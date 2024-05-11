Adbet365Ad

Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 11, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 12th May 2024

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways this Sunday when they welcome title-chasing Arsenal to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form lately with a crushing 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in their last outing the most terrible of the lot. The defeat was the joint second-heaviest defeat of Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford and it’s increasingly likely that this will be his last season at the club.

Although the Dutchman has insisted he’s not worried about his future, he was prepared to admit his side are “underperforming”. United are currently on course for their lowest finish in Premier League history (eighth). The 13 league defeats they’ve suffered are their highest total in any one campaign since 1989/90, too.

Although coincidently, United lifted the FA Cup that season and his future extending to the final at Wembley later this month could depend on avoiding another embarrassing loss at the hands of old rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners can keep their hopes of beating City to the title alive if they win this game. Seldom have they made the long journey north to this part of Manchester as such strong favourites, but Mikel Arteta’s men will be the favourites here after another stellar campaign.

The visitors travel to Old Trafford on a run of four successive league wins – three of which were accompanied by a clean sheet. Their fate remains out of their hands despite a one-point lead pre-round and their record at Old Trafford suggests they could be in for another year of title heartbreak. The Gunners have won just one of their last 16 Premier League visits to the Theatre of Dreams (D5, L10) since September 2006 but they’ve scored in each of the last nine (W1, D4, L4), which suggests they’re unlikely to go down without a fight.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 12, 2024
Manchester United 16:30 Arsenal
May 13, 2024
Aston Villa 20:00 Liverpool
May 14, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Manchester City
May 15, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Chelsea
Manchester United 20:00 Newcastle United
May 19, 2024
Arsenal 16:00 Everton
Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Manchester United
Burnley 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Aston Villa
Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town 16:00 Fulham
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Sheffield United 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 36 26 7 3 91 33 +58 85
2 Arsenal 36 26 5 5 88 28 +60 83
3 Liverpool 36 23 9 4 81 38 +43 78
4 Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 73 53 +20 67
5 Tottenham Hotspur 36 19 6 11 71 59 +12 63
6 Newcastle United 36 17 6 13 79 57 +22 57
7 Chelsea 36 16 9 11 73 61 +12 57
8 Manchester United 35 16 6 13 52 55 -3 54
9 West Ham United 37 14 10 13 59 71 -12 52
10 Brighton & Hov… 36 12 12 12 54 58 -4 48
11 AFC Bournemouth 37 13 9 15 53 65 -12 48
12 Crystal Palace 37 12 10 15 52 58 -6 46
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 13 7 17 50 63 -13 46
14 Fulham 37 12 8 17 51 59 -8 44
15 Everton 37 13 9 15 39 49 -10 40
16 Brentford 37 10 9 18 54 61 -7 39
17 Nottingham Forest 37 8 9 20 47 66 -19 29
18 Luton Town 37 6 8 23 50 81 -31 26
19 Burnley 37 5 9 23 40 76 -36 24
20 Sheffield United 37 3 7 27 35 101 -66 16

