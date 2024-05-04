Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Preview

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 6th May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will hope to continue their strong start to life under Oliver Glasner when they host Manchester United on Monday night.

The Eagles are enjoying life under the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager who has them currently on a four-game unbeaten run (W3, D1). They dropped points last time, but they will be proud of their recent performance as they have become more entertaining for the neutrals in particular.

The hosts have been especially entertaining on home soil. They have netted 20 times across their last eight Premier League outings (W5, D1, L2)—13 of which came while Glasner was in charge. They head into their penultimate home fixture of the campaign chasing three successive league wins at Selhurst Park for the first time since October 2022.

Manchester United would ordinarily present stiff opposition to that, but the Eagles may be primed to take advantage of their inconsistent opponents. If successful, they would secure a winning league double over the Red Devils for the first time ever.

The Red Devils are aiming to finish inside the top six this season to secure Europa League football next season. But a run of four games without a win in the league-their joint-worst run under Erik ten Hag-has left them sitting just one point ahead of Newcastle in seventh.

Winning here will be pivotal in their attempt to avoid missing out on automatic qualification for Europe next year. However, the visitors may not be so confident of beating Palace here having failed to win any of their last three trips to Selhurst Park (D2, L1), while just one of their previous ten league visits to London has ended in victory (D3, L6).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

