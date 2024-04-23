Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: American Express Stadium Date: 25th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Manchester City will continue their quest for a fourth straight Premier League title this Thursday when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton. The Seagulls are struggling for form at the worst stage of the season with the hosts in danger of missing out on a top-half finish this year due to poor form. They are now winless in four games with a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Burnley last time the latest on that list (D2, L2). Not so long ago, Roberto De Zerbi’s side were sure of a third consecutive top-half finish but they may end the season outside the top half as they come into this round of games just one point ahead of Wolves in eleventh position, albeit with a game in hand. With Wolves also in action this midweek, De Zerbi’s side could spend the weekend outside the top half unless they win here. To beat the champions, the Amex Stadium faithful will need to play their part, especially after their Seagulls had their wings clipped in a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal during their last home match ending a 14-game unbeaten run at home (W8, D6). However, their chances of winning here may be slim as the hosts have lost 12 of the last 14 H2Hs. Yet, the victory and the draw they secured during that time coincidentally came in midweek home Premier League fixtures. Meanwhile, Manchester City come into this round of games sitting in third position, not for any failure on their part but because they were not in Premier League action at the weekend. The Cityzens have played one game less than Arsenal and Liverpool but are just one point behind the duo. So, they will be desperate to keep things that way when they face Brighton, one of two teams City has failed to win against in their last 19 league fixtures in midweek (L1). That said, Pep Guardiola’s side are favourites here as their current 17-game unbeaten run in the Premier League indicates they’ll take some stopping on this occasion (W13, D4). Maintaining their usual stampeding form at the backend of a season will be both a mental and physical battle for them, though, as the visitors were visibly tired in their eventual 1-0 triumph over Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final at the weekend. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 24, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers
19:45
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
20:00
Newcastle United
Everton
20:00
Liverpool
Manchester United
20:00
Sheffield United
April 25, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Manchester City
April 27, 2024 West Ham United
12:30
Liverpool
Fulham
15:00
Crystal Palace
Manchester United
15:00
Burnley
Newcastle United
15:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Luton Town
Everton
17:30
Brentford
Aston Villa
20:00
Chelsea
April 28, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
14:00
Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur
14:00
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
16:30
Manchester City
May 2, 2024 Chelsea
19:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 3, 2024 Luton Town
20:00
Everton
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
34
24
5
5
82
26
+56
77
2
Liverpool
33
22
8
3
75
32
+43
74
3
Manchester City
32
22
7
3
76
32
+44
73
4
Aston Villa
34
20
6
8
71
50
+21
66
5
Tottenham Hotspur
32
18
6
8
65
49
+16
60
6
Newcastle United
32
15
5
12
69
52
+17
50
7
Manchester United
32
15
5
12
47
48
-1
50
8
West Ham United
34
13
9
12
54
63
-9
48
9
Chelsea
32
13
8
11
61
57
+4
47
10
Brighton & Hov…
32
11
11
10
52
50
+2
44
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
33
12
7
14
46
53
-7
43
12
Fulham
34
12
6
16
50
54
-4
42
13
AFC Bournemouth
33
11
9
13
48
60
-12
42
14
Crystal Palace
33
9
9
15
42
56
-14
36
15
Brentford
34
9
8
17
52
59
-7
35
16
Everton
33
10
8
15
34
48
-14
30
17
Nottingham Forest
34
7
9
18
42
60
-18
26
18
Luton Town
34
6
7
21
47
75
-28
25
19
Burnley
34
5
8
21
37
69
-32
23
20
Sheffield United
33
3
7
23
31
88
-57
16
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: American Express Stadium
Date: 25th April 2024
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Manchester City will continue their quest for a fourth straight Premier League title this Thursday when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton.
The Seagulls are struggling for form at the worst stage of the season with the hosts in danger of missing out on a top-half finish this year due to poor form. They are now winless in four games with a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Burnley last time the latest on that list (D2, L2).
Not so long ago, Roberto De Zerbi’s side were sure of a third consecutive top-half finish but they may end the season outside the top half as they come into this round of games just one point ahead of Wolves in eleventh position, albeit with a game in hand.
With Wolves also in action this midweek, De Zerbi’s side could spend the weekend outside the top half unless they win here. To beat the champions, the Amex Stadium faithful will need to play their part, especially after their Seagulls had their wings clipped in a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal during their last home match ending a 14-game unbeaten run at home (W8, D6).
However, their chances of winning here may be slim as the hosts have lost 12 of the last 14 H2Hs. Yet, the victory and the draw they secured during that time coincidentally came in midweek home Premier League fixtures.
Meanwhile, Manchester City come into this round of games sitting in third position, not for any failure on their part but because they were not in Premier League action at the weekend. The Cityzens have played one game less than Arsenal and Liverpool but are just one point behind the duo. So, they will be desperate to keep things that way when they face Brighton, one of two teams City has failed to win against in their last 19 league fixtures in midweek (L1).
That said, Pep Guardiola’s side are favourites here as their current 17-game unbeaten run in the Premier League indicates they’ll take some stopping on this occasion (W13, D4). Maintaining their usual stampeding form at the backend of a season will be both a mental and physical battle for them, though, as the visitors were visibly tired in their eventual 1-0 triumph over Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.
