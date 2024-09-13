AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 14th September 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a two-week pause, the Premier League returns again this weekend with Chelsea travelling to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in their fourth league game of the season.

Bournemouth didn’t wish for the September international break as they were in good form beforehand. After drawing in the opening two rounds, Andoni Iraola’s side became the first ever Premier League side to win despite trailing by two goals at the 87th minute when they beat Everton 3-2.

The manager declared that their opponents “deserved to win” that game, but he has earned plaudits for the attacking nature of his late substitutions nonetheless. Building on their positive start will be Iraola’s hope now. However, that feat is by no means easy as Bournemouth have never opened a Premier League campaign with four straight unbeaten games and have failed to win against Chelsea across the previous five H2Hs (D2, L3).

However, playing at home should prove a boost for the Cherries on that front as despite keeping just two clean sheets across their last eight league games at the Vitality Stadium, they lost just once across that sequence (W4, D3, L1).

Meanwhile, Chelsea will hope to win their third league game of the season when they travel to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. After losing their opening game to Man City, the Blues have taken four points and scored seven times in their last two games.

With the tactical blueprint of new manager Enzo Maresca starting to marinade into the squad, hopes will be high that his effort on the training ground will pay off at this particular venue given that Chelsea have lost just one of their seven away Premier League H2Hs (W4, D2).

The London side also travel here on the back of three straight away league wins. However, they have not managed a longer winning streak of away league games since 2022, although their current trio of travelling wins has seen them concede an alarming five goals.

