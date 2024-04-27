Adbet365Ad

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: The City Ground

Date: 28th April 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures conclude on Sunday afternoon when title contenders Manchester City travel to the City Ground to face relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

It’s been a long week for the hosts both on and off the field as a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Premier League relegation rivals Everton kept them just one point above the bottom three ahead of this weekend’s action. That loss was thrown into insignificance almost immediately after the club publicly complained about some debatable refereeing decisions on social media which have since got them into hot water with the competition’s governing body.

To avoid losing their Premier League status, Forest must now do their talking on the pitch and improve upon their tally of just one win across their last nine league fixtures (D3, L5). Despite the quality of the opposition in Manchester City, a return to the City Ground will come as a welcome relief at least as they’re unbeaten in three at this venue (W1, D2) and have lost just three of their prior 16 home top-flight H2Hs (W10, D3).

Meanwhile, Manchester City kept their feet on the title pedal with a 4-0 win over Brighton on Thursday. That win extended their unbeaten run to 18 consecutive Premier League outings (W14, D4) keeping them just one point behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

They will hope to keep going here and avoid losing ground as their last league loss came in a visit of fellow West Midlands club Aston Villa. Moreover, considering City’s record in this fixture, it seems the chances of the visitors suffering a similar outcome here remains as City look to record a first top-flight double over Forest since 1990/91 after winning the reverse 2-0.

They currently hold a better points-per-game average away from home in the league than anyone else (2.19), though. Meanwhile Guardiola is looking to win in his 300th Premier League match in charge of City becoming just the fifth manager to take charge of that many outings for one club in the competition.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

April 28, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Arsenal
Nottingham Forest 16:30 Manchester City
May 2, 2024
Chelsea 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur
May 3, 2024
Luton Town 20:00 Everton
May 4, 2024
Arsenal 12:30 AFC Bournemouth
Sheffield United 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Burnley 15:00 Newcastle United
Brentford 15:00 Fulham
Manchester City 17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 5, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Aston Villa
Chelsea 14:00 West Ham United
Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur
May 6, 2024
Crystal Palace 20:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 34 24 5 5 82 26 +56 77
2 Manchester City 33 23 7 3 80 32 +48 76
3 Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 +41 75
4 Aston Villa 35 20 7 8 73 52 +21 67
5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 18 6 8 65 49 +16 60
6 Manchester United 34 16 6 12 52 51 +1 54
7 Newcastle United 34 16 5 13 74 55 +19 53
8 West Ham United 35 13 10 12 56 65 -9 49
9 Chelsea 33 13 9 11 63 59 +4 48
10 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 13 7 15 48 55 -7 46
11 AFC Bournemouth 34 12 9 13 49 60 -11 45
12 Brighton & Hov… 33 11 11 11 52 54 -2 44
13 Fulham 35 12 7 16 51 55 -4 43
14 Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 45 57 -12 40
15 Everton 35 12 8 15 37 48 -11 36
16 Brentford 35 9 8 18 52 60 -8 35
17 Nottingham Forest 34 7 9 18 42 60 -18 26
18 Luton Town 35 6 7 22 48 77 -29 25
19 Burnley 35 5 9 21 38 70 -32 24
20 Sheffield United 35 3 7 25 34 97 -63 16

