Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Preview

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 6th May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Crystal Palace will hope to continue their strong start to life under Oliver Glasner when they host Manchester United on Monday night. The Eagles are enjoying life under the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager who has them currently on a four-game unbeaten run (W3, D1). They dropped points last time, but they will be proud of their recent performance as they have become more entertaining for the neutrals in particular. The hosts have been especially entertaining on home soil. They have netted 20 times across their last eight Premier League outings (W5, D1, L2)—13 of which came while Glasner was in charge. They head into their penultimate home fixture of the campaign chasing three successive league wins at Selhurst Park for the first time since October 2022. Manchester United would ordinarily present stiff opposition to that, but the Eagles may be primed to take advantage of their inconsistent opponents. If successful, they would secure a winning league double over the Red Devils for the first time ever. The Red Devils are aiming to finish inside the top six this season to secure Europa League football next season. But a run of four games without a win in the league-their joint-worst run under Erik ten Hag-has left them sitting just one point ahead of Newcastle in seventh. Winning here will be pivotal in their attempt to avoid missing out on automatic qualification for Europe next year. However, the visitors may not be so confident of beating Palace here having failed to win any of their last three trips to Selhurst Park (D2, L1), while just one of their previous ten league visits to London has ended in victory (D3, L6). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 5, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
14:00
Aston Villa
Chelsea
14:00
West Ham United
Liverpool
16:30
Tottenham Hotspur
May 6, 2024 Crystal Palace
20:00
Manchester United
May 11, 2024 Fulham
12:30
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Brentford
Everton
15:00
Sheffield United
Newcastle United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Burnley
West Ham United
15:00
Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
17:30
Chelsea
May 12, 2024 Manchester United
16:30
Arsenal
May 13, 2024 Aston Villa
20:00
Liverpool
May 14, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Manchester City
May 15, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
19:45
Chelsea
Manchester United
20:00
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
36
26
5
5
88
28
+60
83
2
Manchester City
35
25
7
3
87
33
+54
82
3
Liverpool
35
22
9
4
77
36
+41
75
4
Aston Villa
35
20
7
8
73
52
+21
67
5
Tottenham Hotspur
34
18
6
10
67
54
+13
60
6
Newcastle United
35
17
5
13
78
56
+22
56
7
Manchester United
34
16
6
12
52
51
+1
54
8
Chelsea
34
14
9
11
65
59
+6
51
9
West Ham United
35
13
10
12
56
65
-9
49
10
AFC Bournemouth
36
13
9
14
52
63
-11
48
11
Wolverhampton Wanderers
36
13
7
16
49
60
-11
46
12
Fulham
36
12
8
16
51
55
-4
44
13
Brighton & Hov…
34
11
11
12
52
57
-5
44
14
Crystal Palace
35
10
10
15
45
57
-12
40
15
Everton
36
12
9
15
38
49
-11
37
16
Brentford
36
9
9
18
52
60
-8
36
17
Nottingham Forest
36
8
9
19
45
63
-18
29
18
Luton Town
36
6
8
22
49
78
-29
26
19
Burnley
36
5
9
22
39
74
-35
24
20
Sheffield United
36
3
7
26
35
100
-65
16
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table