Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Preview

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: San Mamés Date: 15th August 2024 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

The 2024/25 La Liga season begins this Thursday with a game between Athletic Bilbao and Getafe at the Estadio San Mamés.

After winning the Copa del Rey and finishing fifth in La Liga last season, Bilbao may struggle to improve on a hugely successful campaign again. The Basque club have largely been quiet in the summer transfer market but keeping prize asset Nico Williams at the club beyond this summer and the 12-month extension of head coach Ernesto Valverde’s contract has given them a huge chance in the race for the top four.

Bilbao begins the season with a game against Getafe, who they are unbeaten against in eight H2H games. However, that run isn’t as impressive as it initially appears as six of those encounters were draws including last term’s corresponding fixture which saw Valverde’s side twice squander the lead as they were ultimately held 2-2 – one of only five occasions last season in which they dropped points from a winning position.

However, despite their positive result last season, Getafe will be under no illusions about the size of the task at hand given that only Real Madrid (0) lost fewer La Liga home matches last season than their hosts (one).

That statistic and the fact that only Cádiz and Granada won fewer away games in Spain’s top flight than Getafe last term means that a victory for the visitors seems unlikely in this opening fixture.

Also, the summer departures of Jaime Mata, Óscar Rodríguez, Mason Greenwood and Juanmi Latasa have certainly removed some firepower from Los Azulones’ frontline so fans may not expect José Bordalás’ side to replicate last season’s 12th-placed finish.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

