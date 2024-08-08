Sporting CP vs Rio Ave Preview

Sporting CP vs Rio Ave Competition – Portugal Primeira Liga Stadium – Estádio José Alvalade Date: 9th August 2024 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT
Portuguese league defending champions Sporting CP will begin their defense of the title this Friday when they welcome Vila do Conde-based side Rio Ave to the Estádio José Alvalade.
Sporting stormed to the 2023/24 Primeira Liga title in style beating their closest rivals Benfica by ten points.
However, they began the new season poorly surrendering a first-half three-goal lead before losing 4-3 in the Portuguese Super Cup last week. That loss means that Ruben Almiron’s side have lost their last two competitive games, having lost to Porto in the Taca de Portugal final last season.
Nevertheless, Sporting have the upper hand in this fixture. The hosts are unbeaten against Rio Ave in the last eight meetings, winning five times.
Their record of 17 wins from 17 home games last season also suggests that they will start the new league season well.
Meanwhile, Rio Ave will be looking to better their eleventh-place finish from last season this campaign.
The visitors endured a frustrating 2023/24 campaign finishing as one of the eleven top-flight teams with a negative goal difference in the league last season. Their main problem was scoring goals with their return of 38 goals only better than four other teams.
They also struggled away from home last season, failing to win any league games outside their home stadium. So, with their last six games ending all square, they may be willing to take home just one point from their first league game of the season.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Portugal Primeira Liga:
|August 16, 2024
|Santa Clara
|17:00
|Porto
|Gil Vicente
|20:15
|AVS
|August 17, 2024
|Rio Ave
|15:30
|Farense
|Nacional
|18:00
|Sporting Lisbon
|Benfica
|20:30
|Casa Pia
|August 18, 2024
|Moreirense
|15:30
|Arouca
|Vitoria Guimaraes
|18:00
|Estoril
|Boavista
|20:30
|SC Braga
|August 19, 2024
|Estrela
|20:15
|Famalicão
|August 23, 2024
|Farense
|20:15
|Sporting Lisbon
|August 24, 2024
|Casa Pia
|15:30
|Santa Clara
|Porto
|18:00
|Rio Ave
|Famalicão
|20:30
|Boavista
|Benfica
|20:30
|Estrela
|August 25, 2024
|AVS
|01:00
|Vitoria Guimaraes
|Estoril
|01:00
|Gil Vicente
|SC Braga
|01:00
|Moreirense
|Arouca
|15:30
|Nacional
|August 30, 2024
|Moreirense
|20:15
|Benfica
Portugal Primeira Liga Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
|2
|Porto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|3
|Sporting Lisbon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
|4
|Famalicão
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|5
|Moreirense
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|6
|Boavista
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|7
|Vitoria Guimaraes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|8
|AVS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|9
|Estrela
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|10
|Nacional
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|11
|SC Braga
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|+0
|1
|12
|Farense
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|13
|Arouca
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|14
|Casa Pia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|15
|Rio Ave
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|16
|Benfica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|17
|Estoril
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|18
|Gil Vicente
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0