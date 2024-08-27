Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Preview

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadio Gran Canaria Date: 29th August 2024 Kick-off time – 20:30 GMT

Real Madrid will look to make it back-to-back league wins when they travel to the Estadio de Gran Canaria to face Las Palmas in Match Day three of the 2024/25 La Liga season.

It has been a tough start for Las Palmas this season as they are yet to win in the league this season. The hosts came from behind to draw 2-2 with Sevilla in their opening game but they couldn’t display the same strength in their last game, falling to a 2-1 loss to newly-promoted Leganes.

Those results extended their agonising wait for a league win to 16 matches (D6, L10), prompting concerns of another season battling against relegation. With defending champions Real Madrid – against whom they have won only 10% of the H2Hs in history (W7, D15, L48) – visiting next, it is unlikely that the fans will expect anything short of another poor outing.

Yet, the fact that all seven of their wins against Madrid have come at home could offer some hope. However, even that hope falls under scrutiny as the hosts’ recent form at the Estadio de Gran Canaria has been poor. Las Palmas haven’t scored in four of their last seven home league games (D3, L4). Yet, given that the last three of those saw them come from behind to grab a point, they could still put up some sort of fight here as big underdogs.

Real Madrid bounced back from their disappointing opening-day draw with Mallorca to record a 3-0 win over Valladolid last time. That win broke a run of three consecutive league draws and also saw new signing Endrick become the youngest foreign player to score for the club at 18 years and 35 days.

The unbeaten league streak now stands at 34 for Los Blancos (W25, D9), giving them an air of near-invincibility in the division. The visitors should be confident of extending that record with a positive result here, having won the last four H2Hs, three without even conceding.

