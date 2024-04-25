Adbet365Ad

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 25, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Reale Arena

Date: 26th April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga resumes this Friday with league leaders Real Madrid travelling to San Sebastian to face top six hopefuls Real Sociedad.

The hosts come into this tie unbeaten in five matches in La Liga (W3, D2) which has planted them in sixth position, three points ahead of the chasing pack. However, Sociedad face a tricky run-in to achieve their seasonal goal of playing in the Europa League next season. After playing Real Madrid, Imanol Alguacil’s men will face Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in the weeks following.

These kinds of games have been difficult for Sociedad as they’ve won just once against teams currently in the top five this term (D2, L4). That sole win did at least come at home which should offer La Real some encouragement. However, the hosts have become more accustomed to playing out draws at the Reale Arena lately with four of their last seven home league games finishing level (W1, L2). But, just one of the last ten home head-to-heads were drawn (W3, L6), suggesting they’ll have their work cut out against the in-form champions-elect.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s side took a massive step towards winning their 36th La Liga title with a 3-2 win over Barcelona last time. That win put them eleven points ahead of their El Clasico rivals while stretching their winning run in the league to five games and their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games (W12, D5).

With their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich coming up next week, they will be desperate to enjoy a straightforward win here to avoid being physically drained ahead of their meeting in Munich. They will fancy their chances of getting a result here given that they are unbeaten in their last 12 La Liga travels (W8, D4).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

April 26, 2024
Real Sociedad 20:00 Real Madrid
April 27, 2024
Las Palmas 13:00 Girona
Almeria 15:15 Getafe
Alaves 17:30 Celta Vigo
Atlético de Madrid 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
April 28, 2024
Cadiz 13:00 Mallorca
Granada 15:15 Osasuna
Villarreal 17:30 Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis 20:00 Sevilla
April 29, 2024
Barcelona 20:00 Valencia
May 3, 2024
Getafe 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
May 4, 2024
Real Sociedad 13:00 Las Palmas
Real Madrid 15:15 Cadiz
Girona 17:30 Barcelona
Mallorca 20:00 Atlético de Madrid
May 5, 2024
Osasuna 13:00 Real Betis
Celta Vigo 15:15 Villarreal
Valencia 17:30 Alaves
Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Almeria
Sevilla 20:00 Granada

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 32 25 6 1 70 22 +48 81
2 Barcelona 32 21 7 4 64 37 +27 70
3 Girona 32 21 5 6 67 40 +27 68
4 Atlético de Madrid 32 19 4 9 59 38 +21 61
5 Athletic Bilbao 32 16 10 6 52 30 +22 58
6 Real Sociedad 32 13 12 7 46 34 +12 51
7 Real Betis 32 12 12 8 40 38 +2 48
8 Valencia 32 13 8 11 35 34 +1 47
9 Villarreal 32 11 9 12 51 55 -4 42
10 Getafe 32 9 13 10 38 44 -6 40
11 Osasuna 32 11 6 15 37 46 -9 39
12 Sevilla 32 9 10 13 41 45 -4 37
13 Las Palmas 32 10 7 15 30 39 -9 37
14 Alaves 32 9 8 15 28 38 -10 35
15 Rayo Vallecano 32 7 13 12 27 39 -12 34
16 Mallorca 32 6 13 13 26 38 -12 31
17 Celta Vigo 32 7 10 15 37 47 -10 31
18 Cadiz 32 4 13 15 22 45 -23 25
19 Granada 32 3 9 20 33 61 -28 18
20 Almeria 32 1 11 20 31 64 -33 14

Check Also

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Preview

Aston Villa and Chelsea will face off in the league this Saturday. The hosts will ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.