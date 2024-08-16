Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 19th August 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a one-year absence, Leicester City will begin its Premier League journey on Monday when they welcomes Tottenham Hotspur to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester won the Championship last season, finishing first place in an impressive season that saw them take 97 points. But they are aware that the competition at this level is higher, and so their first goal for the season will be surviving another relegation.

However, they are faced with a considerable points deduction verdict hanging over their heads due to a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules. So, hitting the ground running and picking up maximum points early could be their only chance of survival this season.

The Foxes were also forced to hire a third manager in as many seasons and former Nottingham Forest Steve Cooper has proven somewhat of a controversial appointment given his links to one of Leicester’s greatest rivals. Nonetheless, Cooper’s unbeaten record in his two debuts at former clubs (W1, D1) might be a good omen here.

Yet the fact that all four of his personal meetings with Tottenham Hotspur saw two-goal margin finishes – with his side on the wrong end of three (W1) – could put that under threat.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will begin their second season under Ange Postecoglou against Leicester this Monday.

Spurs fans will be hoping the Australian’s second year in North London will begin like the last one when Tottenham set the pace early in the season before fizzling out to a fifth-place finish. That said, the former Celtic boss has a history of doing well in his second season. He remarkably won the Asian Cup in his second year as Australia manager, also winning the league with all three clubs he managed for 2+ years (Celtic, Brisbane, and Yokohama).

