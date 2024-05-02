Luton Town vs Everton Preview

Luton Town vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Kenilworth Road Date: 3rd May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Everton will look to continue their incredible winning run when they travel to Kenilworth Road this Friday to face relegation-threatened Luton Town.

When it was chosen as the Friday night game of the round, this fixture was expected to be a relegation six-pointer. But things have radically changed since then and there’ll only be pressure in the Luton dressing room on Friday night after Sean Dyche’s side secured their 71st successive top-flight campaign last weekend.

The hosts sit one point from safety and in torrid form with only one win from their past 15 matches. However, two wins already against Everton this season – both 2-1 at Goodison Park – should inspire some hope. Moreover, the Hatters have picked up more points at home (15) than on the road (10).

However, their form at Kenilworth Road against rivals around them has been a huge disappointment. They’ve yet to beat any side and they are currently in the bottom six at home despite scoring in all four of those matches (D1, L3).

Meanwhile, Everton were just two points above Luton in the drop zone just two weeks ago. But after three standout home wins in the space of six days – including a huge 2-0 win over rivals Liverpool – Sean Dyche’s men are now sitting in a safe position with three rounds to go.

Given they were deducted eight points earlier in the campaign for two separate PSR breaches, that represents a momentous achievement for the Toffees who’ll now aim to secure four straight league wins with clean sheets for the second time this season.

While Everton have won four of their past five matches with shutouts, the one exception was a sizable 6-0 loss at Chelsea. That result extended their record to no Premier League away win in their last nine (D3 L6), which marks their longest such run under Dyche.

