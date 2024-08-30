West Ham United vs Manchester City Preview

West Ham United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 31st August 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Premier League football will return this weekend with defending champions Manchester City travelling to London to face West Ham.

The Hammers have had a start-stop beginning to life under new coach Julen Loptegui. They began with a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa but bounced back last time to win against Crystal Palace 2-0.

Lopetegui and West Ham fans will be happy with his management in securing those confidence-boosting three points. Fan favourites Tomáš Souček and Jarrod Bowen got the goals, while big-money signings Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka helped keep a clean sheet at the other end.

Lopetegui still has a long way to go to truly win over the London Stadium faithful, and nothing will fast-track his popularity quite like a win over the marauding juggernaut that is Manchester City.

The odds are understandably stacked against him in that endeavour since the Hammers have failed to win any of their last 17 Premier League meetings with the defending champions (D3, L14).

Meanwhile Manchester City arrive at the London Stadium after a perfect start after scoring 6 goals and conceding 1 in wins over Chelsea (0:2) and newly promoted Ipswich (4:1).

West Ham may take some belief from the fact that Ipswich were able to score against the defending champions however towards the backend of last season, Manchester City conceded just 3 goals in their last 7 Premier League matches.

Unsurprisingly oddsmakers heavily favour Manchester City here despite playing away from home while West Ham may aim at keeping the game tight for as long as possible as they have had some big nights at the London Stadium over the last 12 months.

