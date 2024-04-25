Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Reale Arena Date: 26th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga resumes this Friday with league leaders Real Madrid travelling to San Sebastian to face top six hopefuls Real Sociedad. The hosts come into this tie unbeaten in five matches in La Liga (W3, D2) which has planted them in sixth position, three points ahead of the chasing pack. However, Sociedad face a tricky run-in to achieve their seasonal goal of playing in the Europa League next season. After playing Real Madrid, Imanol Alguacil’s men will face Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in the weeks following. These kinds of games have been difficult for Sociedad as they’ve won just once against teams currently in the top five this term (D2, L4). That sole win did at least come at home which should offer La Real some encouragement. However, the hosts have become more accustomed to playing out draws at the Reale Arena lately with four of their last seven home league games finishing level (W1, L2). But, just one of the last ten home head-to-heads were drawn (W3, L6), suggesting they’ll have their work cut out against the in-form champions-elect. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s side took a massive step towards winning their 36th La Liga title with a 3-2 win over Barcelona last time. That win put them eleven points ahead of their El Clasico rivals while stretching their winning run in the league to five games and their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games (W12, D5). With their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich coming up next week, they will be desperate to enjoy a straightforward win here to avoid being physically drained ahead of their meeting in Munich. They will fancy their chances of getting a result here given that they are unbeaten in their last 12 La Liga travels (W8, D4). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
April 26, 2024 Real Sociedad
20:00
Real Madrid
April 27, 2024 Las Palmas
13:00
Girona
Almeria
15:15
Getafe
Alaves
17:30
Celta Vigo
Atlético de Madrid
20:00
Athletic Bilbao
April 28, 2024 Cadiz
13:00
Mallorca
Granada
15:15
Osasuna
Villarreal
17:30
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
20:00
Sevilla
April 29, 2024 Barcelona
20:00
Valencia
May 3, 2024 Getafe
20:00
Athletic Bilbao
May 4, 2024 Real Sociedad
13:00
Las Palmas
Real Madrid
15:15
Cadiz
Girona
17:30
Barcelona
Mallorca
20:00
Atlético de Madrid
May 5, 2024 Osasuna
13:00
Real Betis
Celta Vigo
15:15
Villarreal
Valencia
17:30
Alaves
Rayo Vallecano
20:00
Almeria
Sevilla
20:00
Granada
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
32
25
6
1
70
22
+48
81
2
Barcelona
32
21
7
4
64
37
+27
70
3
Girona
32
21
5
6
67
40
+27
68
4
Atlético de Madrid
32
19
4
9
59
38
+21
61
5
Athletic Bilbao
32
16
10
6
52
30
+22
58
6
Real Sociedad
32
13
12
7
46
34
+12
51
7
Real Betis
32
12
12
8
40
38
+2
48
8
Valencia
32
13
8
11
35
34
+1
47
9
Villarreal
32
11
9
12
51
55
-4
42
10
Getafe
32
9
13
10
38
44
-6
40
11
Osasuna
32
11
6
15
37
46
-9
39
12
Sevilla
32
9
10
13
41
45
-4
37
13
Las Palmas
32
10
7
15
30
39
-9
37
14
Alaves
32
9
8
15
28
38
-10
35
15
Rayo Vallecano
32
7
13
12
27
39
-12
34
16
Mallorca
32
6
13
13
26
38
-12
31
17
Celta Vigo
32
7
10
15
37
47
-10
31
18
Cadiz
32
4
13
15
22
45
-23
25
19
Granada
32
3
9
20
33
61
-28
18
20
Almeria
32
1
11
20
31
64
-33
14
