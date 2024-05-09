Fulham vs Manchester City Preview

Fulham vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 11th May 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Manchester City’s quest for a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title this season continues this Saturday when they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

Arsenal and, indeed, neutrals will be hoping that Fulham put a stumbling block on City’s path and can stop from winning a fourth consecutive league title. But the hosts’ form coming into this game suggests that it will be another good day at the office for City. Marco Silva’s men played out a drab 0-0 with Brentford last weekend to extend their league record to just one win in seven matches (D3, L3), hinting that the season’s end can’t come quick enough for the mid-table side.

Adding to the Cottagers’ massive underdog status is their terrible record against Pep Guardiola’s men as Fulham have lost each of their last 15 meetings with City across any competition. Another loss here would make it the longest losing run any one top-flight side has had against another.

They can take heart from the four points accumulated against City’s title rivals Arsenal in this campaign. They will also be gunning to score first, as Fulham (W11, D3) and Manchester City (W19, D4) have never lost when scoring first in the league this season.

The visitors were in a rampant mood again against Wolves last Saturday with Erling Haaland’s four goals helping them on their way to a dominant 5-1 victory. That win means they are now unbeaten in 20 league games (W16, D4), with each of their past six resulting in wins – while five of those games saw them net four or more goals.

Despite trailing Arsenal ahead of this game, title destiny is still in their hands, and they will hope to take a closer step here. Man City are the favourites here as they have scored 2+ goals in eight successive visits to this venue, establishing half-time leads in three of the last four.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Fulham 12:30 Manchester City AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Brentford Everton 15:00 Sheffield United Newcastle United 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Burnley West Ham United 15:00 Luton Town Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest 17:30 Chelsea Manchester United 16:30 Arsenal Aston Villa 20:00 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Chelsea Manchester United 20:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table