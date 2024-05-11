Adbet365Ad

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 11, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Villa Park

Date: 13th May 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their heartbreaking exit from the UEFA Europa Conference League, Aston Villa will look to bounce back on Monday when they welcome Liverpool to Villa Park for their penultimate game of the season.

The hosts suffered a 6-2 aggregate defeat to Greek side Olympiacos ending their hopes of lifting a trophy in Unai Emery’s first full season at the club. They will be looking to replace agony with jubilation by securing themselves Champions League football for next season. Beating Liverpool will secure a place in next season’s UCL. However, the Villa Park faithful may be in a celebratory mood before kick-off should Tottenham lose against Burnley before this contest.

Unai Emery’s side could have already wrapped up a top-four finish if it weren’t for losing 1-0 to Brighton in their last league outing putting them at risk of losing back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season. That said, the home advantage here should help alleviate some pressure since the Villains were unbeaten in their last home Premier League game of the season after regaining top-flight status in 2019/20 (W3, D1).

Liverpool bounced back from two disappointing results (D1, L1) last time as they defeated Tottenham 4-2 to keep their slim chances of winning the Premier League title alive. Jürgen Klopp heads into his final away game in the Premier League keen on winning and continuing his dominant record against Villa having won nine of his 11 managerial meetings against them (D1, L1).

Liverpool’s dominance over their upcoming hosts far precedes the German’s tenure, though, especially on the road, since their 16 Premier League away wins against Villa is the most they’ve mustered against any team in the competition. The Reds have also been utterly dominant as the Premier League season draws to a close in recent years going unbeaten in the month of May for six years now, a run that spans 18 games (W15, D3). And while the Merseyside club have nothing to play for now, they’ll still be keen to keep that impressive run going in Klopp’s swansong season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 12, 2024
Manchester United 16:30 Arsenal
May 13, 2024
Aston Villa 20:00 Liverpool
May 14, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Manchester City
May 15, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Chelsea
Manchester United 20:00 Newcastle United
May 19, 2024
Arsenal 16:00 Everton
Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Manchester United
Burnley 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Aston Villa
Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town 16:00 Fulham
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Sheffield United 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 36 26 7 3 91 33 +58 85
2 Arsenal 36 26 5 5 88 28 +60 83
3 Liverpool 36 23 9 4 81 38 +43 78
4 Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 73 53 +20 67
5 Tottenham Hotspur 36 19 6 11 71 59 +12 63
6 Newcastle United 36 17 6 13 79 57 +22 57
7 Chelsea 36 16 9 11 73 61 +12 57
8 Manchester United 35 16 6 13 52 55 -3 54
9 West Ham United 37 14 10 13 59 71 -12 52
10 Brighton & Hov… 36 12 12 12 54 58 -4 48
11 AFC Bournemouth 37 13 9 15 53 65 -12 48
12 Crystal Palace 37 12 10 15 52 58 -6 46
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 13 7 17 50 63 -13 46
14 Fulham 37 12 8 17 51 59 -8 44
15 Everton 37 13 9 15 39 49 -10 40
16 Brentford 37 10 9 18 54 61 -7 39
17 Nottingham Forest 37 8 9 20 47 66 -19 29
18 Luton Town 37 6 8 23 50 81 -31 26
19 Burnley 37 5 9 23 40 76 -36 24
20 Sheffield United 37 3 7 27 35 101 -66 16

