Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets Razgrad Preview

Gamingtips Staff July 29, 2024 Featured Articles

Dinamo Minsk vs Ludogorets Razgrad

Competition – UEFA Champions League

Stadium: Mezokovesdi Varosi Stadion

Date: 31st July 2024

Kick-off time – 19:45  GMT

Belarusian side Dinamo Minsk and Bulgarian side Ludogorets will square up this Wednesday in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League qualifying round.

Both sides are playing in their second UCL qualifying game this season with Dinamo Minsk beating Armenian side Pyunik 1-0 over two legs to qualify for this round. However, the hosts, who will be playing this game outside of their home stadium, come into this tie with a two-goal deficit after falling to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg. Yet there is hope for optimistic fans as their side have not lost any of their last 12 games as the home team (W7, D5:90 minutes only).

Meanwhile, Ludogorets qualified for this round by beating Georgian side Dinamo Batumi 3-2 on aggregate. Having won the first leg at home, they lost the second leg 1-0 away.

The signs are ominous for the Bulgarian side as that loss was their third away loss in a row with the visitors failing to score in any of those games. However, before those trio of away losses, Ludogorets went on a 12-game unbeaten run away from home.

So, despite their recent wobble, they could maintain their slender two-goal lead and keep a third consecutive clean sheet, having kept their opponents at bay in their last two games.

