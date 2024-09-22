Real Betis vs Mallorca Preview

Real Betis vs Mallorca Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Benito Villamarín Date: 23rd September 2024 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Real Betis will return to La Liga action this Monday when they welcome Mallorca to the Estadio Benito Villamarín for their sixth league game of the season. After earning back-to-back wins in La Liga – both at home – Betis now have the opportunity to secure three successive league victories at the Estadio Benito Villamarín for the first time in almost ten months. That run included a 2-0 triumph over their next opponents Mallorca, forming part of a ten-match unbeaten head-to-head sequence (W8, D2). That head-to-head dominance includes a current run of five straight victories accompanied by three clean sheets. However, fans won’t expect them to burst into action here as Betis aren’t usually fast starters, having got on the scoresheet in the first half in just one of their last seven league games. Yet, they are good at avoiding defeat when scoring first, having not lost any of their last eleven games when they netted first in such matches in all competitions (W8, D3). Meanwhile, Mallorca will be desperate to continue their promising start to life under former Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate. The visitors have won two of their opening six league games this season (D2, L2), with those wins coming in their last three games. Ahead of this game, the visitors only find themselves behind Betis on goal difference, albeit having played a game more than their hosts. If they earn an unlikely three points in Seville on Monday, Mallorca will have made their best start to a season in La Liga in 12 years when they also collected eleven points from their first seven matches. After beating Real Sociedad 1-0 on Tuesday, Mallorca have the opportunity to earn a second successive league win for the first time since April 2023 and consecutive La Liga away victories for the first time since November 2022. In order to achieve those twin objectives though, they must not allow their heads to drop if they concede the opener against Betis as they have lost the last eight head-to-heads when this has happened. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
September 23, 2024 Real Betis
20:00
Mallorca
September 24, 2024 Sevilla
18:00
Real Valladolid
Valencia
18:00
Osasuna
Real Madrid
20:00
Alaves
September 25, 2024 Girona
18:00
Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
20:00
Getafe
September 26, 2024 Espanyol
18:00
Villarreal
Las Palmas
18:00
Real Betis
Celta Vigo
20:00
Atlético de Madrid
September 27, 2024 Real Valladolid
20:00
Mallorca
September 28, 2024 Getafe
13:00
Alaves
Rayo Vallecano
15:15
Leganes
Real Sociedad
17:30
Valencia
Osasuna
20:00
Barcelona
September 29, 2024 Celta Vigo
13:00
Girona
Athletic Bilbao
15:15
Sevilla
Real Betis
17:30
Espanyol
Atlético de Madrid
20:00
Real Madrid
September 30, 2024 Villarreal
20:00
Las Palmas
October 4, 2024 Leganes
20:00
Valencia
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Barcelona
6
6
0
0
22
5
+17
18
2
Real Madrid
6
4
2
0
13
3
+10
14
3
Athletic Bilbao
7
4
1
2
11
7
+4
13
4
Atlético de Madrid
6
3
3
0
10
3
+7
12
5
Villarreal
6
3
2
1
12
13
-1
11
6
Alaves
6
3
1
2
9
7
+2
10
7
Osasuna
6
3
1
2
8
11
-3
10
8
Celta Vigo
6
3
0
3
14
13
+1
9
9
Rayo Vallecano
6
2
2
2
8
7
+1
8
10
Real Betis
5
2
2
1
5
4
+1
8
11
Mallorca
6
2
2
2
4
4
+0
8
12
Girona
6
2
1
3
8
10
-2
7
13
Espanyol
6
2
1
3
6
9
-3
7
14
Leganes
7
1
3
3
4
8
-4
6
15
Sevilla
6
1
2
3
5
8
-3
5
16
Real Sociedad
7
1
2
4
3
7
-4
5
17
Real Valladolid
6
1
2
3
2
13
-11
5
18
Getafe
6
0
4
2
3
5
-2
4
19
Valencia
6
1
1
4
5
10
-5
4
20
Las Palmas
6
0
2
4
7
12
-5
2
