up their end of the bargain here. Boosting morale even further is the fact that Arsenal have lost just one Tuesday-held Premier League home game dating back to 2005 (W11, D7)—a run that includes a 3-1 H2H win here last season. Meanwhile, Chelsea will be desperate to bounce back here after suffering their first defeat since February at the hands of Manchester City. The Blues were gunning to qualify for a second domestic cup final when they faced Pep Guardiola’s side at the weekend but poor finishing and bad luck resulted in them being dumped out of the FA Cup. Therefore, the league is now their only route into Europe next season. Having started the season poorly, the London side can end it well with their late-season Premier League form offering them a shot at securing European football for next season. Mauricio Pochettino’s side sit just three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United having played a game fewer. The visitors are actually unbeaten in eight league games (W4, D4) – their longest such run since March 2021–and so should be confident here. However, given they’re yet to beat a side currently in the top four this season (D4, L2), extending that run is far from guaranteed. The fact that this game falls on a Tuesday would further back up that sentiment with Chelsea losing four of their last five Premier League away games on this day of the week (D1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 23, 2024 Arsenal
20:00
Chelsea
April 24, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:45
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
20:00
Newcastle United
Everton
20:00
Liverpool
Manchester United
20:00
Sheffield United
April 25, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Manchester City
April 27, 2024 West Ham United
12:30
Liverpool
Fulham
15:00
Crystal Palace
Manchester United
15:00
Burnley
Newcastle United
15:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Luton Town
Everton
17:30
Brentford
Aston Villa
20:00
Chelsea
April 28, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
14:00
Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur
14:00
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
16:30
Manchester City
May 2, 2024 Chelsea
19:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 3, 2024 Luton Town
20:00
Everton
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
33
23
5
5
77
26
+51
74
2
Liverpool
33
22
8
3
75
32
+43
74
3
Manchester City
32
22
7
3
76
32
+44
73
4
Aston Villa
34
20
6
8
71
50
+21
66
5
Tottenham Hotspur
32
18
6
8
65
49
+16
60
6
Newcastle United
32
15
5
12
69
52
+17
50
7
Manchester United
32
15
5
12
47
48
-1
50
8
West Ham United
34
13
9
12
54
63
-9
48
9
Chelsea
31
13
8
10
61
52
+9
47
10
Brighton & Hov…
32
11
11
10
52
50
+2
44
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
33
12
7
14
46
53
-7
43
12
Fulham
34
12
6
16
50
54
-4
42
13
AFC Bournemouth
33
11
9
13
48
60
-12
42
14
Crystal Palace
33
9
9
15
42
56
-14
36
15
Brentford
34
9
8
17
52
59
-7
35
16
Everton
33
10
8
15
34
48
-14
30
17
Nottingham Forest
34
7
9
18
42
60
-18
26
18
Luton Town
34
6
7
21
47
75
-28
25
19
Burnley
34
5
8
21
37
69
-32
23
20
Sheffield United
33
3
7
23
31
88
-57
16
