Real Betis vs Mallorca Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 22, 2024 Featured Articles

Real Betis vs Mallorca

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Benito Villamarín

Date: 23rd September 2024

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Betis will return to La Liga action this Monday when they welcome Mallorca to the Estadio Benito Villamarín for their sixth league game of the season.

After earning back-to-back wins in La Liga – both at home – Betis now have the opportunity to secure three successive league victories at the Estadio Benito Villamarín for the first time in almost ten months. That run included a 2-0 triumph over their next opponents Mallorca, forming part of a ten-match unbeaten head-to-head sequence (W8, D2).

That head-to-head dominance includes a current run of five straight victories accompanied by three clean sheets. However, fans won’t expect them to burst into action here as Betis aren’t usually fast starters, having got on the scoresheet in the first half in just one of their last seven league games. Yet, they are good at avoiding defeat when scoring first, having not lost any of their last eleven games when they netted first in such matches in all competitions (W8, D3).

Meanwhile, Mallorca will be desperate to continue their promising start to life under former Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate. The visitors have won two of their opening six league games this season (D2, L2), with those wins coming in their last three games.

Ahead of this game, the visitors only find themselves behind Betis on goal difference, albeit having played a game more than their hosts. If they earn an unlikely three points in Seville on Monday, Mallorca will have made their best start to a season in La Liga in 12 years when they also collected eleven points from their first seven matches.

After beating Real Sociedad 1-0 on Tuesday, Mallorca have the opportunity to earn a second successive league win for the first time since April 2023 and consecutive La Liga away victories for the first time since November 2022. In order to achieve those twin objectives though, they must not allow their heads to drop if they concede the opener against Betis as they have lost the last eight head-to-heads when this has happened.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

September 23, 2024
Real Betis 20:00 Mallorca
September 24, 2024
Sevilla 18:00 Real Valladolid
Valencia 18:00 Osasuna
Real Madrid 20:00 Alaves
September 25, 2024
Girona 18:00 Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona 20:00 Getafe
September 26, 2024
Espanyol 18:00 Villarreal
Las Palmas 18:00 Real Betis
Celta Vigo 20:00 Atlético de Madrid
September 27, 2024
Real Valladolid 20:00 Mallorca
September 28, 2024
Getafe 13:00 Alaves
Rayo Vallecano 15:15 Leganes
Real Sociedad 17:30 Valencia
Osasuna 20:00 Barcelona
September 29, 2024
Celta Vigo 13:00 Girona
Athletic Bilbao 15:15 Sevilla
Real Betis 17:30 Espanyol
Atlético de Madrid 20:00 Real Madrid
September 30, 2024
Villarreal 20:00 Las Palmas
October 4, 2024
Leganes 20:00 Valencia

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Barcelona 6 6 0 0 22 5 +17 18
2 Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 13 3 +10 14
3 Athletic Bilbao 7 4 1 2 11 7 +4 13
4 Atlético de Madrid 6 3 3 0 10 3 +7 12
5 Villarreal 6 3 2 1 12 13 -1 11
6 Alaves 6 3 1 2 9 7 +2 10
7 Osasuna 6 3 1 2 8 11 -3 10
8 Celta Vigo 6 3 0 3 14 13 +1 9
9 Rayo Vallecano 6 2 2 2 8 7 +1 8
10 Real Betis 5 2 2 1 5 4 +1 8
11 Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4 4 +0 8
12 Girona 6 2 1 3 8 10 -2 7
13 Espanyol 6 2 1 3 6 9 -3 7
14 Leganes 7 1 3 3 4 8 -4 6
15 Sevilla 6 1 2 3 5 8 -3 5
16 Real Sociedad 7 1 2 4 3 7 -4 5
17 Real Valladolid 6 1 2 3 2 13 -11 5
18 Getafe 6 0 4 2 3 5 -2 4
19 Valencia 6 1 1 4 5 10 -5 4
20 Las Palmas 6 0 2 4 7 12 -5 2

