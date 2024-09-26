Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 27th September 2024 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Borussia Dortmund will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Bochum to Signal Iduna Park this Friday for their fifth league game of the season.

The hosts suffered their first league defeat under new manager Nuri Sahin last time as they were beaten 5-1 by Stuttgart. Not only was it their first loss of the season, but it was also the first time Dortmund had conceded five in a Bundesliga game since February 2022. The result left them eighth in the table at the end of the round, already five points down from first place.

Dortmund will be looking to bounce back here to avoid falling further behind in the top four race. The timing of this game could be crucial to the home side bouncing straight back as they tend to thrive at Signal Iduna Park in Friday night games.

Dortmund’s Friday night win here against Heidenheim (4-2) two weeks ago saw them equal the Bundesliga record set by Werder Bremen of 37 unbeaten home league games played on a Friday (W28, D9). Boosting confidence in the home camp further should be only one home H2H loss in their last eleven (W8, D2), winning the last two.

Meanwhile, Bochum will be looking to record their first win of the season when they travel to Signal Iduna Park for this game. The visitors came close to winning their first game of the season last weekend against fellow strugglers Kiel.

They conceded a late equaliser however, leaving them winless in four games (D1, L3) and currently stationed in the relegation zone.

Bouncing back here will be their target. Yet Bochum’s poor away record suggests that it will be another long night. The visitors have been notorious poor travellers since their promotion in 2021, winning just eight away league games in 53 (D9, L36).

Yet, Bochum fans could point to the fact that one of their only away wins came in this stadium against Dortmund. The Black and Yellow are statistically one of Bochum’s favourite away opponents. The visitors have won a joint-club high six times here in their Bundesliga history.

However, Bochum’s record of just one win in their last 13 away league games (D2, L10) doesn’t inspire much pre-match hope they can add to that record against Dortmund this time.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Borussia Dortmund 19:30 VFL Bochum RB Leipzig 14:30 Augsburg 1907 SC Freiburg 14:30 FC St. Pauli Wolfsburg 14:30 Stuttgart Mainz 14:30 Heidenheim Borussia Mönchengladbach 14:30 Union Berlin Bayern Munich 17:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Holstein Kiel 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 16:30 Werder Bremen Augsburg 1907 19:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 Holstein Kiel Werder Bremen 14:30 SC Freiburg Union Berlin 14:30 Borussia Dortmund VFL Bochum 14:30 Wolfsburg FC St. Pauli 17:30 Mainz Heidenheim 14:30 RB Leipzig Eintracht Frankfurt 16:30 Bayern Munich Stuttgart 18:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Borussia Dortmund 19:30 FC St. Pauli

