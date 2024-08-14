Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: San Mamés Date: 15th August 2024 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT The 2024/25 La Liga season begins this Thursday with a game between Athletic Bilbao and Getafe at the Estadio San Mamés. After winning the Copa del Rey and finishing fifth in La Liga last season, Bilbao may struggle to improve on a hugely successful campaign again. The Basque club have largely been quiet in the summer transfer market but keeping prize asset Nico Williams at the club beyond this summer and the 12-month extension of head coach Ernesto Valverde’s contract has given them a huge chance in the race for the top four. Bilbao begins the season with a game against Getafe, who they are unbeaten against in eight H2H games. However, that run isn’t as impressive as it initially appears as six of those encounters were draws including last term’s corresponding fixture which saw Valverde’s side twice squander the lead as they were ultimately held 2-2 – one of only five occasions last season in which they dropped points from a winning position. However, despite their positive result last season, Getafe will be under no illusions about the size of the task at hand given that only Real Madrid (0) lost fewer La Liga home matches last season than their hosts (one). That statistic and the fact that only Cádiz and Granada won fewer away games in Spain’s top flight than Getafe last term means that a victory for the visitors seems unlikely in this opening fixture. Also, the summer departures of Jaime Mata, Óscar Rodríguez, Mason Greenwood and Juanmi Latasa have certainly removed some firepower from Los Azulones’ frontline so fans may not expect José Bordalás’ side to replicate last season’s 12th-placed finish. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
August 16, 2024 Las Palmas
20:30
Sevilla
August 17, 2024 Osasuna
18:00
Leganes
Valencia
20:30
Barcelona
August 18, 2024 Real Sociedad
18:00
Rayo Vallecano
Mallorca
20:30
Real Madrid
August 19, 2024 Real Valladolid
18:00
Espanyol
Villarreal
20:30
Atlético de Madrid
August 23, 2024 Celta Vigo
18:00
Valencia
Sevilla
20:30
Villarreal
August 24, 2024 Osasuna
16:00
Mallorca
Barcelona
18:00
Athletic Bilbao
Getafe
20:30
Rayo Vallecano
Espanyol
20:30
Real Sociedad
August 25, 2024 Real Madrid
16:00
Real Valladolid
Leganes
18:00
Las Palmas
Alaves
18:15
Real Betis
Atlético de Madrid
20:30
Girona
August 26, 2024 Villarreal
20:30
Celta Vigo
August 27, 2024 Mallorca
18:00
Sevilla
Rayo Vallecano
20:30
Barcelona
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Celta Vigo
1
1
0
0
2
1
+1
3
2
Girona
1
0
1
0
1
1
+0
1
3
Getafe
1
0
1
0
1
1
+0
1
4
Real Betis
1
0
1
0
1
1
+0
1
5
Athletic Bilbao
1
0
1
0
1
1
+0
1
6
Atlético de Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
7
Barcelona
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
8
Espanyol
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
9
Las Palmas
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
10
Leganes
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
11
Mallorca
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
12
Osasuna
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
13
Rayo Vallecano
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
14
Real Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
15
Real Sociedad
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
16
Real Valladolid
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
17
Sevilla
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
18
Valencia
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
19
Villarreal
0
0
0
0
0
0
+0
0
20
Alaves
1
0
0
1
1
2
-1
0
