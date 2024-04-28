Adbet365Ad

Barcelona vs Valencia Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 28, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Barcelona vs Valencia

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Date: 29th April 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Barcelona will look to return to winning ways when they host Valencia this Monday.

The hosts’ chances of winning back-to-back league titles was crushed last week when they were beaten 3-2 by their fierce rivals Real Madrid in the El Clasico. That result means that the Blaugrana trail the league leaders by 11 points with six games of the season remaining.

However, it wasn’t all gloom for the Catalan side this past week as manager Xavi Hernández announced a U-turn on his earlier announcement that he will be departing at the end of the season and decided to see out his contract at the club. Xavi’s primary focus between now and the end of the campaign will be securing a second-placed finish for Barça with next week’s clash with Girona looming large in that respect. They can’t look too far ahead but Barcelona are bound to be confident ahead of the visit of Valencia, a side they’re unbeaten against on their turf since April 2016 in league H2Hs (W5, D2).

Like their hosts, Valencia will be desperate to bounce back here after suffering a demoralizing 2-1 defeat to Real Betis in their last outing. That defeat dented their European qualification aspirations as they now sit a point adrift of the top-seven.

Los Ches will be hoping for a good performance here to avoid losing back-to-back league games for the first time since October. But without a H2H win in the league since January 2020, Valencia’s chances of avoiding such a fate certainly look bleak.

However, the visitors have at least won back-to-back away league matches ‘to nil’ and could secure a third consecutive victory for the first time since November 2017 – last doing so with three shutouts way back in November 2009.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

April 29, 2024
Barcelona 20:00 Valencia
May 3, 2024
Getafe 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
May 4, 2024
Real Sociedad 13:00 Las Palmas
Real Madrid 15:15 Cadiz
Girona 17:30 Barcelona
Mallorca 20:00 Atlético de Madrid
May 5, 2024
Osasuna 13:00 Real Betis
Celta Vigo 15:15 Villarreal
Valencia 17:30 Alaves
Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Almeria
Sevilla 20:00 Granada
May 10, 2024
Alaves 20:00 Girona
May 11, 2024
Mallorca 13:00 Las Palmas
Villarreal 15:15 Sevilla
Granada 17:30 Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Osasuna
May 12, 2024
Cadiz 13:00 Getafe
Atlético de Madrid 15:15 Celta Vigo
Valencia 17:30 Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis 20:00 Almeria

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 33 26 6 1 71 22 +49 84
2 Girona 33 22 5 6 69 40 +29 71
3 Barcelona 32 21 7 4 64 37 +27 70
4 Atlético de Madrid 33 20 4 9 62 39 +23 64
5 Athletic Bilbao 33 16 10 7 53 33 +20 58
6 Real Sociedad 33 13 12 8 46 35 +11 51
7 Real Betis 33 12 13 8 41 39 +2 49
8 Valencia 32 13 8 11 35 34 +1 47
9 Villarreal 33 12 9 12 54 55 -1 45
10 Getafe 33 10 13 10 41 45 -4 43
11 Osasuna 33 11 6 16 37 49 -12 39
12 Alaves 33 10 8 15 31 38 -7 38
13 Sevilla 33 9 11 13 42 46 -4 38
14 Las Palmas 33 10 7 16 30 41 -11 37
15 Rayo Vallecano 33 7 13 13 27 42 -15 34
16 Mallorca 33 6 14 13 27 39 -12 32
17 Celta Vigo 33 7 10 16 37 50 -13 31
18 Cadiz 33 4 14 15 23 46 -23 26
19 Granada 33 4 9 20 36 61 -25 21
20 Almeria 33 1 11 21 32 67 -35 14

