Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 28th April 2024 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT Arsenal will resume their quest for their first Premier League title in 20 years this Sunday when they make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face north London rivals Tottenham. Spurs come into this 173rd league North London derby against the table-topping Gunners with plenty at stake. The hosts are looking to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to Newcastle and rekindle their top-four bid while also ensuring they put a stumbling block on Arsenal’s title aspirations. They have not played a game in over two weeks so they enter this round trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by six points, albeit with two games in hand. However, although they were out of action, Spurs couldn’t avoid bad news this week as Destiny Udogie was sidelined for the rest of the season through injury. Still, there is some good news as manager Ange Postecoglou hinted that Richarlison could return off the bench after a two-game absence. Heading back home should also play in Tottenham’s favour as they’ve won their last three PL games here despite conceding first in two of them. Meanwhile, Arsenal continued to prove to Manchester City and the rest of the league that they mean business and are ready to go the distance in the title race this season with a professional 5-0 win over London rivals Chelsea in midweek. Braces from Kai Harvetz and Ben White kept them going ensuring that they enter this round of games sitting top of the table, one point ahead of Man City having played a game more. They will fancy their chances of inflicting damage on another London rival here as their win against Chelsea was their third London derby victory by a 5+ goal scoreline this season. Also, the fact that they have lost just once across the last six head-to-head meetings with Spurs suggests another win is on the horizon for them (W4, D1). Yet, there should be no complacency for Mikel Arteta’s side as last January’s 2-0 win here was their first at the home venue of their biggest rivals since September 2015 (D2, L5). Not conceding in any of their last six league away games (W5, D1) suggests the Gunners have what it takes to win here and take the title race right down to the wire. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
April 28, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
14:00
Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur
14:00
Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
16:30
Manchester City
May 2, 2024 Chelsea
19:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 3, 2024 Luton Town
20:00
Everton
May 4, 2024 Arsenal
12:30
AFC Bournemouth
Sheffield United
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Burnley
15:00
Newcastle United
Brentford
15:00
Fulham
Manchester City
17:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 5, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
14:00
Aston Villa
Chelsea
14:00
West Ham United
Liverpool
16:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 6, 2024 Crystal Palace
20:00
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
34
24
5
5
82
26
+56
77
2
Manchester City
33
23
7
3
80
32
+48
76
3
Liverpool
35
22
9
4
77
36
+41
75
4
Aston Villa
35
20
7
8
73
52
+21
67
5
Tottenham Hotspur
32
18
6
8
65
49
+16
60
6
Manchester United
34
16
6
12
52
51
+1
54
7
Newcastle United
34
16
5
13
74
55
+19
53
8
West Ham United
35
13
10
12
56
65
-9
49
9
Chelsea
33
13
9
11
63
59
+4
48
10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
13
7
15
48
55
-7
46
11
AFC Bournemouth
34
12
9
13
49
60
-11
45
12
Brighton & Hov…
33
11
11
11
52
54
-2
44
13
Fulham
35
12
7
16
51
55
-4
43
14
Crystal Palace
35
10
10
15
45
57
-12
40
15
Everton
35
12
8
15
37
48
-11
36
16
Brentford
35
9
8
18
52
60
-8
35
17
Nottingham Forest
34
7
9
18
42
60
-18
26
18
Luton Town
35
6
7
22
48
77
-29
25
19
Burnley
35
5
9
21
38
70
-32
24
20
Sheffield United
35
3
7
25
34
97
-63
16
