Fulham vs Manchester City Preview

Fulham vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 11th May 2024 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT Manchester City’s quest for a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title this season continues this Saturday when they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. Arsenal and, indeed, neutrals will be hoping that Fulham put a stumbling block on City’s path and can stop from winning a fourth consecutive league title. But the hosts’ form coming into this game suggests that it will be another good day at the office for City. Marco Silva’s men played out a drab 0-0 with Brentford last weekend to extend their league record to just one win in seven matches (D3, L3), hinting that the season’s end can’t come quick enough for the mid-table side. Adding to the Cottagers’ massive underdog status is their terrible record against Pep Guardiola’s men as Fulham have lost each of their last 15 meetings with City across any competition. Another loss here would make it the longest losing run any one top-flight side has had against another. They can take heart from the four points accumulated against City’s title rivals Arsenal in this campaign. They will also be gunning to score first, as Fulham (W11, D3) and Manchester City (W19, D4) have never lost when scoring first in the league this season. The visitors were in a rampant mood again against Wolves last Saturday with Erling Haaland’s four goals helping them on their way to a dominant 5-1 victory. That win means they are now unbeaten in 20 league games (W16, D4), with each of their past six resulting in wins – while five of those games saw them net four or more goals. Despite trailing Arsenal ahead of this game, title destiny is still in their hands, and they will hope to take a closer step here. Man City are the favourites here as they have scored 2+ goals in eight successive visits to this venue, establishing half-time leads in three of the last four. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 11, 2024 Fulham
12:30
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Brentford
Everton
15:00
Sheffield United
Newcastle United
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Burnley
West Ham United
15:00
Luton Town
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
17:30
Chelsea
May 12, 2024 Manchester United
16:30
Arsenal
May 13, 2024 Aston Villa
20:00
Liverpool
May 14, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Manchester City
May 15, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
19:45
Chelsea
Manchester United
20:00
Newcastle United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Arsenal
36
26
5
5
88
28
+60
83
2
Manchester City
35
25
7
3
87
33
+54
82
3
Liverpool
36
23
9
4
81
38
+43
78
4
Aston Villa
36
20
7
9
73
53
+20
67
5
Tottenham Hotspur
35
18
6
11
69
58
+11
60
6
Newcastle United
35
17
5
13
78
56
+22
56
7
Chelsea
35
15
9
11
70
59
+11
54
8
Manchester United
35
16
6
13
52
55
-3
54
9
West Ham United
36
13
10
13
56
70
-14
49
10
AFC Bournemouth
36
13
9
14
52
63
-11
48
11
Brighton & Hov…
35
12
11
12
53
57
-4
47
12
Wolverhampton Wanderers
36
13
7
16
49
60
-11
46
13
Fulham
36
12
8
16
51
55
-4
44
14
Crystal Palace
36
11
10
15
49
57
-8
43
15
Everton
36
12
9
15
38
49
-11
37
16
Brentford
36
9
9
18
52
60
-8
36
17
Nottingham Forest
36
8
9
19
45
63
-18
29
18
Luton Town
36
6
8
22
49
78
-29
26
19
Burnley
36
5
9
22
39
74
-35
24
20
Sheffield United
36
3
7
26
35
100
-65
16
