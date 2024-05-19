Bologna vs Juventus Preview

Bologna vs Juventus Competition – Serie A Stadium – Renato Dall’Ara Date: 20th May 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT After winning the Coppa Italia trophy and sacking their manager afterwards, Juventus will begin life without Max Allegri on Monday when they travel to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara to play Bologna. Bologna sealed a return to the Champions League last time when they beat defending champions Napoli 2-0 away from home. It has been a truly remarkable season for the hosts who have only amassed more than their current 67 points at this stage just once in history (if counting three points per win) – back in 1964 when they won the title . Bologna, who have only conceded nine Serie A goals at home this term have been helped by a tight defence, the best at home in the league this season. Moreso, only runaway leaders Inter have picked up more than their 40 home points (W12, D4, L2) so the Rossoblù will be confident of finishing strong at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. That’s especially the case as they’ve won 12 of their last 16 competitive outings at this venue (D3, L1), with eleven of those matches witnessing them also keep a clean sheet. Meanwhile, it’s been a whirlwind week for Juventus who won their first trophy since 2021 when they beat Atalanta 1-0 but sacked their manager, Max Allegri, after they deemed some of his behaviour during and after the Coppa Italia final “incompatible with the club’s values”. Already assured of a top-five position ahead of this final round, the away side does travel to Bologna on an eight-away match winless streak across all competitions though (D4, L4), with their last Serie A victory on the road arriving in Lecce back in January which could have the travelling faithful worried. But the Bianconeri have won seven of the previous eight H2Hs held in Bologna (D1) – a streak they’ll hope to extend here as they look to finish above their hosts in third spot this season. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
May 20, 2024 Salernitana
17:30
Verona
Bologna
19:45
Juventus
May 23, 2024 Cagliari
19:45
Fiorentina
May 24, 2024 Genoa
19:45
Bologna
May 25, 2024 Juventus
17:00
Monza
AC Milan
19:45
Salernitana
May 26, 2024 Atalanta
17:00
Torino
SSC Napoli
17:00
Lecce
Empoli
19:45
Roma
Frosinone
19:45
Udinese
Verona
19:45
Inter Milan
Lazio
19:45
Sassuolo
June 2, 2024 Atalanta
17:00
Fiorentina
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Inter Milan
37
29
6
2
87
20
+67
93
2
AC Milan
37
22
8
7
73
46
+27
74
3
Bologna
36
18
13
5
51
27
+24
67
4
Juventus
36
18
13
5
49
28
+21
67
5
Atalanta
36
20
6
10
67
39
+28
66
6
Roma
37
18
9
10
64
44
+20
63
7
Lazio
37
18
6
13
48
38
+10
60
8
Fiorentina
36
15
9
12
55
42
+13
54
9
Torino
37
13
14
10
36
33
+3
53
10
SSC Napoli
37
13
13
11
55
48
+7
52
11
Genoa
37
11
13
13
43
45
-2
46
12
Monza
37
11
12
14
39
49
-10
45
13
Lecce
37
8
13
16
32
54
-22
37
14
Cagliari
37
8
12
17
40
65
-25
36
15
Frosinone
37
8
11
18
44
68
-24
35
16
Verona
36
8
10
18
34
48
-14
34
17
Udinese
37
5
19
13
36
53
-17
34
18
Empoli
37
8
9
20
27
53
-26
33
19
Sassuolo
37
7
8
22
42
74
-32
29
20
Salernitana
36
2
10
24
28
76
-48
16
