Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Everton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 24th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Liverpool will continue their quest to win the Premier League title this season when they make the short trip to Goodison Park on Wednesday to face fierce city rivals Everton. Wednesday’s game will be the 244th meeting between both sides in all competitions and it comes with a lot of intrigue as both sides continue their respective battles at opposite ends of the table. Everton are fighting to remain in the Premier League beyond this season while Liverpool are looking to win their second league title under Jürgen Klopp. The hosts put to bed their disastrous night away at Chelsea last week (6-0) by seeing off relegation rivals Nottingham Forest with a solid 2-0 win on Sunday afternoon. They swiftly return to Goodison Park seeking to extend their five-point gap to the bottom three in what is their game in hand over their fellow relegation competitors. Sean Dyche’s side would already be mathematically safe had it not been for their eight-point deduction for two separate Premier League Sustainability breaches, yet they could overcome that and all but secure their Premier League status with a win here. But successes against their old foes have been rare with the Toffees winning just one of the last 26 Premier League games against Liverpool (D13, L12). They’ve not beaten the Reds on home turf in 12 meetings (D9 L3) – their longest run without a home win against any opponent in their league history. Meanwhile, Liverpool bounced back from their disappointing 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace and Europa League elimination to Atalanta with a massive 3-1 win away at Fulham on Sunday to keep pace with Arsenal at the summit. They will be desperate to win here to keep up with the Gunners and Man City in the title race. Moreso, Liverpool’s record in this fixture will undoubtedly enhance confidence as should their imposing record in these middle-of-the-week Premier League fixtures. The visitors have won each of their last 12 Premier League games played on Wednesday by an aggregate score of 33-5. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 24, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:45
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
20:00
Newcastle United
Everton
20:00
Liverpool
Manchester United
20:00
Sheffield United
April 25, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Manchester City
April 27, 2024 West Ham United
12:30
Liverpool
Fulham
15:00
Crystal Palace
Manchester United
15:00
Burnley
Newcastle United
15:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Luton Town
Everton
17:30
Brentford
Aston Villa
20:00
Chelsea
April 28, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
14:00
Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur
14:00
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
16:30
Manchester City
May 2, 2024 Chelsea
19:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 3, 2024 Luton Town
20:00
Everton
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
34
24
5
5
82
26
+56
77
2
Liverpool
33
22
8
3
75
32
+43
74
3
Manchester City
32
22
7
3
76
32
+44
73
4
Aston Villa
34
20
6
8
71
50
+21
66
5
Tottenham Hotspur
32
18
6
8
65
49
+16
60
6
Newcastle United
32
15
5
12
69
52
+17
50
7
Manchester United
32
15
5
12
47
48
-1
50
8
West Ham United
34
13
9
12
54
63
-9
48
9
Chelsea
32
13
8
11
61
57
+4
47
10
Brighton & Hov…
32
11
11
10
52
50
+2
44
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
33
12
7
14
46
53
-7
43
12
Fulham
34
12
6
16
50
54
-4
42
13
AFC Bournemouth
33
11
9
13
48
60
-12
42
14
Crystal Palace
33
9
9
15
42
56
-14
36
15
Brentford
34
9
8
17
52
59
-7
35
16
Everton
33
10
8
15
34
48
-14
30
17
Nottingham Forest
34
7
9
18
42
60
-18
26
18
Luton Town
34
6
7
21
47
75
-28
25
19
Burnley
34
5
8
21
37
69
-32
23
20
Sheffield United
33
3
7
23
31
88
-57
16
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table