Real Sociedad vs Valencia Preview

Real Sociedad vs Valencia

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Reale Arena

Date: 16th May 2024

Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Real Sociedad and Villarreal will battle themselves again this Friday with the hosts able to secure a place in La Liga’s top seven if they win this game.

Real Sociedad come into this tie sitting in seventh position, three points ahead of Villarreal so winning here would all but secure a top-seven finish and European football for a fifth consecutive season. Imanol Alguacil’s men can target even more as just a point separates them and Real Betis inside the top-six ahead of the round with the pair set to face off in the penultimate round of La Liga fixtures.

However, winning on Thursday may not be a straightforward thing as La Real has struggled in recent H2Hs against Valencia at the Reale Arena, winning just one of six meetings on their own turf (D2, L3). Home advantage hasn’t helped the hosts this season either as they’ve earned just as many points on the road as in front of their home faithful who’ll be desperate to see an improvement on a poor recent run of form that’s seen them win just once since March at any venue (D2, L2).

Meanwhile, given their recent struggles, Valencia are unlikely to be buoyed by Sociedad’s poor home form. The hosts come into this tie on a four-game winless run (D1, L3), leaving their hopes of playing in Europe in tatters. Los Ches did at least avoid defeat in a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano last time out, a result that moved them to within six points of Sociedad ahead of their trip to San Sebastián.

Head coach Rubén Baraja will be keen for his side to replicate the start his side made in their last away outing as Valencia were 2-1 up at Barcelona before the break, only for a red card to eventually play its part in condemning his side to defeat. But that kind of potency up front has been sorely missing throughout the campaign with Valencia scoring just 37 times across 35 matches this term – the lowest return among top-half clubs.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

May 16, 2024
Las Palmas 18:30 Real Betis
Almeria 20:30 Barcelona
Real Sociedad 21:00 Valencia
May 18, 2024
Alaves 20:00 Getafe
May 19, 2024
Mallorca 18:00 Almeria
Villarreal 18:00 Real Madrid
Granada 18:00 Celta Vigo
Valencia 18:00 Girona
Cadiz 18:00 Las Palmas
Real Betis 18:00 Real Sociedad
Barcelona 18:00 Rayo Vallecano
Atlético de Madrid 18:00 Osasuna
Athletic Bilbao 18:00 Sevilla

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 36 29 6 1 83 22 +61 93
2 Barcelona 35 23 7 5 72 43 +29 76
3 Girona 36 23 6 7 75 45 +30 75
4 Atlético de Madrid 36 23 4 9 67 39 +28 73
5 Athletic Bilbao 36 17 11 8 58 37 +21 62
6 Real Betis 36 14 14 8 48 43 +5 56
7 Real Sociedad 35 14 12 9 48 37 +11 54
8 Villarreal 36 14 9 13 60 60 +0 51
9 Valencia 35 13 9 13 37 39 -2 48
10 Getafe 36 10 13 13 41 51 -10 43
11 Alaves 36 11 9 16 34 45 -11 42
12 Sevilla 36 10 11 15 47 50 -3 41
13 Osasuna 36 11 8 17 40 54 -14 41
14 Las Palmas 36 10 8 18 32 46 -14 38
15 Rayo Vallecano 36 8 14 14 29 44 -15 38
16 Celta Vigo 36 9 10 17 42 54 -12 37
17 Mallorca 36 7 15 14 29 41 -12 36
18 Cadiz 36 6 14 16 25 49 -24 32
19 Granada 36 4 9 23 37 70 -33 21
20 Almeria 35 2 11 22 35 70 -35 17

