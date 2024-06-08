Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview

Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Stadio Carlo Castellani – Computer Gross Arena Date: 9th June 2024 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Italy will play their final preparation game before the 2024 European Championship this Sunday when they welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Luciano Speletti’s side were held to a goalless draw with Turkey in their last outing. Despite the drab draw, the manager declared that he was ‘satisfied’ with his side’s effort ahead of their trip to Germany this summer where they’ll be defending their crown from Euro 2021.

Although Azzurri fans will be hopeful of a more convincing performance against Bosnia and Herzegovina, there is no need to panic in Italy’s basecamp in Coverciano. The hosts are unbeaten in five consecutive matches (W3, D2) whilst keeping a clean sheet in three of the last four.

A more offensive approach will still be desired overall as Italy have scored more than twice in just one of their last six outings. That streak could be improved upon here as the Italians have won three of their four prior H2Hs (D1).

Bosnia will be desperate to avoid another poor outing after losing 3-0 to England in their last game. That loss made it five consecutive losses for the visitors who have also now conceded 14 goals during that run.

Given that they won’t participate in this year’s Euro tournament, this game is their last before September’s League of Nations duties. Before then, they will hope they can have something to cheer about under manager Sergej Barbarez whose employment back in April has had little effect so far.