Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Parc des Princes Date: 7th May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Borussia Dortmund will hope to reach their third-ever UEFA Champions League (UCL) final when they travel to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday to face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

PSG come into this tie looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit after they were beaten by a lone goal by Niclas Füllkrug in the first leg. The Parisians were given the weekend off from domestic action to prepare for this game and if they win by more than a goal, they will be in the final for just the second time ever.

This is the fourth H2H meeting between both sides this campaign alone and they can’t be separated across three previous meetings (W1, D1, L1). However, PSG can take heart from comfortably winning at the Parc des Princes in the group stage (2-0).

That win was the first of an incredible 22-match run on home soil in which the Parisians have lost just once (W15, D6), though that did come in the previous round of this competition against Barcelona. The hosts manager, Luis Enrique, remains confident, however, as he looks to follow in Pep Guardiola’s footsteps and become the second manager to win the treble with two different clubs.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund didn’t have the luxury of a free weekend ahead of this huge match but their heavily rotated side thrashed Augsburg 5-1 to keep their quest for a top-four finish alive. Yet, with the Bundesliga given an extra Champions League slot for next season, the visitors have secured a place in the competition.

It’s been a disappointing Bundesliga campaign for the Germans overall, though, but they showed in the first leg that they’re a force to be reckoned with on the European stage despite their domestic struggles. The Black and Yellows’ first appearance at the semi-final stage of this competition since 2012/13 got off to the perfect start and the omens are certainly with the visitors here as they look to replicate Jürgen Klopp’s famous side by reaching the final at Wembley.

Winning the first leg at home certainly gives them an advantage as they’ve won 17 of the previous 19 ties in which they’ve done that, though the two most recent examples have ended in defeat, including in the 2019/20 competition against none other than PSG.