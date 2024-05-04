Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 5th May 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Tottenham to Anfield this Sunday for their penultimate home game of the season.

The Reds have endured a torrid time recently crashing out of the Europa League and losing their title chance courtesy of recent losses against Crystal Palace (1-0) and Everton (2-0) and a 2-2 draw against West Ham last time out. This means that Jürgen Klopp’s side have won just once in their last five league games (D2, L2), placing them 12th on the form table.

However, it’s not all bad news for the Reds who punched their ticket to next season’s UEFA Champions League after upcoming opponents Tottenham failed to beat Chelsea on Thursday (L 2-0). The Anfield faithful will expect a similar result here regardless of their team’s recent hardships since Liverpool have lost only two of their 31 Premier League home H2Hs (W20, D9).

Meanwhile, Tottenham continue to struggle in their bid for Champions League qualification. They are seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with four games left to play this season. Like their hosts, the North London club has endured a terrible few weeks and, as a result, sit 17th in the form table having won just once in their last five league games, including losing their last three.

Despite their poor form, they still have a slim chance of finishing in the top four, though. But realistically, their biggest contribution in the season’s closing stages would be as title kingmakers since they face Liverpool and Manchester City in May. They can also put the last nail in the Reds’ title-chasing coffin here, which would see them record their first H2H league double since 2010/11 after a controversial 2-1 win in last September’s reverse fixture.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

