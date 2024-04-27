Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 28th April 2024 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Arsenal will resume their quest for their first Premier League title in 20 years this Sunday when they make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face north London rivals Tottenham.

Spurs come into this 173rd league North London derby against the table-topping Gunners with plenty at stake. The hosts are looking to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to Newcastle and rekindle their top-four bid while also ensuring they put a stumbling block on Arsenal’s title aspirations.

They have not played a game in over two weeks so they enter this round trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by six points, albeit with two games in hand. However, although they were out of action, Spurs couldn’t avoid bad news this week as Destiny Udogie was sidelined for the rest of the season through injury.

Still, there is some good news as manager Ange Postecoglou hinted that Richarlison could return off the bench after a two-game absence. Heading back home should also play in Tottenham’s favour as they’ve won their last three PL games here despite conceding first in two of them.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continued to prove to Manchester City and the rest of the league that they mean business and are ready to go the distance in the title race this season with a professional 5-0 win over London rivals Chelsea in midweek. Braces from Kai Harvetz and Ben White kept them going ensuring that they enter this round of games sitting top of the table, one point ahead of Man City having played a game more.

They will fancy their chances of inflicting damage on another London rival here as their win against Chelsea was their third London derby victory by a 5+ goal scoreline this season. Also, the fact that they have lost just once across the last six head-to-head meetings with Spurs suggests another win is on the horizon for them (W4, D1).

Yet, there should be no complacency for Mikel Arteta’s side as last January’s 2-0 win here was their first at the home venue of their biggest rivals since September 2015 (D2, L5). Not conceding in any of their last six league away games (W5, D1) suggests the Gunners have what it takes to win here and take the title race right down to the wire.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

