Sporting CP vs Rio Ave Preview

Sporting CP vs Rio Ave

Competition – Portugal Primeira Liga

Stadium – Estádio José Alvalade

Date: 9th August 2024

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Portuguese league defending champions Sporting CP will begin their defense of the title this Friday when they welcome Vila do Conde-based side Rio Ave to the Estádio José Alvalade.

Sporting stormed to the 2023/24 Primeira Liga title in style beating their closest rivals Benfica by ten points.

However, they began the new season poorly surrendering a first-half three-goal lead before losing 4-3 in the Portuguese Super Cup last week. That loss means that Ruben Almiron’s side have lost their last two competitive games, having lost to Porto in the Taca de Portugal final last season.

Nevertheless, Sporting have the upper hand in this fixture. The hosts are unbeaten against Rio Ave in the last eight meetings, winning five times.

Their record of 17 wins from 17 home games last season also suggests that they will start the new league season well.

Meanwhile, Rio Ave will be looking to better their eleventh-place finish from last season this campaign.

The visitors endured a frustrating 2023/24 campaign finishing as one of the eleven top-flight teams with a negative goal difference in the league last season. Their main problem was scoring goals with their return of 38 goals only better than four other teams.

They also struggled away from home last season, failing to win any league games outside their home stadium. So, with their last six games ending all square, they may be willing to take home just one point from their first league game of the season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Portugal Primeira Liga:

August 16, 2024
Santa Clara 17:00 Porto
Gil Vicente 20:15 AVS
August 17, 2024
Rio Ave 15:30 Farense
Nacional 18:00 Sporting Lisbon
Benfica 20:30 Casa Pia
August 18, 2024
Moreirense 15:30 Arouca
Vitoria Guimaraes 18:00 Estoril
Boavista 20:30 SC Braga
August 19, 2024
Estrela 20:15 Famalicão
August 23, 2024
Farense 20:15 Sporting Lisbon
August 24, 2024
Casa Pia 15:30 Santa Clara
Porto 18:00 Rio Ave
Famalicão 20:30 Boavista
Benfica 20:30 Estrela
August 25, 2024
AVS 01:00 Vitoria Guimaraes
Estoril 01:00 Gil Vicente
SC Braga 01:00 Moreirense
Arouca 15:30 Nacional
August 30, 2024
Moreirense 20:15 Benfica

Portugal Primeira Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Santa Clara 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3
2 Porto 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3
3 Sporting Lisbon 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3
4 Famalicão 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3
5 Moreirense 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3
6 Boavista 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3
7 Vitoria Guimaraes 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3
8 AVS 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
9 Estrela 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
10 Nacional 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
11 SC Braga 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
12 Farense 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
13 Arouca 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
14 Casa Pia 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
15 Rio Ave 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0
16 Benfica 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
17 Estoril 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0
18 Gil Vicente 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

