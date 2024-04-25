Adbet365Ad

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 25, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Villa Park

Date: 27th April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Aston Villa and Chelsea will face off in the league this Saturday. The hosts will be looking to maintain their push for the top four while the visitors will be desperate to bounce back from their most recent disappointment.

Aston Villa maintained their quest for Champions League football next season with a 3-1 comeback win over Bournemouth last time. That win was followed by the news that manager Unai Emery had signed a contract extension. The Spaniard coach has made Aston Villa a force in England and with a win here, his charges can open up a nine-point gap between them and chasing Tottenham, albeit they’ll have played three more games.

The home faithful will undoubtedly be confident having seen their side go unbeaten in five matches at Villa Park (W4, D1), a sequence that’s seen them score 14 times. Chelsea are the next visitors to try to breach the fortress. After winning the reverse fixture in September, Villa will be looking to do the double over the Blues for the first time in the Premier League era – last achieving such a feat in 1989/90.

Unlike the mood at Villa Park, it’s been a terrible few days for Chelsea who followed up their FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City with a 5-0 loss to London rivals Arsenal in midweek–the first time they’ve ever lost a Premier League London derby by five goals.

Another unwanted record came their way after that defeat with Chelsea’s 57 goals conceded this season—the most in any Premier League campaign—and they’ve still got six games remaining. A 13-game streak without a clean sheet away from home hasn’t helped that tally. However, a turnaround could be on the horizon as the Blues have won six of their last seven visits to Villa Park (L1)—including a victory here in the FA Cup in February.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 25, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 20:00 Manchester City
April 27, 2024
West Ham United 12:30 Liverpool
Fulham 15:00 Crystal Palace
Manchester United 15:00 Burnley
Newcastle United 15:00 Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Luton Town
Everton 17:30 Brentford
Aston Villa 20:00 Chelsea
April 28, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Arsenal
Nottingham Forest 16:30 Manchester City
May 2, 2024
Chelsea 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur
May 3, 2024
Luton Town 20:00 Everton
May 4, 2024
Arsenal 12:30 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 15:00 Fulham
Burnley 15:00 Newcastle United
Sheffield United 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 34 24 5 5 82 26 +56 77
2 Liverpool 34 22 8 4 75 34 +41 74
3 Manchester City 32 22 7 3 76 32 +44 73
4 Aston Villa 34 20 6 8 71 50 +21 66
5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 18 6 8 65 49 +16 60
6 Manchester United 33 16 5 12 51 50 +1 53
7 Newcastle United 33 15 5 13 69 54 +15 50
8 West Ham United 34 13 9 12 54 63 -9 48
9 Chelsea 32 13 8 11 61 57 +4 47
10 AFC Bournemouth 34 12 9 13 49 60 -11 45
11 Brighton & Hov… 32 11 11 10 52 50 +2 44
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 12 7 15 46 54 -8 43
13 Fulham 34 12 6 16 50 54 -4 42
14 Crystal Palace 34 10 9 15 44 56 -12 39
15 Brentford 34 9 8 17 52 59 -7 35
16 Everton 34 11 8 15 36 48 -12 33
17 Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 42 60 -18 26
18 Luton Town 34 6 7 21 47 75 -28 25
19 Burnley 34 5 8 21 37 69 -32 23
20 Sheffield United 34 3 7 24 33 92 -59 16

Check Also

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Preview

La Liga resumes this Friday with league leaders Real Madrid travelling to San Sebastian to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.