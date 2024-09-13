AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 14th September 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After a two-week pause, the Premier League returns again this weekend with Chelsea travelling to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in their fourth league game of the season. Bournemouth didn’t wish for the September international break as they were in good form beforehand. After drawing in the opening two rounds, Andoni Iraola’s side became the first ever Premier League side to win despite trailing by two goals at the 87th minute when they beat Everton 3-2. The manager declared that their opponents “deserved to win” that game, but he has earned plaudits for the attacking nature of his late substitutions nonetheless. Building on their positive start will be Iraola’s hope now. However, that feat is by no means easy as Bournemouth have never opened a Premier League campaign with four straight unbeaten games and have failed to win against Chelsea across the previous five H2Hs (D2, L3). However, playing at home should prove a boost for the Cherries on that front as despite keeping just two clean sheets across their last eight league games at the Vitality Stadium, they lost just once across that sequence (W4, D3, L1). Meanwhile, Chelsea will hope to win their third league game of the season when they travel to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. After losing their opening game to Man City, the Blues have taken four points and scored seven times in their last two games. With the tactical blueprint of new manager Enzo Maresca starting to marinade into the squad, hopes will be high that his effort on the training ground will pay off at this particular venue given that Chelsea have lost just one of their seven away Premier League H2Hs (W4, D2). The London side also travel here on the back of three straight away league wins. However, they have not managed a longer winning streak of away league games since 2022, although their current trio of travelling wins has seen them concede an alarming five goals. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
September 21, 2024 West Ham United
12:30
Chelsea
Southampton
15:00
Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Brentford
Aston Villa
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City
15:00
Everton
Fulham
15:00
Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
17:30
Manchester United
September 22, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
14:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
16:30
Arsenal
September 28, 2024 Newcastle United
12:30
Manchester City
Arsenal
15:00
Leicester City
Brentford
15:00
West Ham United
Chelsea
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Everton
15:00
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17:30
Liverpool
September 29, 2024 Ipswich Town
14:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
16:30
Tottenham Hotspur
September 30, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
20:00
Southampton
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
4
4
0
0
11
3
+8
12
2
Arsenal
4
3
1
0
6
1
+5
10
3
Newcastle United
4
3
1
0
6
3
+3
10
4
Liverpool
4
3
0
1
7
1
+6
9
5
Aston Villa
4
3
0
1
7
6
+1
9
6
Brighton & Hov…
4
2
2
0
6
2
+4
8
7
Nottingham Forest
4
2
2
0
4
2
+2
8
8
Chelsea
4
2
1
1
8
5
+3
7
9
Brentford
4
2
0
2
6
6
+0
6
10
Manchester United
4
2
0
2
5
5
+0
6
11
AFC Bournemouth
4
1
2
1
5
5
+0
5
12
Fulham
4
1
2
1
4
4
+0
5
13
Tottenham Hotspur
4
1
1
2
6
4
+2
4
14
West Ham United
4
1
1
2
5
6
-1
4
15
Leicester City
4
0
2
2
5
7
-2
2
16
Crystal Palace
4
0
2
2
4
7
-3
2
17
Ipswich Town
4
0
2
2
2
7
-5
2
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4
0
1
3
4
11
-7
1
19
Southampton
4
0
0
4
1
8
-7
0
20
Everton
4
0
0
4
4
13
-9
0
