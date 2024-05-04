Adbet365Ad

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 4, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 5th May 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Tottenham to Anfield this Sunday for their penultimate home game of the season.

The Reds have endured a torrid time recently crashing out of the Europa League and losing their title chance courtesy of recent losses against Crystal Palace (1-0) and Everton (2-0) and a 2-2 draw against West Ham last time out. This means that Jürgen Klopp’s side have won just once in their last five league games (D2, L2), placing them 12th on the form table.

However, it’s not all bad news for the Reds who punched their ticket to next season’s UEFA Champions League after upcoming opponents Tottenham failed to beat Chelsea on Thursday (L 2-0). The Anfield faithful will expect a similar result here regardless of their team’s recent hardships since Liverpool have lost only two of their 31 Premier League home H2Hs (W20, D9).

Meanwhile, Tottenham continue to struggle in their bid for Champions League qualification. They are seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with four games left to play this season. Like their hosts, the North London club has endured a terrible few weeks and, as a result, sit 17th in the form table having won just once in their last five league games, including losing their last three.

Despite their poor form, they still have a slim chance of finishing in the top four, though. But realistically, their biggest contribution in the season’s closing stages would be as title kingmakers since they face Liverpool and Manchester City in May. They can also put the last nail in the Reds’ title-chasing coffin here, which would see them record their first H2H league double since 2010/11 after a controversial 2-1 win in last September’s reverse fixture.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 5, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Aston Villa
Chelsea 14:00 West Ham United
Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur
May 6, 2024
Crystal Palace 20:00 Manchester United
May 11, 2024
Fulham 12:30 Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Brentford
Everton 15:00 Sheffield United
Newcastle United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Burnley
West Ham United 15:00 Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 17:30 Chelsea
May 12, 2024
Manchester United 16:30 Arsenal
May 13, 2024
Aston Villa 20:00 Liverpool
May 14, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Manchester City
May 15, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Chelsea
Manchester United 20:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 36 26 5 5 88 28 +60 83
2 Manchester City 35 25 7 3 87 33 +54 82
3 Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 +41 75
4 Aston Villa 35 20 7 8 73 52 +21 67
5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 6 10 67 54 +13 60
6 Newcastle United 35 17 5 13 78 56 +22 56
7 Manchester United 34 16 6 12 52 51 +1 54
8 Chelsea 34 14 9 11 65 59 +6 51
9 West Ham United 35 13 10 12 56 65 -9 49
10 AFC Bournemouth 36 13 9 14 52 63 -11 48
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 13 7 16 49 60 -11 46
12 Fulham 36 12 8 16 51 55 -4 44
13 Brighton & Hov… 34 11 11 12 52 57 -5 44
14 Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 45 57 -12 40
15 Everton 36 12 9 15 38 49 -11 37
16 Brentford 36 9 9 18 52 60 -8 36
17 Nottingham Forest 36 8 9 19 45 63 -18 29
18 Luton Town 36 6 8 22 49 78 -29 26
19 Burnley 36 5 9 22 39 74 -35 24
20 Sheffield United 36 3 7 26 35 100 -65 16

