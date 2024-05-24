Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester City vs Manchester United Competition – FA Cup Final 2024 Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 25th May 2024 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Manchester City will renew their rivalry with Manchester United this Saturday when they both meet at Wembley for the FA Cup final.

It is the second consecutive season they’re meeting in this competition’s final, following last season’s meeting when City won 2-1 after taking the lead inside 13 seconds. That win forms part of City’s run of six wins in their last seven competitive games against United (L1), with Pep Guardiola’s side utterly dominant in this fixture.

They Cityzens have the tools to win again here and extend their winning record over United and also secure a domestic double. They are currently unbeaten inside 90 minutes in their last 36 consecutive games dating back to mid-December (W29, D7). They have won their last seven matches too so United will have to be in their best shape to get something out of this game.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season, finishing in eighth in the league–their lowest League finish in the Premier League. But they can redeem what is left of this season if they win here as it will give them the chance to play in Europe next season.

Winning this tie will not only give United a place in Europe next season but they will also make history as they will become the second team to finish the season 8th or lower and still win the FA Cup against the league champions that season–Aston Villa (10th) beat Manchester United 2-1 in 1957.