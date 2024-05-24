Adbet365Ad

Girona vs Granada Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 24, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Girona vs Granada

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Municipal de Montilivi

Date: 24th May 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The final round of the 2023/24 La Liga season kicks off this Friday night with a clash between Girona and Granada.

Both teams come into this final round with opposing tales to tell. Girona, the season’s surprise package, are mixing with the big boys at the top of the table while Granada are already relegated.

Girona stunned most football enthusiasts across the continent with their consistency this season which resulted in them securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season with a third-place finish. This is their first venture into European football and they look to end the season with a huge win in front of their fans before European football next season.

We expect the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi faithful to be in full voice and show their appreciation for a historic season. The hosts should be confident of heading into the weekend in celebratory mood given that they have won eight of their last 12 matches played on Fridays (D1, L3).

Meanwhile, Granada’s calamitous season will finally come to a long overdue end here. The visitors’ demotion to Spain’s second division was confirmed some time ago so no tears should be shed on this last-day formality.

But José Ramón Sandoval will perhaps be looking to at least sign off on a high note since he has guided three previous teams to six wins in seven games against Girona himself (L1). However Sandoval will know that concluding the Nasrids season with a win will be a very tough task considering that they’ve failed to win any of their four games played on a Friday this campaign (D1, L3).

Their travelling support won’t be expecting much either having experienced series of disappointments on their road trips with Granada the only team in Europe’s traditional top-five leagues yet to win an away league match this season (D3, L15).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

May 24, 2024
Girona 20:00 Granada
May 25, 2024
Osasuna 13:00 Villarreal
Real Sociedad 15:15 Atlético de Madrid
Almeria 17:30 Cadiz
Rayo Vallecano 17:30 Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid 20:00 Real Betis
May 26, 2024
Getafe 13:00 Mallorca
Celta Vigo 15:15 Valencia
Las Palmas 15:15 Alaves
Sevilla 20:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 37 29 7 1 87 26 +61 94
2 Barcelona 37 25 7 5 77 43 +34 82
3 Girona 37 24 6 7 78 46 +32 78
4 Atlético de Madrid 37 23 4 10 68 43 +25 73
5 Athletic Bilbao 37 18 11 8 60 37 +23 65
6 Real Sociedad 37 16 12 9 51 37 +14 60
7 Real Betis 37 14 14 9 48 45 +3 56
8 Villarreal 37 14 10 13 64 64 +0 52
9 Valencia 37 13 9 15 38 43 -5 48
10 Alaves 37 12 9 16 35 45 -10 45
11 Osasuna 37 12 8 17 44 55 -11 44
12 Getafe 37 10 13 14 41 52 -11 43
13 Sevilla 37 10 11 16 47 52 -5 41
14 Celta Vigo 37 10 10 17 44 55 -11 40
15 Las Palmas 37 10 9 18 32 46 -14 39
16 Rayo Vallecano 37 8 14 15 29 47 -18 38
17 Mallorca 37 7 16 14 31 43 -12 37
18 Cadiz 37 6 15 16 25 49 -24 33
19 Granada 37 4 9 24 38 72 -34 21
20 Almeria 37 2 12 23 37 74 -37 18

