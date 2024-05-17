Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs West Ham United Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 17, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 19th May 2024

Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

It’s another Premier League final day and Manchester City will have another chance to win the title on the last day of the season when they welcome West Ham to the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side kept themselves in command of the Premier League title race when they defeated Tottenham 2-0 last Tuesday. The Cityzens were expected to drop points in North London but they overcame that adversity to ensure that they go into the final day of the season top of the table for the fifth time in the last six Premier League seasons.

They only have to win here to guarantee they become the first Premier League side to win four league titles in a row. There is no doubt they can do that, given that they have won their last three home league games – scoring 14 total goals in the process. Pep Guardiola’s men have also won the last seven head-to-head meetings against West Ham so morale should be high here.

However, with memories of their late comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 to claim the title two years ago still fresh in his mind, Guardiola is taking nothing for granted here. He has likened the final push to how hard tennis players say it is to serve for Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, West Ham will be desperate to give their departing boss David Moyes a great second farewell when they face City at the Etihad. The Hammers could help fellow Londoners Arsenal claim the title if they win or get a draw here. They have little to play for as they are assured of finishing ninth after beating Luton 3-1 last weekend to end a four-match winless streak in the league (D1, L3), but serving as party spoilers could be good motivation.

The departing Moyes has only won more games as a manager against Fulham (20) than he has against Man City (W15, D7, L19), so hopes of a winning finale might not be that far-fetched. A 2-0 win at Arsenal in December shows the visitors can upset the division’s leading teams and they’ve won as many games on the road this term as they have at home (W7, D2, L9). However, visiting fans are unlikely to get too carried away given that aforementioned terrible record here while Moyes has never won a league meeting against Guardiola (D2, L10).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

May 19, 2024
Arsenal 16:00 Everton
Brentford 16:00 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Manchester United
Burnley 16:00 Nottingham Forest
Chelsea 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace 16:00 Aston Villa
Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Luton Town 16:00 Fulham
Manchester City 16:00 West Ham United
Sheffield United 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 37 27 7 3 93 33 +60 88
2 Arsenal 37 27 5 5 89 28 +61 86
3 Liverpool 37 23 10 4 84 41 +43 79
4 Aston Villa 37 20 8 9 76 56 +20 68
5 Tottenham Hotspur 37 19 6 12 71 61 +10 63
6 Chelsea 37 17 9 11 75 62 +13 60
7 Newcastle United 37 17 6 14 81 60 +21 57
8 Manchester United 37 17 6 14 55 58 -3 57
9 West Ham United 37 14 10 13 59 71 -12 52
10 Brighton & Hov… 37 12 12 13 55 60 -5 48
11 AFC Bournemouth 37 13 9 15 53 65 -12 48
12 Crystal Palace 37 12 10 15 52 58 -6 46
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 13 7 17 50 63 -13 46
14 Fulham 37 12 8 17 51 59 -8 44
15 Everton 37 13 9 15 39 49 -10 40
16 Brentford 37 10 9 18 54 61 -7 39
17 Nottingham Forest 37 8 9 20 47 66 -19 29
18 Luton Town 37 6 8 23 50 81 -31 26
19 Burnley 37 5 9 23 40 76 -36 24
20 Sheffield United 37 3 7 27 35 101 -66 16

Check Also

Arsenal vs Everton Preview

The 2023/24 Premier League season will come to a climax this Sunday with Arsenal still ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.