Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Everton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 24th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will continue their quest to win the Premier League title this season when they make the short trip to Goodison Park on Wednesday to face fierce city rivals Everton.

Wednesday’s game will be the 244th meeting between both sides in all competitions and it comes with a lot of intrigue as both sides continue their respective battles at opposite ends of the table. Everton are fighting to remain in the Premier League beyond this season while Liverpool are looking to win their second league title under Jürgen Klopp.

The hosts put to bed their disastrous night away at Chelsea last week (6-0) by seeing off relegation rivals Nottingham Forest with a solid 2-0 win on Sunday afternoon. They swiftly return to Goodison Park seeking to extend their five-point gap to the bottom three in what is their game in hand over their fellow relegation competitors.

Sean Dyche’s side would already be mathematically safe had it not been for their eight-point deduction for two separate Premier League Sustainability breaches, yet they could overcome that and all but secure their Premier League status with a win here. But successes against their old foes have been rare with the Toffees winning just one of the last 26 Premier League games against Liverpool (D13, L12). They’ve not beaten the Reds on home turf in 12 meetings (D9 L3) – their longest run without a home win against any opponent in their league history.

Meanwhile, Liverpool bounced back from their disappointing 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace and Europa League elimination to Atalanta with a massive 3-1 win away at Fulham on Sunday to keep pace with Arsenal at the summit. They will be desperate to win here to keep up with the Gunners and Man City in the title race.

Moreso, Liverpool’s record in this fixture will undoubtedly enhance confidence as should their imposing record in these middle-of-the-week Premier League fixtures. The visitors have won each of their last 12 Premier League games played on Wednesday by an aggregate score of 33-5.

