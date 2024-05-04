Adbet365Ad

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 4, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Selhurst Park

Date: 6th May 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will hope to continue their strong start to life under Oliver Glasner when they host Manchester United on Monday night.

The  Eagles are enjoying life under the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager who has them currently on a four-game unbeaten run (W3, D1). They dropped points last time, but they will be proud of their recent performance as they have become more entertaining for the neutrals in particular.

The hosts have been especially entertaining on home soil. They have netted 20 times across their last eight Premier League outings (W5, D1, L2)—13 of which came while Glasner was in charge. They head into their penultimate home fixture of the campaign chasing three successive league wins at Selhurst Park for the first time since October 2022.

Manchester United would ordinarily present stiff opposition to that, but the Eagles may be primed to take advantage of their inconsistent opponents. If successful, they would secure a winning league double over the Red Devils for the first time ever.

The Red Devils are aiming to finish inside the top six this season to secure Europa League football next season. But a run of four games without a win in the league-their joint-worst run under Erik ten Hag-has left them sitting just one point ahead of Newcastle in seventh.

Winning here will be pivotal in their attempt to avoid missing out on automatic qualification for Europe next year. However, the visitors may not be so confident of beating Palace here having failed to win any of their last three trips to Selhurst Park (D2, L1), while just one of their previous ten league visits to London has ended in victory (D3, L6).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 5, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Aston Villa
Chelsea 14:00 West Ham United
Liverpool 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur
May 6, 2024
Crystal Palace 20:00 Manchester United
May 11, 2024
Fulham 12:30 Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Brentford
Everton 15:00 Sheffield United
Newcastle United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Burnley
West Ham United 15:00 Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 17:30 Chelsea
May 12, 2024
Manchester United 16:30 Arsenal
May 13, 2024
Aston Villa 20:00 Liverpool
May 14, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Manchester City
May 15, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Chelsea
Manchester United 20:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 36 26 5 5 88 28 +60 83
2 Manchester City 35 25 7 3 87 33 +54 82
3 Liverpool 35 22 9 4 77 36 +41 75
4 Aston Villa 35 20 7 8 73 52 +21 67
5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 6 10 67 54 +13 60
6 Newcastle United 35 17 5 13 78 56 +22 56
7 Manchester United 34 16 6 12 52 51 +1 54
8 Chelsea 34 14 9 11 65 59 +6 51
9 West Ham United 35 13 10 12 56 65 -9 49
10 AFC Bournemouth 36 13 9 14 52 63 -11 48
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 13 7 16 49 60 -11 46
12 Fulham 36 12 8 16 51 55 -4 44
13 Brighton & Hov… 34 11 11 12 52 57 -5 44
14 Crystal Palace 35 10 10 15 45 57 -12 40
15 Everton 36 12 9 15 38 49 -11 37
16 Brentford 36 9 9 18 52 60 -8 36
17 Nottingham Forest 36 8 9 19 45 63 -18 29
18 Luton Town 36 6 8 22 49 78 -29 26
19 Burnley 36 5 9 22 39 74 -35 24
20 Sheffield United 36 3 7 26 35 100 -65 16

