Adbet365Ad

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 13, 2024 Featured Articles Leave a comment

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Date: 14th September 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a two-week pause, the Premier League returns again this weekend with Chelsea travelling to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in their fourth league game of the season.

Bournemouth didn’t wish for the September international break as they were in good form beforehand. After drawing in the opening two rounds, Andoni Iraola’s side became the first ever Premier League side to win despite trailing by two goals at the 87th minute when they beat Everton 3-2.

The manager declared that their opponents “deserved to win” that game, but he has earned plaudits for the attacking nature of his late substitutions nonetheless. Building on their positive start will be Iraola’s hope now. However, that feat is by no means easy as Bournemouth have never opened a Premier League campaign with four straight unbeaten games and have failed to win against Chelsea across the previous five H2Hs (D2, L3).

However, playing at home should prove a boost for the Cherries on that front as despite keeping just two clean sheets across their last eight league games at the Vitality Stadium, they lost just once across that sequence (W4, D3, L1).

Meanwhile, Chelsea will hope to win their third league game of the season when they travel to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. After losing their opening game to Man City, the Blues have taken four points and scored seven times in their last two games.

With the tactical blueprint of new manager Enzo Maresca starting to marinade into the squad, hopes will be high that his effort on the training ground will pay off at this particular venue given that Chelsea have lost just one of their seven away Premier League H2Hs (W4, D2).

The London side also travel here on the back of three straight away league wins. However, they have not managed a longer winning streak of away league games since 2022, although their current trio of travelling wins has seen them concede an alarming five goals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

September 21, 2024
West Ham United 12:30 Chelsea
Southampton 15:00 Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Brentford
Aston Villa 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City 15:00 Everton
Fulham 15:00 Newcastle United
Crystal Palace 17:30 Manchester United
September 22, 2024
Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Nottingham Forest
Manchester City 16:30 Arsenal
September 28, 2024
Newcastle United 12:30 Manchester City
Arsenal 15:00 Leicester City
Brentford 15:00 West Ham United
Chelsea 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Everton 15:00 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 17:30 Liverpool
September 29, 2024
Ipswich Town 14:00 Aston Villa
Manchester United 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur
September 30, 2024
AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Southampton

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 11 3 +8 12
2 Arsenal 4 3 1 0 6 1 +5 10
3 Newcastle United 4 3 1 0 6 3 +3 10
4 Liverpool 4 3 0 1 7 1 +6 9
5 Aston Villa 4 3 0 1 7 6 +1 9
6 Brighton & Hov… 4 2 2 0 6 2 +4 8
7 Nottingham Forest 4 2 2 0 4 2 +2 8
8 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 8 5 +3 7
9 Brentford 4 2 0 2 6 6 +0 6
10 Manchester United 4 2 0 2 5 5 +0 6
11 AFC Bournemouth 4 1 2 1 5 5 +0 5
12 Fulham 4 1 2 1 4 4 +0 5
13 Tottenham Hotspur 4 1 1 2 6 4 +2 4
14 West Ham United 4 1 1 2 5 6 -1 4
15 Leicester City 4 0 2 2 5 7 -2 2
16 Crystal Palace 4 0 2 2 4 7 -3 2
17 Ipswich Town 4 0 2 2 2 7 -5 2
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 0 1 3 4 11 -7 1
19 Southampton 4 0 0 4 1 8 -7 0
20 Everton 4 0 0 4 4 13 -9 0

Check Also

Alaves vs Sevilla Preview

La Liga returns this weekend with Sevilla travelling to the Estadio Mendizorrotza to play Alaves ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.