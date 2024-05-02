Luton Town vs Everton Preview

Luton Town vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Kenilworth Road Date: 3rd May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Everton will look to continue their incredible winning run when they travel to Kenilworth Road this Friday to face relegation-threatened Luton Town. When it was chosen as the Friday night game of the round, this fixture was expected to be a relegation six-pointer. But things have radically changed since then and there’ll only be pressure in the Luton dressing room on Friday night after Sean Dyche’s side secured their 71st successive top-flight campaign last weekend. The hosts sit one point from safety and in torrid form with only one win from their past 15 matches. However, two wins already against Everton this season – both 2-1 at Goodison Park – should inspire some hope. Moreover, the Hatters have picked up more points at home (15) than on the road (10). However, their form at Kenilworth Road against rivals around them has been a huge disappointment. They’ve yet to beat any side and they are currently in the bottom six at home despite scoring in all four of those matches (D1, L3). Meanwhile, Everton were just two points above Luton in the drop zone just two weeks ago. But after three standout home wins in the space of six days – including a huge 2-0 win over rivals Liverpool – Sean Dyche’s men are now sitting in a safe position with three rounds to go. Given they were deducted eight points earlier in the campaign for two separate PSR breaches, that represents a momentous achievement for the Toffees who’ll now aim to secure four straight league wins with clean sheets for the second time this season. While Everton have won four of their past five matches with shutouts, the one exception was a sizable 6-0 loss at Chelsea. That result extended their record to no Premier League away win in their last nine (D3 L6), which marks their longest such run under Dyche. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 4, 2024 Arsenal
12:30
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
15:00
Fulham
Burnley
15:00
Newcastle United
Sheffield United
15:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
17:30
Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 5, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
14:00
Aston Villa
Chelsea
14:00
West Ham United
Liverpool
16:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 6, 2024 Crystal Palace
20:00
Manchester United
May 11, 2024 Fulham
12:30
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Brentford
Everton
15:00
Sheffield United
Newcastle United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Burnley
West Ham United
15:00
Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
17:30
Chelsea
May 12, 2024 Manchester United
16:30
Arsenal
May 13, 2024 Aston Villa
20:00
Liverpool
May 14, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Manchester City
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
35
25
5
5
85
28
+57
80
2
Manchester City
34
24
7
3
82
32
+50
79
3
Liverpool
35
22
9
4
77
36
+41
75
4
Aston Villa
35
20
7
8
73
52
+21
67
5
Tottenham Hotspur
34
18
6
10
67
54
+13
60
6
Manchester United
34
16
6
12
52
51
+1
54
7
Newcastle United
34
16
5
13
74
55
+19
53
8
Chelsea
34
14
9
11
65
59
+6
51
9
West Ham United
35
13
10
12
56
65
-9
49
10
AFC Bournemouth
35
13
9
13
52
60
-8
48
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
35
13
7
15
48
55
-7
46
12
Brighton & Hov…
34
11
11
12
52
57
-5
44
13
Fulham
35
12
7
16
51
55
-4
43
14
Crystal Palace
35
10
10
15
45
57
-12
40
15
Everton
36
12
9
15
38
49
-11
37
16
Brentford
35
9
8
18
52
60
-8
35
17
Nottingham Forest
35
7
9
19
42
62
-20
26
18
Luton Town
36
6
8
22
49
78
-29
26
19
Burnley
35
5
9
21
38
70
-32
24
20
Sheffield United
35
3
7
25
34
97
-63
16
