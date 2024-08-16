Adbet365Ad

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 16, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: King Power Stadium

Date: 19th August 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a one-year absence, Leicester City will begin its Premier League journey on Monday when they welcomes Tottenham Hotspur to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester won the Championship last season, finishing first place in an impressive season that saw them take 97 points. But they are aware that the competition at this level is higher, and so their first goal for the season will be surviving another relegation.

However, they are faced with a considerable points deduction verdict hanging over their heads due to a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules. So, hitting the ground running and picking up maximum points early could be their only chance of survival this season.

The Foxes were also forced to hire a third manager in as many seasons and former Nottingham Forest Steve Cooper has proven somewhat of a controversial appointment given his links to one of Leicester’s greatest rivals. Nonetheless, Cooper’s unbeaten record in his two debuts at former clubs (W1, D1) might be a good omen here. 

Yet the fact that all four of his personal meetings with Tottenham Hotspur saw two-goal margin finishes – with his side on the wrong end of three (W1) – could put that under threat.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will begin their second season under Ange Postecoglou against Leicester this Monday. 

Spurs fans will be hoping the Australian’s second year in North London will begin like the last one when Tottenham set the pace early in the season before fizzling out to a fifth-place finish. That said, the former Celtic boss has a history of doing well in his second season. He remarkably won the Asian Cup in his second year as Australia manager, also winning the league with all three clubs he managed for 2+ years (Celtic, Brisbane, and Yokohama). 

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

August 16, 2024
Manchester United 20:00 Fulham
August 17, 2024
Ipswich Town 12:30 Liverpool
Arsenal 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Everton 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Newcastle United 15:00 Southampton
Nottingham Forest 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United 17:30 Aston Villa
August 18, 2024
Brentford 14:00 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 16:30 Manchester City
August 19, 2024
Leicester City 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur
August 24, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 12:30 Manchester United
Southampton 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Everton
Crystal Palace 15:00 West Ham United
Manchester City 15:00 Ipswich Town
Fulham 15:00 Leicester City
Aston Villa 17:30 Arsenal
August 25, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Chelsea
Liverpool 16:30 Brentford

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 AFC Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
2 Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
3 Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
4 Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
5 Brighton & Hov… 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
6 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
7 Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
8 Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
9 Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
10 Ipswich Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
11 Leicester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
12 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
13 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
14 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
15 Newcastle United 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
16 Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
17 Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
18 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
19 West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 0 0 0 0 +0 0

Check Also

Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City will begin their title defence this Sunday when they travel to Stamford Bridge ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.