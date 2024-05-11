Manchester United vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 12th May 2024 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways this Sunday when they welcome title-chasing Arsenal to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form lately with a crushing 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in their last outing the most terrible of the lot. The defeat was the joint second-heaviest defeat of Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford and it’s increasingly likely that this will be his last season at the club.

Although the Dutchman has insisted he’s not worried about his future, he was prepared to admit his side are “underperforming”. United are currently on course for their lowest finish in Premier League history (eighth). The 13 league defeats they’ve suffered are their highest total in any one campaign since 1989/90, too.

Although coincidently, United lifted the FA Cup that season and his future extending to the final at Wembley later this month could depend on avoiding another embarrassing loss at the hands of old rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners can keep their hopes of beating City to the title alive if they win this game. Seldom have they made the long journey north to this part of Manchester as such strong favourites, but Mikel Arteta’s men will be the favourites here after another stellar campaign.

The visitors travel to Old Trafford on a run of four successive league wins – three of which were accompanied by a clean sheet. Their fate remains out of their hands despite a one-point lead pre-round and their record at Old Trafford suggests they could be in for another year of title heartbreak. The Gunners have won just one of their last 16 Premier League visits to the Theatre of Dreams (D5, L10) since September 2006 but they’ve scored in each of the last nine (W1, D4, L4), which suggests they’re unlikely to go down without a fight.

