Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 3, 2024 Featured Articles

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 5th May 2024

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester City will continue their quest for their fourth consecutive Premier League title this Saturday when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Etihad.

The Cityzens, who were recently dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, are looking to become just the first English team to win four straight league titles. They can do that if they win all their remaining games as they are currently one point behind Arsenal having played a game less.

Pep Guardiola’s men bounced back from their Champions League elimination by winning their past three competitive fixtures without conceding a single goal and his side are expected to extend that record given both of the last two home H2Hs also finished with wins ‘to nil’.

However, Wolves are one of three teams to hand City a league defeat this season (2-1) and the home side can’t afford to repeat that here. If City wins here, they can set a new club record of 43 home games unbeaten across all competitions (W35, D7) so motivation should be high.

Meanwhile, Wolves kept their chances of finishing inside the Premier League top half alive with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Luton Town in their last outing. The game ended the hosts’ sticky seven-game winless run (D2, L5), leaving them sitting in eleventh position, two points behind tenth-placed Bournemouth.

They will take to the Etihad pitch without manager Gary O’Neil on the touchline after being handed a one-match touchline ban and an £8,000 fine for his conduct following last month’s 2-1 Premier League defeat by West Ham. Fans will hope that O’Neill’s absence on the touchline won’t discourage this group of players as they attempt to do a league double over Guardiola’s side this season.

However, Man City’s home form and Wolves’ failure to score in four of their six away matches against current top-eight sides (W1, L5) indicate they might struggle to achieve that feat this season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 4, 2024
Arsenal 12:30 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 15:00 Fulham
Burnley 15:00 Newcastle United
Sheffield United 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers
May 5, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Aston Villa
Chelsea 14:00 West Ham United
Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur
May 6, 2024
Crystal Palace 20:00 Manchester United
May 11, 2024
Fulham 12:30 Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Brentford
Everton 15:00 Sheffield United
Newcastle United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Burnley
West Ham United 15:00 Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 17:30 Chelsea
May 12, 2024
Manchester United 16:30 Arsenal
May 13, 2024
Aston Villa 20:00 Liverpool
May 14, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Manchester City

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 35 25 5 5 85 28 +57 80
2 Manchester City 34 24 7 3 82 32 +50 79
3 Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 +41 75
4 Aston Villa 35 20 7 8 73 52 +21 67
5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 6 10 67 54 +13 60
6 Manchester United 34 16 6 12 52 51 +1 54
7 Newcastle United 34 16 5 13 74 55 +19 53
8 Chelsea 34 14 9 11 65 59 +6 51
9 West Ham United 35 13 10 12 56 65 -9 49
10 AFC Bournemouth 35 13 9 13 52 60 -8 48
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 13 7 15 48 55 -7 46
12 Brighton & Hov… 34 11 11 12 52 57 -5 44
13 Fulham 35 12 7 16 51 55 -4 43
14 Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 45 57 -12 40
15 Everton 36 12 9 15 38 49 -11 37
16 Brentford 35 9 8 18 52 60 -8 35
17 Nottingham Forest 35 7 9 19 42 62 -20 26
18 Luton Town 36 6 8 22 49 78 -29 26
19 Burnley 35 5 9 21 38 70 -32 24
20 Sheffield United 35 3 7 25 34 97 -63 16

