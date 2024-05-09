Adbet365Ad

Fulham vs Manchester City Preview

Fulham vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Date: 11th May 2024

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Manchester City’s quest for a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title this season continues this Saturday when they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

Arsenal and, indeed, neutrals will be hoping that Fulham put a stumbling block on City’s path and can stop from winning a fourth consecutive league title. But the hosts’ form coming into this game suggests that it will be another good day at the office for City. Marco Silva’s men played out a drab 0-0 with Brentford last weekend to extend their league record to just one win in seven matches (D3, L3), hinting that the season’s end can’t come quick enough for the mid-table side.

Adding to the Cottagers’ massive underdog status is their terrible record against Pep Guardiola’s men as Fulham have lost each of their last 15 meetings with City across any competition. Another loss here would make it the longest losing run any one top-flight side has had against another.

They can take heart from the four points accumulated against City’s title rivals Arsenal in this campaign. They will also be gunning to score first, as Fulham (W11, D3) and Manchester City (W19, D4) have never lost when scoring first in the league this season.

The visitors were in a rampant mood again against Wolves last Saturday with Erling Haaland’s four goals helping them on their way to a dominant 5-1 victory. That win means they are now unbeaten in 20 league games (W16, D4), with each of their past six resulting in wins – while five of those games saw them net four or more goals.

Despite trailing Arsenal ahead of this game, title destiny is still in their hands, and they will hope to take a closer step here. Man City are the favourites here as they have scored 2+ goals in eight successive visits to this venue, establishing half-time leads in three of the last four.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 11, 2024
Fulham 12:30 Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Brentford
Everton 15:00 Sheffield United
Newcastle United 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Burnley
West Ham United 15:00 Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 17:30 Chelsea
May 12, 2024
Manchester United 16:30 Arsenal
May 13, 2024
Aston Villa 20:00 Liverpool
May 14, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Manchester City
May 15, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Chelsea
Manchester United 20:00 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 36 26 5 5 88 28 +60 83
2 Manchester City 35 25 7 3 87 33 +54 82
3 Liverpool 36 23 9 4 81 38 +43 78
4 Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 73 53 +20 67
5 Tottenham Hotspur 35 18 6 11 69 58 +11 60
6 Newcastle United 35 17 5 13 78 56 +22 56
7 Chelsea 35 15 9 11 70 59 +11 54
8 Manchester United 35 16 6 13 52 55 -3 54
9 West Ham United 36 13 10 13 56 70 -14 49
10 AFC Bournemouth 36 13 9 14 52 63 -11 48
11 Brighton & Hov… 35 12 11 12 53 57 -4 47
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 13 7 16 49 60 -11 46
13 Fulham 36 12 8 16 51 55 -4 44
14 Crystal Palace 36 11 10 15 49 57 -8 43
15 Everton 36 12 9 15 38 49 -11 37
16 Brentford 36 9 9 18 52 60 -8 36
17 Nottingham Forest 36 8 9 19 45 63 -18 29
18 Luton Town 36 6 8 22 49 78 -29 26
19 Burnley 36 5 9 22 39 74 -35 24
20 Sheffield United 36 3 7 26 35 100 -65 16

