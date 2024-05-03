Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 5th May 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester City will continue their quest for their fourth consecutive Premier League title this Saturday when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Etihad.

The Cityzens, who were recently dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, are looking to become just the first English team to win four straight league titles. They can do that if they win all their remaining games as they are currently one point behind Arsenal having played a game less.

Pep Guardiola’s men bounced back from their Champions League elimination by winning their past three competitive fixtures without conceding a single goal and his side are expected to extend that record given both of the last two home H2Hs also finished with wins ‘to nil’.

However, Wolves are one of three teams to hand City a league defeat this season (2-1) and the home side can’t afford to repeat that here. If City wins here, they can set a new club record of 43 home games unbeaten across all competitions (W35, D7) so motivation should be high.

Meanwhile, Wolves kept their chances of finishing inside the Premier League top half alive with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Luton Town in their last outing. The game ended the hosts’ sticky seven-game winless run (D2, L5), leaving them sitting in eleventh position, two points behind tenth-placed Bournemouth.

They will take to the Etihad pitch without manager Gary O’Neil on the touchline after being handed a one-match touchline ban and an £8,000 fine for his conduct following last month’s 2-1 Premier League defeat by West Ham. Fans will hope that O’Neill’s absence on the touchline won’t discourage this group of players as they attempt to do a league double over Guardiola’s side this season.

However, Man City’s home form and Wolves’ failure to score in four of their six away matches against current top-eight sides (W1, L5) indicate they might struggle to achieve that feat this season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

