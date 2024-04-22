Adbet365Ad

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

April 22, 2024

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 23rd April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The fight for the Premier League title resumes at the Emirates Stadium this Tuesday when table-topping Arsenal face Chelsea for the 64th time in PL history.

Traditionally, both sides are among English football’s most elite teams and often were in the title conversation. But this season, while Arsenal are going toe-to-toe with Manchester City and Liverpool for the league title, Chelsea are still struggling to break into the top seven.

After losing their unbeaten run two weeks ago when they were beaten 2-0 at home by Aston Villa, Mikel Arteta’s side regained their mojo at the weekend beating Wolves 2-0 away from home and ensuring they ended the last round on top of the table. They’ll be all too aware that with just five games remaining and all three title challengers in midweek action, they can’t afford any slip-ups that give their rivals even an inch of wriggle room.

Although their title destiny is no longer in their hands given that City have a game in hand, Arsenal will be desperate to keep their chances of finally winning the PL title high. Winning against Chelsea may not be too much to ask for the Gunners who have just one defeat from their last eight Premier League H2Hs (W5, D2) so fans will be expecting them to hold up their end of the bargain here.

Boosting morale even further is the fact that Arsenal have lost just one Tuesday-held Premier League home game dating back to 2005 (W11, D7)—a run that includes a 3-1 H2H win here last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be desperate to bounce back here after suffering their first defeat since February at the hands of Manchester City. The Blues were gunning to qualify for a second domestic cup final when they faced Pep Guardiola’s side at the weekend but poor finishing and bad luck resulted in them being dumped out of the FA Cup. Therefore, the league is now their only route into Europe next season.

Having started the season poorly, the London side can end it well with their late-season Premier League form offering them a shot at securing European football for next season. Mauricio Pochettino’s side sit just three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United having played a game fewer.

The visitors are actually unbeaten in eight league games (W4, D4) – their longest such run since March 2021–and so should be confident here. However, given they’re yet to beat a side currently in the top four this season (D4, L2), extending that run is far from guaranteed.

The fact that this game falls on a Tuesday would further back up that sentiment with Chelsea losing four of their last five Premier League away games on this day of the week (D1).

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 33 23 5 5 77 26 +51 74
2 Liverpool 33 22 8 3 75 32 +43 74
3 Manchester City 32 22 7 3 76 32 +44 73
4 Aston Villa 34 20 6 8 71 50 +21 66
5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 18 6 8 65 49 +16 60
6 Newcastle United 32 15 5 12 69 52 +17 50
7 Manchester United 32 15 5 12 47 48 -1 50
8 West Ham United 34 13 9 12 54 63 -9 48
9 Chelsea 31 13 8 10 61 52 +9 47
10 Brighton & Hov… 32 11 11 10 52 50 +2 44
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 12 7 14 46 53 -7 43
12 Fulham 34 12 6 16 50 54 -4 42
13 AFC Bournemouth 33 11 9 13 48 60 -12 42
14 Crystal Palace 33 9 9 15 42 56 -14 36
15 Brentford 34 9 8 17 52 59 -7 35
16 Everton 33 10 8 15 34 48 -14 30
17 Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 42 60 -18 26
18 Luton Town 34 6 7 21 47 75 -28 25
19 Burnley 34 5 8 21 37 69 -32 23
20 Sheffield United 33 3 7 23 31 88 -57 16

