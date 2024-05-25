Sevilla vs Barcelona Preview

Sevilla vs Barcelona Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 26th May 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Barcelona will end the 2023/24 La Liga season with a visit to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán where they will face Sevilla.

Sevilla’s last game of the season will mark the end of an era as they bid farewell to their current manager Quique Sánchez Flores. The Spanish manager has a respectable record against Barca with his team drawing three of his last four head-to-head meetings with Barcelona (L1).

If the Andalusians win here, they can finish 11th, the same position they had last season which was their joint-worst La Liga finish since 1999/00. You could say it’s been another season of disappointment. Yet, even reaching that position in the table this season would require them to halt a three-game losing streak.

Nevertheless, Sevilla’s recent home form is impressive overall. They have won four of their last six outings at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium (L2) and have prevailed in their final La Liga home game in six of the past seven seasons (L1), each time keeping a clean sheet when earning a victory.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will travel to Sevilla with the news that their head coach, Xavi has been sacked by the club after his comments to the media.

The Catalan club will be desperate to win this game to say goodbye to the legendary midfielder who has overseen three consecutive league wins without conceding a goal.

Winning here will make it four consecutive wins to end their season which would be their ninth success across 11 top-flight matches (L2).

Thanks to a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano last weekend, they already secured their place in the Spanish Super Cup so this game will only be a formality.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Real Madrid 20:00 Real Betis Getafe 13:00 Mallorca Celta Vigo 15:15 Valencia Las Palmas 15:15 Alaves Sevilla 20:00 Barcelona

