Adbet365Ad

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 13, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 15th May 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Old Trafford will witness its last Premier League game of the season this Wednesday when European football hopefuls Manchester United host fellow top-six contenders Newcastle.

The Manchester United stadium was on the news this week for all the wrong reasons after a deluge of heavy rain flooded the stadium’s away dressing room and created a waterfall off the East Stand roof. The deteriorating ground needs urgent attention and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. have a decision to make over rebuilding it and over the manager’s position with the jury still out on Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils close in on their lowest finish in Premier League history.

The Dutchman, who saw his side record their 14th league defeat of the season in their 1-0 loss to Arsenal at the weekend, is increasingly likely to be sacked with United on the verge of missing out on European football next season. But Ten Hag and his sympathizers have pointed at the raft of injuries to key defenders as the reason for their poor season, with Ten Hag insisting, “It’s like swimming with your hands behind your back.”

His reasoning will count for little should United lose against Newcastle here, though. A loss here would take the Red Devils to an all-time club record of ten home losses in a single season across all competitions. It would also end United’s slim chance of finishing inside the top six this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will travel to Old Trafford looking to boost their chances of finishing inside the top six this season. The Magpies currently occupy sixth position after a strong run of one loss from eight Premier League matches (W5, D2). If they had won their last game, they could have moved two points clear of chasing Chelsea and five ahead of United. But they were frustrated by a 1-1 draw with Brighton at the weekend, leaving them with much to do.

Regardless, Eddie Howe’s men will make the journey to Manchester perhaps more confident than ever. Since defeat in this fixture in the Carabao Cup final last year, they’ve won each of the last three head-to-head meetings without conceding a single goal. But not since the turn of the 20th century has Newcastle won four consecutive meetings with Man United.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 14, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Manchester City
May 15, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 19:45 Chelsea
Manchester United 20:00 Newcastle United
May 19, 2024
Arsenal 16:00 Everton
Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Manchester United
Burnley 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Aston Villa
Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town 16:00 Fulham
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Sheffield United 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Arsenal 37 27 5 5 89 28 +61 86
2 Manchester City 36 26 7 3 91 33 +58 85
3 Liverpool 37 23 10 4 84 41 +43 79
4 Aston Villa 37 20 8 9 76 56 +20 68
5 Tottenham Hotspur 36 19 6 11 71 59 +12 63
6 Newcastle United 36 17 6 13 79 57 +22 57
7 Chelsea 36 16 9 11 73 61 +12 57
8 Manchester United 36 16 6 14 52 56 -4 54
9 West Ham United 37 14 10 13 59 71 -12 52
10 Brighton & Hov… 36 12 12 12 54 58 -4 48
11 AFC Bournemouth 37 13 9 15 53 65 -12 48
12 Crystal Palace 37 12 10 15 52 58 -6 46
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 13 7 17 50 63 -13 46
14 Fulham 37 12 8 17 51 59 -8 44
15 Everton 37 13 9 15 39 49 -10 40
16 Brentford 37 10 9 18 54 61 -7 39
17 Nottingham Forest 37 8 9 20 47 66 -19 29
18 Luton Town 37 6 8 23 50 81 -31 26
19 Burnley 37 5 9 23 40 76 -36 24
20 Sheffield United 37 3 7 27 35 101 -66 16

Check Also

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

All eyes will be on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Tuesday when title-chasing Manchester City ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.