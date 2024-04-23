Adbet365Ad

Everton vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 23, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Everton vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Goodison Park

Date: 24th April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will continue their quest to win the Premier League title this season when they make the short trip to Goodison Park on Wednesday to face fierce city rivals Everton.

Wednesday’s game will be the 244th meeting between both sides in all competitions and it comes with a lot of intrigue as both sides continue their respective battles at opposite ends of the table. Everton are fighting to remain in the Premier League beyond this season while Liverpool are looking to win their second league title under Jürgen Klopp.

The hosts put to bed their disastrous night away at Chelsea last week (6-0) by seeing off relegation rivals Nottingham Forest with a solid 2-0 win on Sunday afternoon. They swiftly return to Goodison Park seeking to extend their five-point gap to the bottom three in what is their game in hand over their fellow relegation competitors.

Sean Dyche’s side would already be mathematically safe had it not been for their eight-point deduction for two separate Premier League Sustainability breaches, yet they could overcome that and all but secure their Premier League status with a win here. But successes against their old foes have been rare with the Toffees winning just one of the last 26 Premier League games against Liverpool (D13, L12). They’ve not beaten the Reds on home turf in 12 meetings (D9 L3) – their longest run without a home win against any opponent in their league history.

Meanwhile, Liverpool bounced back from their disappointing 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace and Europa League elimination to Atalanta with a massive 3-1 win away at Fulham on Sunday to keep pace with Arsenal at the summit. They will be desperate to win here to keep up with the Gunners and Man City in the title race.

Moreso, Liverpool’s record in this fixture will undoubtedly enhance confidence as should their imposing record in these middle-of-the-week Premier League fixtures. The visitors have won each of their last 12 Premier League games played on Wednesday by an aggregate score of 33-5.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 24, 2024
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 20:00 Newcastle United
Everton 20:00 Liverpool
Manchester United 20:00 Sheffield United
April 25, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester City
April 27, 2024
West Ham United 12:30 Liverpool
Fulham 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 15:00 Burnley
Newcastle United 15:00 Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Luton Town
Everton 17:30 Brentford
Aston Villa 20:00 Chelsea
April 28, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Arsenal
Nottingham Forest 16:30 Manchester City
May 2, 2024
Chelsea 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur
May 3, 2024
Luton Town 20:00 Everton

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 34 24 5 5 82 26 +56 77
2 Liverpool 33 22 8 3 75 32 +43 74
3 Manchester City 32 22 7 3 76 32 +44 73
4 Aston Villa 34 20 6 8 71 50 +21 66
5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 18 6 8 65 49 +16 60
6 Newcastle United 32 15 5 12 69 52 +17 50
7 Manchester United 32 15 5 12 47 48 -1 50
8 West Ham United 34 13 9 12 54 63 -9 48
9 Chelsea 32 13 8 11 61 57 +4 47
10 Brighton & Hov… 32 11 11 10 52 50 +2 44
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 12 7 14 46 53 -7 43
12 Fulham 34 12 6 16 50 54 -4 42
13 AFC Bournemouth 33 11 9 13 48 60 -12 42
14 Crystal Palace 33 9 9 15 42 56 -14 36
15 Brentford 34 9 8 17 52 59 -7 35
16 Everton 33 10 8 15 34 48 -14 30
17 Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 42 60 -18 26
18 Luton Town 34 6 7 21 47 75 -28 25
19 Burnley 34 5 8 21 37 69 -32 23
20 Sheffield United 33 3 7 23 31 88 -57 16

