Arsenal vs Everton Preview

May 17, 2024

Arsenal vs Everton

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 19th May 2024

Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

The 2023/24 Premier League season will come to a climax this Sunday with Arsenal still able to win the title when they face Everton.

The Gunners come into this final game of the season sitting in second place two points behind Manchester City and with a chance to win it as long as they defeat Everton and City fail to beat West Ham. Things could have been more straightforward for Mikel Arteta’s game had Tottenham beaten City on Tuesday but the North London side fell to a 2-0 defeat, reducing Arsenal’s goal difference lead over City to one.

All the hosts can do now is hope for a favour from West Ham United at the Etihad while they hold up their end of the bargain here. They should at least be confident of taking care of their own business given they have won nine of their past ten home competitive games against the Toffees (L1) with the last two seeing them net a whopping nine goals.

Meanwhile, with their Premier League status long secured, Everton may look to help their former player win the title by doing all they can to take three points here. But that possibility would only be in an ideal world or the imaginations of Arsenal fans who saw their team’s title quest last season suffer a huge dent against the Toffees away from home.

That said, the visitors have a poor record on final day games losing in three of their final games in their last four seasons. All those losses saw the Toffees concede 3+ goals, and the prospects of a repeat of history seem high as they’ve also leaked at least three goals in three of their last four visits to this venue.

However, Sean Dyche’s side will fancy their chances of bucking the trend given that they are in good form. They have suffered one defeat in one of their previous eight league outings (W5, D2) and conceded just once in their last five fixtures.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 19, 2024
Arsenal 16:00 Everton
Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Manchester United
Burnley 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Aston Villa
Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town 16:00 Fulham
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Sheffield United 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 37 27 7 3 93 33 +60 88
2 Arsenal 37 27 5 5 89 28 +61 86
3 Liverpool 37 23 10 4 84 41 +43 79
4 Aston Villa 37 20 8 9 76 56 +20 68
5 Tottenham Hotspur 37 19 6 12 71 61 +10 63
6 Chelsea 37 17 9 11 75 62 +13 60
7 Newcastle United 37 17 6 14 81 60 +21 57
8 Manchester United 37 17 6 14 55 58 -3 57
9 West Ham United 37 14 10 13 59 71 -12 52
10 Brighton & Hov… 37 12 12 13 55 60 -5 48
11 AFC Bournemouth 37 13 9 15 53 65 -12 48
12 Crystal Palace 37 12 10 15 52 58 -6 46
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 13 7 17 50 63 -13 46
14 Fulham 37 12 8 17 51 59 -8 44
15 Everton 37 13 9 15 39 49 -10 40
16 Brentford 37 10 9 18 54 61 -7 39
17 Nottingham Forest 37 8 9 20 47 66 -19 29
18 Luton Town 37 6 8 23 50 81 -31 26
19 Burnley 37 5 9 23 40 76 -36 24
20 Sheffield United 37 3 7 27 35 101 -66 16

