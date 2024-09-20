Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Preview

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 21st September 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Crystal Palace will look to get their first league win of the season this Saturday when they welcome Manchester United to Selhurst Park for their fifth Premier League game of the season. After a brilliant end to last season, Oliver Glasner’s side were expected to kick on this season after successfully keeping the core of their team, except Michael Olise, who moved to Bayern Munich. However, it has been a poor start to the season for the Eagles who are yet to win any of their opening league matches (D2, L2) for the first time since the infamous reign of Frank de Boer in 2017/18. They will be hoping that they can build on their mid-week win over QPR in the EFL Cup when they welcome Manchester United. Glasner’s men thumped the Red Devils 4-0 in the last class between both sides. That win continued a dramatic turnaround in the history of this matchup. The Eagles were often the worst off whenever they played United, failing to win 12 consecutive home H2Hs across all competitions (D3, L9) between 1991 and 2020. But they now find themselves unbeaten in the last four meetings on this ground (W2, D2), conceding just one goal in that run. Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to make it three consecutive wins in all competitions when they face Palace on Saturday. The Red Devils have had a decent week, winning their last two games while scoring ten times without reply. After a 3-0 league win at Southampton last week, they followed up with a 7-0 EFL Cup thumping of Barnsley in what is comfortably their biggest win under Erik ten Hag’s leadership. The Dutchman described it as a “perfect night” and he will be hoping to get another perfect performance on Saturday against Palace. Yet, some United fans may be sceptical of their side getting a result here as the Red Devils have won just two of their last eight away league matches (D2, L4). The visitors have also endured ‘capital punishment’ of late, winning just two of their last 16 trips to London in this competition (D4, L10), with both of those victories coming against Fulham. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
September 21, 2024 West Ham United
12:30
Chelsea
Southampton
15:00
Ipswich Town
Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Brentford
Aston Villa
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City
15:00
Everton
Fulham
15:00
Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
17:30
Manchester United
September 22, 2024 Brighton & Hov…
14:00
Nottingham Forest
Manchester City
16:30
Arsenal
September 28, 2024 Newcastle United
12:30
Manchester City
Arsenal
15:00
Leicester City
Brentford
15:00
West Ham United
Chelsea
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Everton
15:00
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17:30
Liverpool
September 29, 2024 Ipswich Town
14:00
Aston Villa
Manchester United
16:30
Tottenham Hotspur
September 30, 2024 AFC Bournemouth
20:00
Southampton
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
4
4
0
0
11
3
+8
12
2
Arsenal
4
3
1
0
6
1
+5
10
3
Newcastle United
4
3
1
0
6
3
+3
10
4
Liverpool
4
3
0
1
7
1
+6
9
5
Aston Villa
4
3
0
1
7
6
+1
9
6
Brighton & Hov…
4
2
2
0
6
2
+4
8
7
Nottingham Forest
4
2
2
0
4
2
+2
8
8
Chelsea
4
2
1
1
8
5
+3
7
9
Brentford
4
2
0
2
6
6
+0
6
10
Manchester United
4
2
0
2
5
5
+0
6
11
AFC Bournemouth
4
1
2
1
5
5
+0
5
12
Fulham
4
1
2
1
4
4
+0
5
13
Tottenham Hotspur
4
1
1
2
6
4
+2
4
14
West Ham United
4
1
1
2
5
6
-1
4
15
Leicester City
4
0
2
2
5
7
-2
2
16
Crystal Palace
4
0
2
2
4
7
-3
2
17
Ipswich Town
4
0
2
2
2
7
-5
2
18
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4
0
1
3
4
11
-7
1
19
Southampton
4
0
0
4
1
8
-7
0
20
Everton
4
0
0
4
4
13
-9
0
