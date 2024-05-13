Manchester United vs Newcastle United Preview

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 15th May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Old Trafford will witness its last Premier League game of the season this Wednesday when European football hopefuls Manchester United host fellow top-six contenders Newcastle.

The Manchester United stadium was on the news this week for all the wrong reasons after a deluge of heavy rain flooded the stadium’s away dressing room and created a waterfall off the East Stand roof. The deteriorating ground needs urgent attention and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. have a decision to make over rebuilding it and over the manager’s position with the jury still out on Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils close in on their lowest finish in Premier League history.

The Dutchman, who saw his side record their 14th league defeat of the season in their 1-0 loss to Arsenal at the weekend, is increasingly likely to be sacked with United on the verge of missing out on European football next season. But Ten Hag and his sympathizers have pointed at the raft of injuries to key defenders as the reason for their poor season, with Ten Hag insisting, “It’s like swimming with your hands behind your back.”

His reasoning will count for little should United lose against Newcastle here, though. A loss here would take the Red Devils to an all-time club record of ten home losses in a single season across all competitions. It would also end United’s slim chance of finishing inside the top six this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will travel to Old Trafford looking to boost their chances of finishing inside the top six this season. The Magpies currently occupy sixth position after a strong run of one loss from eight Premier League matches (W5, D2). If they had won their last game, they could have moved two points clear of chasing Chelsea and five ahead of United. But they were frustrated by a 1-1 draw with Brighton at the weekend, leaving them with much to do.

Regardless, Eddie Howe’s men will make the journey to Manchester perhaps more confident than ever. Since defeat in this fixture in the Carabao Cup final last year, they’ve won each of the last three head-to-head meetings without conceding a single goal. But not since the turn of the 20th century has Newcastle won four consecutive meetings with Man United.

