Aston Villa vs Chelsea Preview

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 27th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Aston Villa and Chelsea will face off in the league this Saturday. The hosts will be looking to maintain their push for the top four while the visitors will be desperate to bounce back from their most recent disappointment. Aston Villa maintained their quest for Champions League football next season with a 3-1 comeback win over Bournemouth last time. That win was followed by the news that manager Unai Emery had signed a contract extension. The Spaniard coach has made Aston Villa a force in England and with a win here, his charges can open up a nine-point gap between them and chasing Tottenham, albeit they’ll have played three more games. The home faithful will undoubtedly be confident having seen their side go unbeaten in five matches at Villa Park (W4, D1), a sequence that’s seen them score 14 times. Chelsea are the next visitors to try to breach the fortress. After winning the reverse fixture in September, Villa will be looking to do the double over the Blues for the first time in the Premier League era – last achieving such a feat in 1989/90. Unlike the mood at Villa Park, it’s been a terrible few days for Chelsea who followed up their FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City with a 5-0 loss to London rivals Arsenal in midweek–the first time they’ve ever lost a Premier League London derby by five goals. Another unwanted record came their way after that defeat with Chelsea’s 57 goals conceded this season—the most in any Premier League campaign—and they’ve still got six games remaining. A 13-game streak without a clean sheet away from home hasn’t helped that tally. However, a turnaround could be on the horizon as the Blues have won six of their last seven visits to Villa Park (L1)—including a victory here in the FA Cup in February. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 25, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
20:00
Manchester City
April 27, 2024 West Ham United
12:30
Liverpool
Fulham
15:00
Crystal Palace
Manchester United
15:00
Burnley
Newcastle United
15:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Luton Town
Everton
17:30
Brentford
Aston Villa
20:00
Chelsea
April 28, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
14:00
Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur
14:00
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
16:30
Manchester City
May 2, 2024 Chelsea
19:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 3, 2024 Luton Town
20:00
Everton
May 4, 2024 Arsenal
12:30
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
15:00
Fulham
Burnley
15:00
Newcastle United
Sheffield United
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
17:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
34
24
5
5
82
26
+56
77
2
Liverpool
34
22
8
4
75
34
+41
74
3
Manchester City
32
22
7
3
76
32
+44
73
4
Aston Villa
34
20
6
8
71
50
+21
66
5
Tottenham Hotspur
32
18
6
8
65
49
+16
60
6
Manchester United
33
16
5
12
51
50
+1
53
7
Newcastle United
33
15
5
13
69
54
+15
50
8
West Ham United
34
13
9
12
54
63
-9
48
9
Chelsea
32
13
8
11
61
57
+4
47
10
AFC Bournemouth
34
12
9
13
49
60
-11
45
11
Brighton & Hov…
32
11
11
10
52
50
+2
44
12
Wolverhampton Wanderers
34
12
7
15
46
54
-8
43
13
Fulham
34
12
6
16
50
54
-4
42
14
Crystal Palace
34
10
9
15
44
56
-12
39
15
Brentford
34
9
8
17
52
59
-7
35
16
Everton
34
11
8
15
36
48
-12
33
17
Nottingham Forest
34
7
9
18
42
60
-18
26
18
Luton Town
34
6
7
21
47
75
-28
25
19
Burnley
34
5
8
21
37
69
-32
23
20
Sheffield United
34
3
7
24
33
92
-59
16
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Villa Park
Date: 27th April 2024
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Aston Villa and Chelsea will face off in the league this Saturday. The hosts will be looking to maintain their push for the top four while the visitors will be desperate to bounce back from their most recent disappointment.
Aston Villa maintained their quest for Champions League football next season with a 3-1 comeback win over Bournemouth last time. That win was followed by the news that manager Unai Emery had signed a contract extension. The Spaniard coach has made Aston Villa a force in England and with a win here, his charges can open up a nine-point gap between them and chasing Tottenham, albeit they’ll have played three more games.
The home faithful will undoubtedly be confident having seen their side go unbeaten in five matches at Villa Park (W4, D1), a sequence that’s seen them score 14 times. Chelsea are the next visitors to try to breach the fortress. After winning the reverse fixture in September, Villa will be looking to do the double over the Blues for the first time in the Premier League era – last achieving such a feat in 1989/90.
Unlike the mood at Villa Park, it’s been a terrible few days for Chelsea who followed up their FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City with a 5-0 loss to London rivals Arsenal in midweek–the first time they’ve ever lost a Premier League London derby by five goals.
Another unwanted record came their way after that defeat with Chelsea’s 57 goals conceded this season—the most in any Premier League campaign—and they’ve still got six games remaining. A 13-game streak without a clean sheet away from home hasn’t helped that tally. However, a turnaround could be on the horizon as the Blues have won six of their last seven visits to Villa Park (L1)—including a victory here in the FA Cup in February.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table