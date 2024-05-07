Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Preview

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu Date: 8th May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bayern Munich will travel to Spain this Wednesday to face perennial Champions League winners Real Madrid in the second of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

Los Blancos were on the cusp of being beaten after two goals by Leroy Sane and Harry Kane had given Bayern a 2-1 lead in the first half but a late penalty goal by Vinicius Junior to complete his brace for the night gave them a lifeline heading into this second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Having already sealed their status as La Liga champions this season with a 3-0 win over Cadiz, all their attention will be on winning here and booking their place in the final. That win over Cadiz was their 37th competitive win of the season (D10, L2) and considering that they have scored 2+ goals in each of their past five matches at this venue, they are favourites to win and progress here.

However, Bayern Munich have a decent record in this fixture having won four of the seven meetings on aggregate between these two at this stage of the competition. However, the German side travel to the capital of Spain in low spirits after another loss in the Bundesliga as they were downed 3-1 by Stuttgart.

Although it was a much-changed starting XI with this game in mind, the result did extend their recent run to just four wins from nine competitive matches (D2, L3), while Thomas Tuchel’s men have also conceded two or more goals in eight of their last ten road trips in any competition (W3, D2, L5).

With this context, it’s understandable why Bayern come into this game as the underdogs yet their record against La Liga teams suggests they can’t be overlooked. The Bavarians hold a record of just one defeat from their last 12 games against Spanish teams home or away (W7, D4), although a caveat to that is they have lost six of their last eight knockout ties against such teams.