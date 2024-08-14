Adbet365Ad

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe Preview

August 14, 2024

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: San Mamés

Date: 15th August 2024

Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT

The 2024/25 La Liga season begins this Thursday with a game between Athletic Bilbao and Getafe at the Estadio San Mamés.

After winning the Copa del Rey and finishing fifth in La Liga last season, Bilbao may struggle to improve on a hugely successful campaign again. The Basque club have largely been quiet in the summer transfer market but keeping prize asset Nico Williams at the club beyond this summer and the 12-month extension of head coach Ernesto Valverde’s contract has given them a huge chance in the race for the top four.

Bilbao begins the season with a game against Getafe, who they are unbeaten against in eight H2H games. However, that run isn’t as impressive as it initially appears as six of those encounters were draws including last term’s corresponding fixture which saw Valverde’s side twice squander the lead as they were ultimately held 2-2 – one of only five occasions last season in which they dropped points from a winning position.

However, despite their positive result last season, Getafe will be under no illusions about the size of the task at hand given that only Real Madrid (0) lost fewer La Liga home matches last season than their hosts (one).

That statistic and the fact that only Cádiz and Granada won fewer away games in Spain’s top flight than Getafe last term means that a victory for the visitors seems unlikely in this opening fixture.

Also, the summer departures of Jaime Mata, Óscar Rodríguez, Mason Greenwood and Juanmi Latasa have certainly removed some firepower from Los Azulones’ frontline so fans may not expect José Bordalás’ side to replicate last season’s 12th-placed finish.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

August 16, 2024
Las Palmas 20:30 Sevilla
August 17, 2024
Osasuna 18:00 Leganes
Valencia 20:30 Barcelona
August 18, 2024
Real Sociedad 18:00 Rayo Vallecano
Mallorca 20:30 Real Madrid
August 19, 2024
Real Valladolid 18:00 Espanyol
Villarreal 20:30 Atlético de Madrid
August 23, 2024
Celta Vigo 18:00 Valencia
Sevilla 20:30 Villarreal
August 24, 2024
Osasuna 16:00 Mallorca
Barcelona 18:00 Athletic Bilbao
Getafe 20:30 Rayo Vallecano
Espanyol 20:30 Real Sociedad
August 25, 2024
Real Madrid 16:00 Real Valladolid
Leganes 18:00 Las Palmas
Alaves 18:15 Real Betis
Atlético de Madrid 20:30 Girona
August 26, 2024
Villarreal 20:30 Celta Vigo
August 27, 2024
Mallorca 18:00 Sevilla
Rayo Vallecano 20:30 Barcelona

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Celta Vigo 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3
2 Girona 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
3 Getafe 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
4 Real Betis 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
5 Athletic Bilbao 1 0 1 0 1 1 +0 1
6 Atlético de Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
7 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
8 Espanyol 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
9 Las Palmas 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
10 Leganes 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
11 Mallorca 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
12 Osasuna 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
13 Rayo Vallecano 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
14 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
15 Real Sociedad 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
16 Real Valladolid 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
17 Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
18 Valencia 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
19 Villarreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
20 Alaves 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

