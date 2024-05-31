Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 1st June 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The 2023/24 season will finally come to an end this Saturday when Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid face off at Wembley Stadium for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final.

This is the last season with this current UCL format as starting from next season the tournament will switch to its controversial new format which includes an expanded league phase next season. Both teams have already booked their place in next season’s competition and will now seek to end this current campaign by winning European club football’s greatest prize on Wembley’s hallowed turf.

Dortmund are the clear underdogs in this tie with the German side chasing their first piece of silverware since 2021 and their first Champions League crown since 1997. The Black and Yellows finished fifth in the Bundesliga– their worst since they were seventh in 2014/15, but winning this trophy and vanquishing their 2013 UCL loss to Bayern Munich in this stadium will redeem their poor season.

Dortmund must show the big-game mentality that got them over the line in a thrilling semi-final with PSG to triumph over Madrid in London. However, they are winless across the last four H2Hs with Los Blancos (D2, L2).

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have already secured two titles this season and are looking to add a third, following triumphs in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

The Spanish giants have enjoyed a thrilling UCL campaign narrowly eliminating Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the previous rounds to book their place in their 18th UCL final. Having won every single one of their last eight UCL finals, they are favourites to win again here and extend their record European trophies to 15.

Los Blancos are also on an unbeaten six-match run against three German sides this term (W4, D2) so the signs are good and they will be confident of giving club legend Toni Kroos a befitting farewell that will see him join club legend Paco Gento by winning a joint-record sixth European Cup/Champions League title.