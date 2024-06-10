Adbet365Ad

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland Preview

Gamingtips Staff June 10, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland

Competition – International Friendly

Stadium:Estádio Municipal de Aveiro

Date: 11th June 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Portugal will host Ireland in their last warm-up game before their European Championship group stage opener on Tuesday.

Roberto Martinez’s side enjoyed a perfect Euro qualifying campaign but have found their momentum stunted of late by a run of two defeats from their last three matches (W1). The most recent was a 2-1 loss against Croatia which leaves the Seleção at risk of losing back-to-back friendlies for the first time since 2015.

The most concerning aspect of Portugal’s recent run is that they have conceded exactly twice in each of their last four matches. That’s all the more peculiar given that they kept a clean sheet in nine of their Euro qualifying games. That said, home supporters will certainly be confident of getting back on the winning trail given their solid H2H record historically (W8, D3, L4).

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland will be determined to improve on that bad record against Portugal. They travel to Aviero in good spirits having just ended a four-match winless run (D2, L2) by securing a last-gasp victory over Hungary.

Interim boss John O’Shea was pleased that his side “found a way to win” as he gears up to lead the Boys in Green for the final time before a permanent boss is appointed over the summer. O’Shea remains a frontrunner for the post and he can perhaps enhance his chances by getting another positive result here.

Check Also

United States vs Brazil Preview

The United States will welcome Brazil to the Camping World Stadium this Wednesday in what ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.