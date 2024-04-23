Adbet365Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 23, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: American Express Stadium

Date: 25th April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will continue their quest for a fourth straight Premier League title this Thursday when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton.

The Seagulls are struggling for form at the worst stage of the season with the hosts in danger of missing out on a top-half finish this year due to poor form. They are now winless in four games with a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Burnley last time the latest on that list (D2, L2).

Not so long ago, Roberto De Zerbi’s side were sure of a third consecutive top-half finish but they may end the season outside the top half as they come into this round of games just one point ahead of Wolves in eleventh position, albeit with a game in hand.

With Wolves also in action this midweek, De Zerbi’s side could spend the weekend outside the top half unless they win here. To beat the champions, the Amex Stadium faithful will need to play their part, especially after their Seagulls had their wings clipped in a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal during their last home match ending a 14-game unbeaten run at home (W8, D6).

However, their chances of winning here may be slim as the hosts have lost 12 of the last 14 H2Hs. Yet, the victory and the draw they secured during that time coincidentally came in midweek home Premier League fixtures.

Meanwhile, Manchester City come into this round of games sitting in third position, not for any failure on their part but because they were not in Premier League action at the weekend. The Cityzens have played one game less than Arsenal and Liverpool but are just one point behind the duo. So, they will be desperate to keep things that way when they face Brighton, one of two teams City has failed to win against in their last 19 league fixtures in midweek (L1).

That said, Pep Guardiola’s side are favourites here as their current 17-game unbeaten run in the Premier League indicates they’ll take some stopping on this occasion (W13, D4). Maintaining their usual stampeding form at the backend of a season will be both a mental and physical battle for them, though, as the visitors were visibly tired in their eventual 1-0 triumph over Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 24, 2024
Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 20:00 Newcastle United
Everton 20:00 Liverpool
Manchester United 20:00 Sheffield United
April 25, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester City
April 27, 2024
West Ham United 12:30 Liverpool
Fulham 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 15:00 Burnley
Newcastle United 15:00 Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Luton Town
Everton 17:30 Brentford
Aston Villa 20:00 Chelsea
April 28, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Arsenal
Nottingham Forest 16:30 Manchester City
May 2, 2024
Chelsea 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur
May 3, 2024
Luton Town 20:00 Everton

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 34 24 5 5 82 26 +56 77
2 Liverpool 33 22 8 3 75 32 +43 74
3 Manchester City 32 22 7 3 76 32 +44 73
4 Aston Villa 34 20 6 8 71 50 +21 66
5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 18 6 8 65 49 +16 60
6 Newcastle United 32 15 5 12 69 52 +17 50
7 Manchester United 32 15 5 12 47 48 -1 50
8 West Ham United 34 13 9 12 54 63 -9 48
9 Chelsea 32 13 8 11 61 57 +4 47
10 Brighton & Hov… 32 11 11 10 52 50 +2 44
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 12 7 14 46 53 -7 43
12 Fulham 34 12 6 16 50 54 -4 42
13 AFC Bournemouth 33 11 9 13 48 60 -12 42
14 Crystal Palace 33 9 9 15 42 56 -14 36
15 Brentford 34 9 8 17 52 59 -7 35
16 Everton 33 10 8 15 34 48 -14 30
17 Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 42 60 -18 26
18 Luton Town 34 6 7 21 47 75 -28 25
19 Burnley 34 5 8 21 37 69 -32 23
20 Sheffield United 33 3 7 23 31 88 -57 16

