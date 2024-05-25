Adbet365Ad

Sevilla vs Barcelona Preview

May 25, 2024

Sevilla vs Barcelona

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Date: 26th May 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Barcelona will end the 2023/24 La Liga season with a visit to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán where they will face Sevilla.

Sevilla’s last game of the season will mark the end of an era as they bid farewell to their current manager Quique Sánchez Flores. The Spanish manager has a respectable record against Barca with his team drawing three of his last four head-to-head meetings with Barcelona (L1).

If the Andalusians win here, they can finish 11th, the same position they had last season which was their joint-worst La Liga finish since 1999/00. You could say it’s been another season of disappointment. Yet, even reaching that position in the table this season would require them to halt a three-game losing streak.

Nevertheless, Sevilla’s recent home form is impressive overall. They have won four of their last six outings at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium (L2) and have prevailed in their final La Liga home game in six of the past seven seasons (L1), each time keeping a clean sheet when earning a victory.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will travel to Sevilla with the news that their head coach, Xavi has been sacked by the club after his comments to the media.

The Catalan club will be desperate to win this game to say goodbye to the legendary midfielder who has overseen three consecutive league wins without conceding a goal.

Winning here will make it four consecutive wins to end their season which would be their ninth success across 11 top-flight matches (L2).

Thanks to a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano last weekend, they already secured their place in the Spanish Super Cup so this game will only be a formality.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

May 25, 2024
Real Madrid 20:00 Real Betis
May 26, 2024
Getafe 13:00 Mallorca
Celta Vigo 15:15 Valencia
Las Palmas 15:15 Alaves
Sevilla 20:00 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 37 29 7 1 87 26 +61 94
2 Barcelona 37 25 7 5 77 43 +34 82
3 Girona 38 25 6 7 85 46 +39 81
4 Atlético de Madrid 38 24 4 10 70 43 +27 76
5 Athletic Bilbao 38 19 11 8 61 37 +24 68
6 Real Sociedad 38 16 12 10 51 39 +12 60
7 Real Betis 37 14 14 9 48 45 +3 56
8 Villarreal 38 14 11 13 65 65 +0 53
9 Valencia 37 13 9 15 38 43 -5 48
10 Osasuna 38 12 9 17 45 56 -11 45
11 Alaves 37 12 9 16 35 45 -10 45
12 Getafe 37 10 13 14 41 52 -11 43
13 Sevilla 37 10 11 16 47 52 -5 41
14 Celta Vigo 37 10 10 17 44 55 -11 40
15 Las Palmas 37 10 9 18 32 46 -14 39
16 Rayo Vallecano 38 8 14 16 29 48 -19 38
17 Mallorca 37 7 16 14 31 43 -12 37
18 Cadiz 38 6 15 17 26 55 -29 33
19 Almeria 38 3 12 23 43 75 -32 21
20 Granada 38 4 9 25 38 79 -41 21

