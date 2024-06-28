Germany vs Denmark Preview

Germany vs Denmark Competition – European Championships Stadium: BVB Stadion Dortmund Date: 29th June 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Germany will look to extend their journey in Euro 2024 beyond this weekend when they face Denmark at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Germany had a disastrous 2023 but since Julian Nagelsmann became manager, the 2024 European Championship hosts have been playing good football. They dominated their group stage games winning their opening two games before being held to a 1-1 draw in their last game against Switzerland.

That draw was enough to seal the top spot for them and also extended their unbeaten streak to seven games this year (W5, D2). That record is built on an unwavering defence that hasn’t conceded more than once in any of those games.

That leaves Die Mannschaft in a strong position as they head to Borussia Dortmund’s Stadium for their Round of 16 tie hoping to advance to the quarter-finals at a major tournament for the first time since 2016.

Their opponents, Denmark, finished second in their group, despite recording three draws and scoring just twice in three games. The Red and Whites finished behind England in Group C and ahead of Slovenia, who were ousted after the two teams finished level on points, goal difference, and goals scored. That left the pair’s disciplinary record as the final tiebreaker and although both sides received six bookings during the group stage on the pitch, UEFA confirmed that Denmark won the race for the second spot after Slovenia’s assistant manager was cautioned earlier in the tournament.

With the omens good and luck on their side, the Danes will be looking to emulate their own heroics from 2020 where a spirited run to the semi-finals had the football world singing their praises. But they have a poor record against Germany, winning just two of the eight H2Hs (D3, L3). So, repeating that feat at Signal Iduna Park could prove a tall order.