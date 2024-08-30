Adbet365Ad

West Ham United vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 30, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

West Ham United vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: London Stadium

Date: 31st August 2024

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Premier League football will return this weekend with defending champions Manchester City travelling to London to face West Ham.

The Hammers have had a start-stop beginning to life under new coach Julen Loptegui. They began with a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa but bounced back last time to win against Crystal Palace 2-0.

Lopetegui and West Ham fans will be happy with his management in securing those confidence-boosting three points. Fan favourites Tomáš Souček and Jarrod Bowen got the goals, while big-money signings Max Kilman and Aaron Wan-Bissaka helped keep a clean sheet at the other end.

Lopetegui still has a long way to go to truly win over the London Stadium faithful, and nothing will fast-track his popularity quite like a win over the marauding juggernaut that is Manchester City.

The odds are understandably stacked against him in that endeavour since the Hammers have failed to win any of their last 17 Premier League meetings with the defending champions (D3, L14).

Meanwhile Manchester City arrive at the London Stadium after a perfect start after scoring 6 goals and conceding 1 in wins over Chelsea (0:2) and newly promoted Ipswich (4:1).

West Ham may take some belief from the fact that Ipswich were able to score against the defending champions however towards the backend of last season, Manchester City conceded just 3 goals in their last 7 Premier League matches.

Unsurprisingly oddsmakers heavily favour Manchester City here despite playing away from home while West Ham may aim at keeping the game tight for as long as possible as they have had some big nights at the London Stadium over the last 12 months.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

September 1, 2024
Chelsea 13:30 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 16:00 Liverpool
September 14, 2024
Southampton 12:30 Manchester United
Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace 15:00 Leicester City
Fulham 15:00 West Ham United
Liverpool 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 15:00 Brentford
Aston Villa 17:30 Everton
AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Chelsea
September 15, 2024
Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:30 Newcastle United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 3 3 0 0 9 2 +7 9
2 Brighton & Hov… 3 2 1 0 6 2 +4 7
3 Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 7
4 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6
5 Brentford 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6
6 Aston Villa 3 2 0 1 4 4 +0 6
7 AFC Bournemouth 3 1 2 0 5 4 +1 5
8 Nottingham Forest 3 1 2 0 3 2 +1 5
9 Tottenham Hotspur 2 1 1 0 5 1 +4 4
10 Newcastle United 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4
11 Fulham 3 1 1 1 3 3 +0 4
12 Chelsea 2 1 0 1 6 4 +2 3
13 Manchester United 2 1 0 1 2 2 +0 3
14 West Ham United 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
15 Leicester City 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1
16 Ipswich Town 3 0 1 2 2 7 -5 1
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 0 1 2 3 9 -6 1
18 Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0
19 Southampton 3 0 0 3 1 5 -4 0
20 Everton 3 0 0 3 2 10 -8 0

