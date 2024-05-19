Adbet365Ad

Bologna vs Juventus Preview

Bologna vs Juventus

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Renato Dall’Ara

Date: 20th May 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After winning the Coppa Italia trophy and sacking their manager afterwards, Juventus will begin life without Max Allegri on Monday when they travel to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara to play Bologna.

Bologna sealed a return to the Champions League last time when they beat defending champions Napoli 2-0 away from home. It has been a truly remarkable season for the hosts who have only amassed more than their current 67 points at this stage just once in history (if counting three points per win) – back in 1964 when they won the title .

Bologna, who have only conceded nine Serie A goals at home this term have been helped by a tight defence, the best at home in the league this season. Moreso, only runaway leaders Inter have picked up more than their 40 home points (W12, D4, L2) so the Rossoblù will be confident of finishing strong at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. That’s especially the case as they’ve won 12 of their last 16 competitive outings at this venue (D3, L1), with eleven of those matches witnessing them also keep a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, it’s been a whirlwind week for Juventus who won their first trophy since 2021 when they beat Atalanta 1-0 but sacked their manager, Max Allegri, after they deemed some of his behaviour during and after the Coppa Italia final “incompatible with the club’s values”.

Already assured of a top-five position ahead of this final round, the away side does travel to Bologna on an eight-away match winless streak across all competitions though (D4, L4), with their last Serie A victory on the road arriving in Lecce back in January which could have the travelling faithful worried. But the Bianconeri have won seven of the previous eight H2Hs held in Bologna (D1) – a streak they’ll hope to extend here as they look to finish above their hosts in third spot this season.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Inter Milan 37 29 6 2 87 20 +67 93
2 AC Milan 37 22 8 7 73 46 +27 74
3 Bologna 36 18 13 5 51 27 +24 67
4 Juventus 36 18 13 5 49 28 +21 67
5 Atalanta 36 20 6 10 67 39 +28 66
6 Roma 37 18 9 10 64 44 +20 63
7 Lazio 37 18 6 13 48 38 +10 60
8 Fiorentina 36 15 9 12 55 42 +13 54
9 Torino 37 13 14 10 36 33 +3 53
10 SSC Napoli 37 13 13 11 55 48 +7 52
11 Genoa 37 11 13 13 43 45 -2 46
12 Monza 37 11 12 14 39 49 -10 45
13 Lecce 37 8 13 16 32 54 -22 37
14 Cagliari 37 8 12 17 40 65 -25 36
15 Frosinone 37 8 11 18 44 68 -24 35
16 Verona 36 8 10 18 34 48 -14 34
17 Udinese 37 5 19 13 36 53 -17 34
18 Empoli 37 8 9 20 27 53 -26 33
19 Sassuolo 37 7 8 22 42 74 -32 29
20 Salernitana 36 2 10 24 28 76 -48 16

