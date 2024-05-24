Girona vs Granada Preview

Girona vs Granada Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Municipal de Montilivi Date: 24th May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The final round of the 2023/24 La Liga season kicks off this Friday night with a clash between Girona and Granada. Both teams come into this final round with opposing tales to tell. Girona, the season’s surprise package, are mixing with the big boys at the top of the table while Granada are already relegated. Girona stunned most football enthusiasts across the continent with their consistency this season which resulted in them securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season with a third-place finish. This is their first venture into European football and they look to end the season with a huge win in front of their fans before European football next season. We expect the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi faithful to be in full voice and show their appreciation for a historic season. The hosts should be confident of heading into the weekend in celebratory mood given that they have won eight of their last 12 matches played on Fridays (D1, L3). Meanwhile, Granada’s calamitous season will finally come to a long overdue end here. The visitors’ demotion to Spain’s second division was confirmed some time ago so no tears should be shed on this last-day formality. But José Ramón Sandoval will perhaps be looking to at least sign off on a high note since he has guided three previous teams to six wins in seven games against Girona himself (L1). However Sandoval will know that concluding the Nasrids season with a win will be a very tough task considering that they’ve failed to win any of their four games played on a Friday this campaign (D1, L3). Their travelling support won’t be expecting much either having experienced series of disappointments on their road trips with Granada the only team in Europe’s traditional top-five leagues yet to win an away league match this season (D3, L15). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
May 24, 2024 Girona
20:00
Granada
May 25, 2024 Osasuna
13:00
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
15:15
Atlético de Madrid
Almeria
17:30
Cadiz
Rayo Vallecano
17:30
Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid
20:00
Real Betis
May 26, 2024 Getafe
13:00
Mallorca
Celta Vigo
15:15
Valencia
Las Palmas
15:15
Alaves
Sevilla
20:00
Barcelona
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
37
29
7
1
87
26
+61
94
2
Barcelona
37
25
7
5
77
43
+34
82
3
Girona
37
24
6
7
78
46
+32
78
4
Atlético de Madrid
37
23
4
10
68
43
+25
73
5
Athletic Bilbao
37
18
11
8
60
37
+23
65
6
Real Sociedad
37
16
12
9
51
37
+14
60
7
Real Betis
37
14
14
9
48
45
+3
56
8
Villarreal
37
14
10
13
64
64
+0
52
9
Valencia
37
13
9
15
38
43
-5
48
10
Alaves
37
12
9
16
35
45
-10
45
11
Osasuna
37
12
8
17
44
55
-11
44
12
Getafe
37
10
13
14
41
52
-11
43
13
Sevilla
37
10
11
16
47
52
-5
41
14
Celta Vigo
37
10
10
17
44
55
-11
40
15
Las Palmas
37
10
9
18
32
46
-14
39
16
Rayo Vallecano
37
8
14
15
29
47
-18
38
17
Mallorca
37
7
16
14
31
43
-12
37
18
Cadiz
37
6
15
16
25
49
-24
33
19
Granada
37
4
9
24
38
72
-34
21
20
Almeria
37
2
12
23
37
74
-37
18
