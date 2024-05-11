Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 12th May 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways this Sunday when they welcome title-chasing Arsenal to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have been in terrible form lately with a crushing 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in their last outing the most terrible of the lot. The defeat was the joint second-heaviest defeat of Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford and it’s increasingly likely that this will be his last season at the club. Although the Dutchman has insisted he’s not worried about his future, he was prepared to admit his side are “underperforming”. United are currently on course for their lowest finish in Premier League history (eighth). The 13 league defeats they’ve suffered are their highest total in any one campaign since 1989/90, too. Although coincidently, United lifted the FA Cup that season and his future extending to the final at Wembley later this month could depend on avoiding another embarrassing loss at the hands of old rivals Arsenal. The Gunners can keep their hopes of beating City to the title alive if they win this game. Seldom have they made the long journey north to this part of Manchester as such strong favourites, but Mikel Arteta’s men will be the favourites here after another stellar campaign. The visitors travel to Old Trafford on a run of four successive league wins – three of which were accompanied by a clean sheet. Their fate remains out of their hands despite a one-point lead pre-round and their record at Old Trafford suggests they could be in for another year of title heartbreak. The Gunners have won just one of their last 16 Premier League visits to the Theatre of Dreams (D5, L10) since September 2006 but they’ve scored in each of the last nine (W1, D4, L4), which suggests they’re unlikely to go down without a fight. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 12, 2024 Manchester United
16:30
Arsenal
May 13, 2024 Aston Villa
20:00
Liverpool
May 14, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Manchester City
May 15, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
19:45
Chelsea
Manchester United
20:00
Newcastle United
May 19, 2024 Arsenal
16:00
Everton
Brentford
16:00
Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Manchester United
Burnley
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Chelsea
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
16:00
Aston Villa
Liverpool
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town
16:00
Fulham
Manchester City
16:00
West Ham United
Sheffield United
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
36
26
7
3
91
33
+58
85
2
Arsenal
36
26
5
5
88
28
+60
83
3
Liverpool
36
23
9
4
81
38
+43
78
4
Aston Villa
36
20
7
9
73
53
+20
67
5
Tottenham Hotspur
36
19
6
11
71
59
+12
63
6
Newcastle United
36
17
6
13
79
57
+22
57
7
Chelsea
36
16
9
11
73
61
+12
57
8
Manchester United
35
16
6
13
52
55
-3
54
9
West Ham United
37
14
10
13
59
71
-12
52
10
Brighton & Hov…
36
12
12
12
54
58
-4
48
11
AFC Bournemouth
37
13
9
15
53
65
-12
48
12
Crystal Palace
37
12
10
15
52
58
-6
46
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
37
13
7
17
50
63
-13
46
14
Fulham
37
12
8
17
51
59
-8
44
15
Everton
37
13
9
15
39
49
-10
40
16
Brentford
37
10
9
18
54
61
-7
39
17
Nottingham Forest
37
8
9
20
47
66
-19
29
18
Luton Town
37
6
8
23
50
81
-31
26
19
Burnley
37
5
9
23
40
76
-36
24
20
Sheffield United
37
3
7
27
35
101
-66
16
