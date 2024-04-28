Barcelona vs Valencia Preview

Barcelona vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Date: 29th April 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Barcelona will look to return to winning ways when they host Valencia this Monday. The hosts’ chances of winning back-to-back league titles was crushed last week when they were beaten 3-2 by their fierce rivals Real Madrid in the El Clasico. That result means that the Blaugrana trail the league leaders by 11 points with six games of the season remaining. However, it wasn’t all gloom for the Catalan side this past week as manager Xavi Hernández announced a U-turn on his earlier announcement that he will be departing at the end of the season and decided to see out his contract at the club. Xavi’s primary focus between now and the end of the campaign will be securing a second-placed finish for Barça with next week’s clash with Girona looming large in that respect. They can’t look too far ahead but Barcelona are bound to be confident ahead of the visit of Valencia, a side they’re unbeaten against on their turf since April 2016 in league H2Hs (W5, D2). Like their hosts, Valencia will be desperate to bounce back here after suffering a demoralizing 2-1 defeat to Real Betis in their last outing. That defeat dented their European qualification aspirations as they now sit a point adrift of the top-seven. Los Ches will be hoping for a good performance here to avoid losing back-to-back league games for the first time since October. But without a H2H win in the league since January 2020, Valencia’s chances of avoiding such a fate certainly look bleak. However, the visitors have at least won back-to-back away league matches ‘to nil’ and could secure a third consecutive victory for the first time since November 2017 – last doing so with three shutouts way back in November 2009. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
April 29, 2024 Barcelona
20:00
Valencia
May 3, 2024 Getafe
20:00
Athletic Bilbao
May 4, 2024 Real Sociedad
13:00
Las Palmas
Real Madrid
15:15
Cadiz
Girona
17:30
Barcelona
Mallorca
20:00
Atlético de Madrid
May 5, 2024 Osasuna
13:00
Real Betis
Celta Vigo
15:15
Villarreal
Valencia
17:30
Alaves
Rayo Vallecano
20:00
Almeria
Sevilla
20:00
Granada
May 10, 2024 Alaves
20:00
Girona
May 11, 2024 Mallorca
13:00
Las Palmas
Villarreal
15:15
Sevilla
Granada
17:30
Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao
20:00
Osasuna
May 12, 2024 Cadiz
13:00
Getafe
Atlético de Madrid
15:15
Celta Vigo
Valencia
17:30
Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis
20:00
Almeria
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
33
26
6
1
71
22
+49
84
2
Girona
33
22
5
6
69
40
+29
71
3
Barcelona
32
21
7
4
64
37
+27
70
4
Atlético de Madrid
33
20
4
9
62
39
+23
64
5
Athletic Bilbao
33
16
10
7
53
33
+20
58
6
Real Sociedad
33
13
12
8
46
35
+11
51
7
Real Betis
33
12
13
8
41
39
+2
49
8
Valencia
32
13
8
11
35
34
+1
47
9
Villarreal
33
12
9
12
54
55
-1
45
10
Getafe
33
10
13
10
41
45
-4
43
11
Osasuna
33
11
6
16
37
49
-12
39
12
Alaves
33
10
8
15
31
38
-7
38
13
Sevilla
33
9
11
13
42
46
-4
38
14
Las Palmas
33
10
7
16
30
41
-11
37
15
Rayo Vallecano
33
7
13
13
27
42
-15
34
16
Mallorca
33
6
14
13
27
39
-12
32
17
Celta Vigo
33
7
10
16
37
50
-13
31
18
Cadiz
33
4
14
15
23
46
-23
26
19
Granada
33
4
9
20
36
61
-25
21
20
Almeria
33
1
11
21
32
67
-35
14
