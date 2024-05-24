Girona vs Granada Preview

Girona vs Granada Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Municipal de Montilivi Date: 24th May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The final round of the 2023/24 La Liga season kicks off this Friday night with a clash between Girona and Granada.

Both teams come into this final round with opposing tales to tell. Girona, the season’s surprise package, are mixing with the big boys at the top of the table while Granada are already relegated.

Girona stunned most football enthusiasts across the continent with their consistency this season which resulted in them securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season with a third-place finish. This is their first venture into European football and they look to end the season with a huge win in front of their fans before European football next season.

We expect the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi faithful to be in full voice and show their appreciation for a historic season. The hosts should be confident of heading into the weekend in celebratory mood given that they have won eight of their last 12 matches played on Fridays (D1, L3).

Meanwhile, Granada’s calamitous season will finally come to a long overdue end here. The visitors’ demotion to Spain’s second division was confirmed some time ago so no tears should be shed on this last-day formality.

But José Ramón Sandoval will perhaps be looking to at least sign off on a high note since he has guided three previous teams to six wins in seven games against Girona himself (L1). However Sandoval will know that concluding the Nasrids season with a win will be a very tough task considering that they’ve failed to win any of their four games played on a Friday this campaign (D1, L3).

Their travelling support won’t be expecting much either having experienced series of disappointments on their road trips with Granada the only team in Europe’s traditional top-five leagues yet to win an away league match this season (D3, L15).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Girona 20:00 Granada Osasuna 13:00 Villarreal Real Sociedad 15:15 Atlético de Madrid Almeria 17:30 Cadiz Rayo Vallecano 17:30 Athletic Bilbao Real Madrid 20:00 Real Betis Getafe 13:00 Mallorca Celta Vigo 15:15 Valencia Las Palmas 15:15 Alaves Sevilla 20:00 Barcelona

