Manchester City vs West Ham United Preview

Manchester City vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 19th May 2024 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT It’s another Premier League final day and Manchester City will have another chance to win the title on the last day of the season when they welcome West Ham to the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s side kept themselves in command of the Premier League title race when they defeated Tottenham 2-0 last Tuesday. The Cityzens were expected to drop points in North London but they overcame that adversity to ensure that they go into the final day of the season top of the table for the fifth time in the last six Premier League seasons. They only have to win here to guarantee they become the first Premier League side to win four league titles in a row. There is no doubt they can do that, given that they have won their last three home league games – scoring 14 total goals in the process. Pep Guardiola’s men have also won the last seven head-to-head meetings against West Ham so morale should be high here. However, with memories of their late comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 to claim the title two years ago still fresh in his mind, Guardiola is taking nothing for granted here. He has likened the final push to how hard tennis players say it is to serve for Wimbledon. Meanwhile, West Ham will be desperate to give their departing boss David Moyes a great second farewell when they face City at the Etihad. The Hammers could help fellow Londoners Arsenal claim the title if they win or get a draw here. They have little to play for as they are assured of finishing ninth after beating Luton 3-1 last weekend to end a four-match winless streak in the league (D1, L3), but serving as party spoilers could be good motivation. The departing Moyes has only won more games as a manager against Fulham (20) than he has against Man City (W15, D7, L19), so hopes of a winning finale might not be that far-fetched. A 2-0 win at Arsenal in December shows the visitors can upset the division’s leading teams and they’ve won as many games on the road this term as they have at home (W7, D2, L9). However, visiting fans are unlikely to get too carried away given that aforementioned terrible record here while Moyes has never won a league meeting against Guardiola (D2, L10). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
May 19, 2024 Arsenal
16:00
Everton
Brentford
16:00
Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Manchester United
Burnley
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Chelsea
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
16:00
Aston Villa
Liverpool
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town
16:00
Fulham
Manchester City
16:00
West Ham United
Sheffield United
16:00
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
37
27
7
3
93
33
+60
88
2
Arsenal
37
27
5
5
89
28
+61
86
3
Liverpool
37
23
10
4
84
41
+43
79
4
Aston Villa
37
20
8
9
76
56
+20
68
5
Tottenham Hotspur
37
19
6
12
71
61
+10
63
6
Chelsea
37
17
9
11
75
62
+13
60
7
Newcastle United
37
17
6
14
81
60
+21
57
8
Manchester United
37
17
6
14
55
58
-3
57
9
West Ham United
37
14
10
13
59
71
-12
52
10
Brighton & Hov…
37
12
12
13
55
60
-5
48
11
AFC Bournemouth
37
13
9
15
53
65
-12
48
12
Crystal Palace
37
12
10
15
52
58
-6
46
13
Wolverhampton Wanderers
37
13
7
17
50
63
-13
46
14
Fulham
37
12
8
17
51
59
-8
44
15
Everton
37
13
9
15
39
49
-10
40
16
Brentford
37
10
9
18
54
61
-7
39
17
Nottingham Forest
37
8
9
20
47
66
-19
29
18
Luton Town
37
6
8
23
50
81
-31
26
19
Burnley
37
5
9
23
40
76
-36
24
20
Sheffield United
37
3
7
27
35
101
-66
16
