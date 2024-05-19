Bologna vs Juventus Preview

Bologna vs Juventus Competition – Serie A Stadium – Renato Dall’Ara Date: 20th May 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After winning the Coppa Italia trophy and sacking their manager afterwards, Juventus will begin life without Max Allegri on Monday when they travel to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara to play Bologna.

Bologna sealed a return to the Champions League last time when they beat defending champions Napoli 2-0 away from home. It has been a truly remarkable season for the hosts who have only amassed more than their current 67 points at this stage just once in history (if counting three points per win) – back in 1964 when they won the title .

Bologna, who have only conceded nine Serie A goals at home this term have been helped by a tight defence, the best at home in the league this season. Moreso, only runaway leaders Inter have picked up more than their 40 home points (W12, D4, L2) so the Rossoblù will be confident of finishing strong at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. That’s especially the case as they’ve won 12 of their last 16 competitive outings at this venue (D3, L1), with eleven of those matches witnessing them also keep a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, it’s been a whirlwind week for Juventus who won their first trophy since 2021 when they beat Atalanta 1-0 but sacked their manager, Max Allegri, after they deemed some of his behaviour during and after the Coppa Italia final “incompatible with the club’s values”.

Already assured of a top-five position ahead of this final round, the away side does travel to Bologna on an eight-away match winless streak across all competitions though (D4, L4), with their last Serie A victory on the road arriving in Lecce back in January which could have the travelling faithful worried. But the Bianconeri have won seven of the previous eight H2Hs held in Bologna (D1) – a streak they’ll hope to extend here as they look to finish above their hosts in third spot this season.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Salernitana 17:30 Verona Bologna 19:45 Juventus Cagliari 19:45 Fiorentina Genoa 19:45 Bologna Juventus 17:00 Monza AC Milan 19:45 Salernitana Atalanta 17:00 Torino SSC Napoli 17:00 Lecce Empoli 19:45 Roma Frosinone 19:45 Udinese Verona 19:45 Inter Milan Lazio 19:45 Sassuolo Atalanta 17:00 Fiorentina

Serie A Table