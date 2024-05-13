Adbet365Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 13, 2024 Featured Articles

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 14th May 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

All eyes will be on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Tuesday when title-chasing Manchester City take on Tottenham in their penultimate game of the season.

The hosts will have many supporters this week especially Arsenal fans, who will be hoping that their North London rivals can do them a favour by beating Pep Guardiola’s side. But beyond giving Arsenal the advantage in the title race, beating City could also help Ange Postecoglou’s side finish inside the top four.

Before this past weekend, their chances of finishing in the top four looked over as they were riding an awful four-game losing streak. They got back to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Burnley. However, that result only kept their slim hopes of a top-four finish alive as they’ll not only need an end-of-season capitulation by Aston Villa but also to win their own last two games to guarantee a top-four finish.

That begins with the hardest of all tasks with the arrival of a City team chasing an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League crown but having won the last four home league head-to-head meetings between both sides without conceding; Spurs could certainly sabotage those hopes.

Manchester City will hope to finally beat Spurs in the league in this stadium after overcoming their hoodoo in this stadium when both sides met in the FA Cup. City won the game 1-0 and recreating a similar result here would create more history for the Citizens as it would be a fourth consecutive away win without conceding – a feat they’ve never achieved in the top flight.

Manchester City’s goal will be to win, though, as that will give them the advantage in the title race and extend their current 21-game unbeaten streak (W17, D4). That run encapsulates the reputation City has garnered as freakishly strong finishers at the back end of a season. Still, there is an exception to that rule being that City haven’t won their final away game in any of the last three seasons (D1, L2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 14, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Manchester City
May 15, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Chelsea
Manchester United 20:00 Newcastle United
May 19, 2024
Arsenal 16:00 Everton
Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Manchester United
Burnley 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Aston Villa
Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town 16:00 Fulham
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Sheffield United 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 37 27 5 5 89 28 +61 86
2 Manchester City 36 26 7 3 91 33 +58 85
3 Liverpool 37 23 10 4 84 41 +43 79
4 Aston Villa 37 20 8 9 76 56 +20 68
5 Tottenham Hotspur 36 19 6 11 71 59 +12 63
6 Newcastle United 36 17 6 13 79 57 +22 57
7 Chelsea 36 16 9 11 73 61 +12 57
8 Manchester United 36 16 6 14 52 56 -4 54
9 West Ham United 37 14 10 13 59 71 -12 52
10 Brighton & Hov… 36 12 12 12 54 58 -4 48
11 AFC Bournemouth 37 13 9 15 53 65 -12 48
12 Crystal Palace 37 12 10 15 52 58 -6 46
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 13 7 17 50 63 -13 46
14 Fulham 37 12 8 17 51 59 -8 44
15 Everton 37 13 9 15 39 49 -10 40
16 Brentford 37 10 9 18 54 61 -7 39
17 Nottingham Forest 37 8 9 20 47 66 -19 29
18 Luton Town 37 6 8 23 50 81 -31 26
19 Burnley 37 5 9 23 40 76 -36 24
20 Sheffield United 37 3 7 27 35 101 -66 16

