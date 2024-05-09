Adbet365Ad

Alaves vs Girona Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 9, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Alaves vs Girona

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Mendizorroza

Date: 10th May 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga’s Friday night fixture for this round sees this season’s surprise package Girona travel to the Estadio Mendizorrotza to face Alaves.

The hosts may not be catching the eye of many fans outside of Spain, unlike Girona, who made the headlines for recently beating Barcelona and qualifying for next year’s UEFA Champions League, still, they are undoubtedly having a solid season by their standards.

Just two seasons ago, they finished at the bottom of the league table with 31 points and a -34 goal difference (the worst in the league that season). But this year, they are sitting comfortably in mid-table and are ten points better than their total points haul in their last La Liga season with four games left to play.

After his side’s 1-0 win over Valencia last week which secured their place in La Liga, head coach Luis Garcia said: “I am very happy, celebrating a stay with this newly promoted Deportivo Alavés exceeds all my expectations. A team with the lowest salary limit; I am very proud of my boys”.

The win over Valencia also made it three wins in a row for the Spanish club who were considered the favourites for relegation when the season started. And so, with their season’s goal achieved, Garcia and his charges will now try to finish the season with a bang and win as many points as possible.

With a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu still to come after this game there is a chance that there aren’t many points left for them. Their focus will be on defeating Girona first and avenging their 3-0 loss to the visitors in the reverse fixture.

Meanwhile, the visitors will look to make it four wins in a row when they travel to Vitoria-Gasteiz on Friday. Their much-publicised 4-2 win over Barcelona not only moved them to second place in the table but also gave them a first league double over Xavi’s side.

They will now aim to continue their incredible trajectory as they attempt to finish above Barcelona this season–something they haven’t done before. But to achieve that feat, the visitors must cure their most recent travel sickness.

Michel’s side have lost five times away from home this season, with all five of those losses coming in their last six away games. They did win their last away game with a clean sheet, though, suggesting that their recent travel illness is behind them.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

May 11, 2024
Mallorca 13:00 Las Palmas
Villarreal 15:15 Sevilla
Granada 17:30 Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Osasuna
May 12, 2024
Cadiz 13:00 Getafe
Atlético de Madrid 15:15 Celta Vigo
Valencia 17:30 Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis 20:00 Almeria
May 13, 2024
Barcelona 20:00 Real Sociedad
May 14, 2024
Osasuna 18:30 Mallorca
Real Madrid 20:30 Alaves
Girona 21:00 Villarreal
May 15, 2024
Sevilla 18:30 Cadiz
Rayo Vallecano 18:30 Granada
Celta Vigo 21:00 Athletic Bilbao
Getafe 21:00 Atlético de Madrid
May 16, 2024
Las Palmas 18:30 Real Betis
Almeria 20:30 Barcelona
Real Sociedad 21:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 34 27 6 1 74 22 +52 87
2 Girona 35 23 6 6 75 44 +31 75
3 Barcelona 34 22 7 5 70 43 +27 73
4 Atlético de Madrid 34 21 4 9 63 39 +24 67
5 Athletic Bilbao 34 17 10 7 55 33 +22 61
6 Real Sociedad 34 14 12 8 48 35 +13 54
7 Real Betis 34 13 13 8 43 39 +4 52
8 Valencia 34 13 8 13 37 39 -2 47
9 Villarreal 34 12 9 13 56 58 -2 45
10 Getafe 34 10 13 11 41 47 -6 43
11 Alaves 35 11 9 15 34 40 -6 42
12 Sevilla 34 10 11 13 45 46 -1 41
13 Osasuna 34 11 6 17 37 51 -14 39
14 Las Palmas 34 10 7 17 30 43 -13 37
15 Celta Vigo 34 8 10 16 40 52 -12 34
16 Rayo Vallecano 34 7 13 14 27 43 -16 34
17 Mallorca 34 6 14 14 27 40 -13 32
18 Cadiz 34 4 14 16 23 49 -26 26
19 Granada 34 4 9 21 36 64 -28 21
20 Almeria 34 2 11 21 33 67 -34 17

