Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Preview

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 21st September 2024 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Crystal Palace will look to get their first league win of the season this Saturday when they welcome Manchester United to Selhurst Park for their fifth Premier League game of the season.

After a brilliant end to last season, Oliver Glasner’s side were expected to kick on this season after successfully keeping the core of their team, except Michael Olise, who moved to Bayern Munich. However, it has been a poor start to the season for the Eagles who are yet to win any of their opening league matches (D2, L2) for the first time since the infamous reign of Frank de Boer in 2017/18.

They will be hoping that they can build on their mid-week win over QPR in the EFL Cup when they welcome Manchester United. Glasner’s men thumped the Red Devils 4-0 in the last class between both sides.

That win continued a dramatic turnaround in the history of this matchup. The Eagles were often the worst off whenever they played United, failing to win 12 consecutive home H2Hs across all competitions (D3, L9) between 1991 and 2020. But they now find themselves unbeaten in the last four meetings on this ground (W2, D2), conceding just one goal in that run.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to make it three consecutive wins in all competitions when they face Palace on Saturday. The Red Devils have had a decent week, winning their last two games while scoring ten times without reply.

After a 3-0 league win at Southampton last week, they followed up with a 7-0 EFL Cup thumping of Barnsley in what is comfortably their biggest win under Erik ten Hag’s leadership. The Dutchman described it as a “perfect night” and he will be hoping to get another perfect performance on Saturday against Palace.

Yet, some United fans may be sceptical of their side getting a result here as the Red Devils have won just two of their last eight away league matches (D2, L4). The visitors have also endured ‘capital punishment’ of late, winning just two of their last 16 trips to London in this competition (D4, L10), with both of those victories coming against Fulham.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

West Ham United 12:30 Chelsea Southampton 15:00 Ipswich Town Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Brentford Aston Villa 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Leicester City 15:00 Everton Fulham 15:00 Newcastle United Crystal Palace 17:30 Manchester United Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Nottingham Forest Manchester City 16:30 Arsenal Newcastle United 12:30 Manchester City Arsenal 15:00 Leicester City Brentford 15:00 West Ham United Chelsea 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Everton 15:00 Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest 15:00 Fulham Wolverhampton Wanderers 17:30 Liverpool Ipswich Town 14:00 Aston Villa Manchester United 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur AFC Bournemouth 20:00 Southampton

Premier League Table