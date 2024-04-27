Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 28th April 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures conclude on Sunday afternoon when title contenders Manchester City travel to the City Ground to face relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

It’s been a long week for the hosts both on and off the field as a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Premier League relegation rivals Everton kept them just one point above the bottom three ahead of this weekend’s action. That loss was thrown into insignificance almost immediately after the club publicly complained about some debatable refereeing decisions on social media which have since got them into hot water with the competition’s governing body.

To avoid losing their Premier League status, Forest must now do their talking on the pitch and improve upon their tally of just one win across their last nine league fixtures (D3, L5). Despite the quality of the opposition in Manchester City, a return to the City Ground will come as a welcome relief at least as they’re unbeaten in three at this venue (W1, D2) and have lost just three of their prior 16 home top-flight H2Hs (W10, D3).

Meanwhile, Manchester City kept their feet on the title pedal with a 4-0 win over Brighton on Thursday. That win extended their unbeaten run to 18 consecutive Premier League outings (W14, D4) keeping them just one point behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

They will hope to keep going here and avoid losing ground as their last league loss came in a visit of fellow West Midlands club Aston Villa. Moreover, considering City’s record in this fixture, it seems the chances of the visitors suffering a similar outcome here remains as City look to record a first top-flight double over Forest since 1990/91 after winning the reverse 2-0.

They currently hold a better points-per-game average away from home in the league than anyone else (2.19), though. Meanwhile Guardiola is looking to win in his 300th Premier League match in charge of City becoming just the fifth manager to take charge of that many outings for one club in the competition.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Arsenal Nottingham Forest 16:30 Manchester City Chelsea 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur Luton Town 20:00 Everton Arsenal 12:30 AFC Bournemouth Sheffield United 15:00 Nottingham Forest Burnley 15:00 Newcastle United Brentford 15:00 Fulham Manchester City 17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Aston Villa Chelsea 14:00 West Ham United Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 20:00 Manchester United

