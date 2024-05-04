Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 5th May 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Tottenham to Anfield this Sunday for their penultimate home game of the season. The Reds have endured a torrid time recently crashing out of the Europa League and losing their title chance courtesy of recent losses against Crystal Palace (1-0) and Everton (2-0) and a 2-2 draw against West Ham last time out. This means that Jürgen Klopp’s side have won just once in their last five league games (D2, L2), placing them 12th on the form table. However, it’s not all bad news for the Reds who punched their ticket to next season’s UEFA Champions League after upcoming opponents Tottenham failed to beat Chelsea on Thursday (L 2-0). The Anfield faithful will expect a similar result here regardless of their team’s recent hardships since Liverpool have lost only two of their 31 Premier League home H2Hs (W20, D9). Meanwhile, Tottenham continue to struggle in their bid for Champions League qualification. They are seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with four games left to play this season. Like their hosts, the North London club has endured a terrible few weeks and, as a result, sit 17th in the form table having won just once in their last five league games, including losing their last three. Despite their poor form, they still have a slim chance of finishing in the top four, though. But realistically, their biggest contribution in the season’s closing stages would be as title kingmakers since they face Liverpool and Manchester City in May. They can also put the last nail in the Reds’ title-chasing coffin here, which would see them record their first H2H league double since 2010/11 after a controversial 2-1 win in last September’s reverse fixture. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 5, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
14:00
Aston Villa
Chelsea
14:00
West Ham United
Liverpool
16:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 6, 2024 Crystal Palace
20:00
Manchester United
May 11, 2024 Fulham
12:30
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Brentford
Everton
15:00
Sheffield United
Newcastle United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Burnley
West Ham United
15:00
Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
17:30
Chelsea
May 12, 2024 Manchester United
16:30
Arsenal
May 13, 2024 Aston Villa
20:00
Liverpool
May 14, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Manchester City
May 15, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
19:45
Chelsea
Manchester United
20:00
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
36
26
5
5
88
28
+60
83
2
Manchester City
35
25
7
3
87
33
+54
82
3
Liverpool
35
22
9
4
77
36
+41
75
4
Aston Villa
35
20
7
8
73
52
+21
67
5
Tottenham Hotspur
34
18
6
10
67
54
+13
60
6
Newcastle United
35
17
5
13
78
56
+22
56
7
Manchester United
34
16
6
12
52
51
+1
54
8
Chelsea
34
14
9
11
65
59
+6
51
9
West Ham United
35
13
10
12
56
65
-9
49
10
AFC Bournemouth
36
13
9
14
52
63
-11
48
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
36
13
7
16
49
60
-11
46
12
Fulham
36
12
8
16
51
55
-4
44
13
Brighton & Hov…
34
11
11
12
52
57
-5
44
14
Crystal Palace
35
10
10
15
45
57
-12
40
15
Everton
36
12
9
15
38
49
-11
37
16
Brentford
36
9
9
18
52
60
-8
36
17
Nottingham Forest
36
8
9
19
45
63
-18
29
18
Luton Town
36
6
8
22
49
78
-29
26
19
Burnley
36
5
9
22
39
74
-35
24
20
Sheffield United
36
3
7
26
35
100
-65
16
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Anfield
Date: 5th May 2024
Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT
Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Tottenham to Anfield this Sunday for their penultimate home game of the season.
The Reds have endured a torrid time recently crashing out of the Europa League and losing their title chance courtesy of recent losses against Crystal Palace (1-0) and Everton (2-0) and a 2-2 draw against West Ham last time out. This means that Jürgen Klopp’s side have won just once in their last five league games (D2, L2), placing them 12th on the form table.
However, it’s not all bad news for the Reds who punched their ticket to next season’s UEFA Champions League after upcoming opponents Tottenham failed to beat Chelsea on Thursday (L 2-0). The Anfield faithful will expect a similar result here regardless of their team’s recent hardships since Liverpool have lost only two of their 31 Premier League home H2Hs (W20, D9).
Meanwhile, Tottenham continue to struggle in their bid for Champions League qualification. They are seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with four games left to play this season. Like their hosts, the North London club has endured a terrible few weeks and, as a result, sit 17th in the form table having won just once in their last five league games, including losing their last three.
Despite their poor form, they still have a slim chance of finishing in the top four, though. But realistically, their biggest contribution in the season’s closing stages would be as title kingmakers since they face Liverpool and Manchester City in May. They can also put the last nail in the Reds’ title-chasing coffin here, which would see them record their first H2H league double since 2010/11 after a controversial 2-1 win in last September’s reverse fixture.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table