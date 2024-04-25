Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Reale Arena Date: 26th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga resumes this Friday with league leaders Real Madrid travelling to San Sebastian to face top six hopefuls Real Sociedad.

The hosts come into this tie unbeaten in five matches in La Liga (W3, D2) which has planted them in sixth position, three points ahead of the chasing pack. However, Sociedad face a tricky run-in to achieve their seasonal goal of playing in the Europa League next season. After playing Real Madrid, Imanol Alguacil’s men will face Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in the weeks following.

These kinds of games have been difficult for Sociedad as they’ve won just once against teams currently in the top five this term (D2, L4). That sole win did at least come at home which should offer La Real some encouragement. However, the hosts have become more accustomed to playing out draws at the Reale Arena lately with four of their last seven home league games finishing level (W1, L2). But, just one of the last ten home head-to-heads were drawn (W3, L6), suggesting they’ll have their work cut out against the in-form champions-elect.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s side took a massive step towards winning their 36th La Liga title with a 3-2 win over Barcelona last time. That win put them eleven points ahead of their El Clasico rivals while stretching their winning run in the league to five games and their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games (W12, D5).

With their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich coming up next week, they will be desperate to enjoy a straightforward win here to avoid being physically drained ahead of their meeting in Munich. They will fancy their chances of getting a result here given that they are unbeaten in their last 12 La Liga travels (W8, D4).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Real Sociedad 20:00 Real Madrid Las Palmas 13:00 Girona Almeria 15:15 Getafe Alaves 17:30 Celta Vigo Atlético de Madrid 20:00 Athletic Bilbao Cadiz 13:00 Mallorca Granada 15:15 Osasuna Villarreal 17:30 Rayo Vallecano Real Betis 20:00 Sevilla Barcelona 20:00 Valencia Getafe 20:00 Athletic Bilbao Real Sociedad 13:00 Las Palmas Real Madrid 15:15 Cadiz Girona 17:30 Barcelona Mallorca 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Osasuna 13:00 Real Betis Celta Vigo 15:15 Villarreal Valencia 17:30 Alaves Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Almeria Sevilla 20:00 Granada

