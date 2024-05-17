Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg Preview

Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Augsburg Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – BayArena Date: 18th May 2024 Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT

Bayer Leverkusen will look to end their 2023/24 Bundesliga season on a high note when they welcome Augsburg to the Bay Arena for their final league game of the season.

The newly-crowned Bundesliga champions are on the verge of becoming the first German club to go an entire season unbeaten if they can manoeuvre this tricky game against Augsburg. The hosts have already broken the European record for most games without tasting defeat with their last 5o games ending in either a win or a draw.

They can extend that run further and create incredible history by winning all three available titles as they have two finals against Kaiserslautern and Atalanta in the coming days. But first, they will have to overpower Augsburg. The morale will be high that Leverkusen can pull off a win here given that nine of their 13 home league wins this season came with multi-goal margins.

Meanwhile, Augsburg will be desperate to end their season on high and possibly become the only German club to beat Xabi Alonso’s men this season. They may find this daunting trip particularly difficult to get up for after a run of four straight defeats at the business end of the season has left them floundering.

The visitors could have been in with a chance of qualifying for Europe if even one of those games had seen them win so a top-half finish is realistically the limit of Augsburg’s ambitions now. Yet, despite their lack of motivating factors, none of the last five sides to host Augsburg have managed to stop them from getting on the scoresheet.

The visitors have scored in their last three trips despite losing by 2+ goal margins. So, should they manage to score on Saturday, Augsburg will deny Leverkusen what would be a new club record 17th league clean sheet in one season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Borussia Dortmund 14:30 Darmstadt Union Berlin 14:30 SC Freiburg Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 Augsburg 1907 Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 RB Leipzig Wolfsburg 14:30 Mainz TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Bayern Munich Werder Bremen 14:30 VFL Bochum Stuttgart 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Heidenheim 14:30 FC Cologne

