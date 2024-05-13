Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 14th May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

All eyes will be on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Tuesday when title-chasing Manchester City take on Tottenham in their penultimate game of the season.

The hosts will have many supporters this week especially Arsenal fans, who will be hoping that their North London rivals can do them a favour by beating Pep Guardiola’s side. But beyond giving Arsenal the advantage in the title race, beating City could also help Ange Postecoglou’s side finish inside the top four.

Before this past weekend, their chances of finishing in the top four looked over as they were riding an awful four-game losing streak. They got back to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Burnley. However, that result only kept their slim hopes of a top-four finish alive as they’ll not only need an end-of-season capitulation by Aston Villa but also to win their own last two games to guarantee a top-four finish.

That begins with the hardest of all tasks with the arrival of a City team chasing an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League crown but having won the last four home league head-to-head meetings between both sides without conceding; Spurs could certainly sabotage those hopes.

Manchester City will hope to finally beat Spurs in the league in this stadium after overcoming their hoodoo in this stadium when both sides met in the FA Cup. City won the game 1-0 and recreating a similar result here would create more history for the Citizens as it would be a fourth consecutive away win without conceding – a feat they’ve never achieved in the top flight.

Manchester City’s goal will be to win, though, as that will give them the advantage in the title race and extend their current 21-game unbeaten streak (W17, D4). That run encapsulates the reputation City has garnered as freakishly strong finishers at the back end of a season. Still, there is an exception to that rule being that City haven’t won their final away game in any of the last three seasons (D1, L2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Chelsea Manchester United 20:00 Newcastle United Arsenal 16:00 Everton Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Manchester United Burnley 16:00 Nottingham Forest Chelsea 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace 16:00 Aston Villa Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Luton Town 16:00 Fulham Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United Sheffield United 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

