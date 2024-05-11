Aston Villa vs Liverpool Preview

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 13th May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their heartbreaking exit from the UEFA Europa Conference League, Aston Villa will look to bounce back on Monday when they welcome Liverpool to Villa Park for their penultimate game of the season.

The hosts suffered a 6-2 aggregate defeat to Greek side Olympiacos ending their hopes of lifting a trophy in Unai Emery’s first full season at the club. They will be looking to replace agony with jubilation by securing themselves Champions League football for next season. Beating Liverpool will secure a place in next season’s UCL. However, the Villa Park faithful may be in a celebratory mood before kick-off should Tottenham lose against Burnley before this contest.

Unai Emery’s side could have already wrapped up a top-four finish if it weren’t for losing 1-0 to Brighton in their last league outing putting them at risk of losing back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season. That said, the home advantage here should help alleviate some pressure since the Villains were unbeaten in their last home Premier League game of the season after regaining top-flight status in 2019/20 (W3, D1).

Liverpool bounced back from two disappointing results (D1, L1) last time as they defeated Tottenham 4-2 to keep their slim chances of winning the Premier League title alive. Jürgen Klopp heads into his final away game in the Premier League keen on winning and continuing his dominant record against Villa having won nine of his 11 managerial meetings against them (D1, L1).

Liverpool’s dominance over their upcoming hosts far precedes the German’s tenure, though, especially on the road, since their 16 Premier League away wins against Villa is the most they’ve mustered against any team in the competition. The Reds have also been utterly dominant as the Premier League season draws to a close in recent years going unbeaten in the month of May for six years now, a run that spans 18 games (W15, D3). And while the Merseyside club have nothing to play for now, they’ll still be keen to keep that impressive run going in Klopp’s swansong season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Manchester United 16:30 Arsenal Aston Villa 20:00 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Chelsea Manchester United 20:00 Newcastle United Arsenal 16:00 Everton Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Manchester United Burnley 16:00 Nottingham Forest Chelsea 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace 16:00 Aston Villa Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Luton Town 16:00 Fulham Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United Sheffield United 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

