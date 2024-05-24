Adbet365Ad

Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 24, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Competition – FA Cup Final 2024

Stadium: Wembley Stadium

Date: 25th May 2024

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Manchester City will renew their rivalry with Manchester United this Saturday when they both meet at Wembley for the FA Cup final.

It is the second consecutive season they’re meeting in this competition’s final, following last season’s meeting when City won 2-1 after taking the lead inside 13 seconds. That win forms part of City’s run of six wins in their last seven competitive games against United (L1), with Pep Guardiola’s side utterly dominant in this fixture.

They Cityzens have the tools to win again here and extend their winning record over United and also secure a domestic double. They are currently unbeaten inside 90 minutes in their last 36 consecutive games dating back to mid-December (W29, D7). They have won their last seven matches too so United will have to be in their best shape to get something out of this game.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season, finishing in eighth in the league–their lowest League finish in the Premier League. But they can redeem what is left of this season if they win here as it will give them the chance to play in Europe next season.

Winning this tie will not only give United a place in Europe next season but they will also make history as they will become the second team to finish the season 8th or lower and still win the FA Cup against the league champions that season–Aston Villa (10th) beat Manchester United 2-1 in 1957.

Check Also

Sevilla vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona will end the 2023/24 La Liga season with a visit to the Estadio Ramón ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.